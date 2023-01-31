ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Airline slashes cost of flights from Tampa

With the COVID-19 pandemic becoming less of a barrier to travel and studies showing that Americans are spending more time on the couch than ever before, Breeze Airways has cut the price of several flights originating at Tampa International Airport to help get the country moving again. According to a...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

NY billionaire talks about his St. Pete tower on visit

Key takeaway: Construction is starting to pick up at the Residences at 400 Central in downtown St. Petersburg as the project’s developer secured a $252 million construction loan and starts to look for new opportunities in the area. Core challenge: The developer, Red Apple Group, has been able to...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Grant Piper News

Pasco County Festivals February 2023

Winter is festival season in Florida. The warm sunny weather is perfect for spending a day outside. Many fair and festival vendors migrate south out of the cold of the north to set up shop in Florida during February. The result is a large number of high quality fairs that crop up around this time.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Downtown luxury condo tower nearly sold out

An under-construction luxury condominium tower in downtown Sarasota is nearly sold out. The DeMarcay at 33 S. Palm Avenue has two of its 39 residences available for sale. Vertical constriction of The DeMarcay is nearly complete. The 17th floor deck is being poured this week and drywall is complete through the seventh floor. Installation of windows is complete through the 10th floor.
SARASOTA, FL
wlrn.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
102.5 The Bone

Home Owned By Kirstie Alley AND Lisa Marie Presley Now For Sale In Clearwater

Sadly we recently lost both Kirstie Alley and Lisa Marie Presly. But if you have around $6 million handy, you could own a part of both of their lives. Kirstie’s trust just listed one of her Clearwater, FL homes that she bought from Presley back in 2000. The home is in the Old Clearwater Bay neighborhood at 1100 N Osceola Ave and is next door neighbors with one of John Travolta’s Florida homes. Alley bought it for around $1.5 million and clearly prices have gone up! But for your $6 mil you get over 7,800 feet of home on the water in a gated community with some Hollywood history, and I’m sure some other history too... Tampa Bay’s local mag Creative Loafing has the pics of her estate. According to property records, the gated waterfront home is owned by Alley's trust, and was purchased by the actress in...
CLEARWATER, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

New restaurant concept to open in downtown Sarasota

There’s a lot that goes into creating a new restaurant. Especially one that seats 74. That’s exactly what the Art Ovation Hotel Autograph Collection in downtown Sarasota has been busy with as it prepares to open Tzeva on Feb. 8. The Mediterranean restaurant infused with Israeli influences will...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

I-75 interchange improvements at Fruitville on list to be fast-tracked

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed fast-tracking 20 highway projects over the next four years, including one in Sarasota County. At a news conference in Auburndale Monday, DeSantis said the plan will combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system. The spending, which must...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Friday cold front on the way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Highs are in the 70s, with a few 80s farther inland (again). By Friday, a cold front moves across Florida with a few afternoon and evening showers possible. Even after this front moves away, this time our highs could hold in the 70s, keeping the Suncoast the warmest part of the U.S.
SARASOTA, FL

