Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905MadocTampa, FL
Buccaneers Looking To Poach Top CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Greek Tsatziki DressingRidley's WreckageTarpon Springs, FL
Greek Chicken GyrosRidley's WreckageTarpon Springs, FL
Florida Mom Found Dead in the SUV with her babycreteTampa, FL
Related
Three Florida Cities Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
One of them ranked at No. 2!
Tampa International Airport adds new nonstop routes to popular destinations
If you're looking for new travel destinations without the worry of a layover, Tampa International Airport has added two new nonstop routes.
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the country
Housing prices have been on an upward trajectory for decades with few cooling-off periods. However, the social changes of the last three years have resulted in unprecedented housing price increases in many areas.
businessobserverfl.com
Airline slashes cost of flights from Tampa
With the COVID-19 pandemic becoming less of a barrier to travel and studies showing that Americans are spending more time on the couch than ever before, Breeze Airways has cut the price of several flights originating at Tampa International Airport to help get the country moving again. According to a...
businessobserverfl.com
NY billionaire talks about his St. Pete tower on visit
Key takeaway: Construction is starting to pick up at the Residences at 400 Central in downtown St. Petersburg as the project’s developer secured a $252 million construction loan and starts to look for new opportunities in the area. Core challenge: The developer, Red Apple Group, has been able to...
St. Pete mayor chooses Hines & Tampa Bay Rays for Tropicana redevelopment
St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch announced on Monday that he chose Hines & Tampa Bay Rays redevelopment proposal for the historic Gas Plant District, which includes Tropicana Field.
Pasco County Festivals February 2023
Winter is festival season in Florida. The warm sunny weather is perfect for spending a day outside. Many fair and festival vendors migrate south out of the cold of the north to set up shop in Florida during February. The result is a large number of high quality fairs that crop up around this time.
wfla.com
Tampa Bay family calls for change in Florida law preventing them from suing for wrongful death
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay family is calling on lawmakers to fix a loophole in a Florida law that prevents certain loved ones from suing for medical malpractice. Lawmakers heard emotional testimony regarding Florida’s Wrongful Death Act (WDA) at Wednesday’s Hillsborough County Legislative Delegation meeting.
Longboat Observer
Downtown luxury condo tower nearly sold out
An under-construction luxury condominium tower in downtown Sarasota is nearly sold out. The DeMarcay at 33 S. Palm Avenue has two of its 39 residences available for sale. Vertical constriction of The DeMarcay is nearly complete. The 17th floor deck is being poured this week and drywall is complete through the seventh floor. Installation of windows is complete through the 10th floor.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Tampa man wins $1M from Publix Powerball ticket
A Tampa man is $1 million richer after he stopped at a Publix supermarket to pick up a Powerball lottery ticket.
wlrn.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this week
A famous restaurant chain that has more than 2,600 locations across the country is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Florida location in Lutz, according to the company's website.
Home Owned By Kirstie Alley AND Lisa Marie Presley Now For Sale In Clearwater
Sadly we recently lost both Kirstie Alley and Lisa Marie Presly. But if you have around $6 million handy, you could own a part of both of their lives. Kirstie’s trust just listed one of her Clearwater, FL homes that she bought from Presley back in 2000. The home is in the Old Clearwater Bay neighborhood at 1100 N Osceola Ave and is next door neighbors with one of John Travolta’s Florida homes. Alley bought it for around $1.5 million and clearly prices have gone up! But for your $6 mil you get over 7,800 feet of home on the water in a gated community with some Hollywood history, and I’m sure some other history too... Tampa Bay’s local mag Creative Loafing has the pics of her estate. According to property records, the gated waterfront home is owned by Alley's trust, and was purchased by the actress in...
995qyk.com
St. Pete Restaurant Is One Of The ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ In America
A St. Pete restaurant is on the the ‘Top 100 Places To Eat” in America. This is according to Yelp. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats, which is in downtown St. Petersburg, at number 21 on their list. Firstly, here is what Yelp says on the website about Uptown Eats....
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Longboat Observer
New restaurant concept to open in downtown Sarasota
There’s a lot that goes into creating a new restaurant. Especially one that seats 74. That’s exactly what the Art Ovation Hotel Autograph Collection in downtown Sarasota has been busy with as it prepares to open Tzeva on Feb. 8. The Mediterranean restaurant infused with Israeli influences will...
fox13news.com
Hundreds of classified documents found in Tampa home of retired Air Force officer
TAMPA, Fla. - As several investigations are underway over classified documents found at the homes of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, a retired Air Force Intel boss was caught with hundreds at his home. This investigation dates back to January 24, 2017...
Mysuncoast.com
I-75 interchange improvements at Fruitville on list to be fast-tracked
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed fast-tracking 20 highway projects over the next four years, including one in Sarasota County. At a news conference in Auburndale Monday, DeSantis said the plan will combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system. The spending, which must...
Mysuncoast.com
Friday cold front on the way
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Highs are in the 70s, with a few 80s farther inland (again). By Friday, a cold front moves across Florida with a few afternoon and evening showers possible. Even after this front moves away, this time our highs could hold in the 70s, keeping the Suncoast the warmest part of the U.S.
Comments / 0