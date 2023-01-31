Read full article on original website
Vogue
At 21, Kaia Gerber Is Already One To Watch On The Red Carpet
While her contemporaries favour barely-there dresses on the red carpet, Kaia Gerber prefers to channel ’90s minimalism. Save for the occasional sparkling disco-ball moment – see her turn in Alexander McQueen at last year’s Met Gala – the new-age supermodel gravitates towards simple, innately flattering silhouettes that sing rather than shout.
Kylie Jenner Gets Ripped Apart For Wearing Blue Dress & Sequin Pink Boots During Paris Fashion Week: 'You Need A Better Stylist'
Kylie Jenner was slammed for another outfit she wore during Paris Fashion Week.On Monday, January 23, the 25-year-old took to Instagram to show off her fit, but fans were less than pleased with the blue dress and pink sequin boots. One person wrote, "me picking my outfits in 3rd grade," while another stated, "You need a better stylist😭."A third person fumed, "No offense but you should hire me as your fashion advisor. I’m highly disappointed in you," while another said, "Horrible boots 😣🤣."As OK! previously reported, the reality star was called out for wearing a black dress with a lion's...
Apple Martin Made Her Paris Fashion Week Debut, And Mom Gwyneth Paltrow Clarified That Karl Lagerfeld Said She'd Be A "Chanel Girl" When She Was Just 1
"I’m aiming for a mix of classic ’90s and cool grandpa.”
7 of the most daring looks celebrities wore at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week show
Schiaparelli presented its Spring 2023 haute couture collection during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.
TMZ.com
Valentino Supermodel Takes Blame For Fall At Paris Fashion Show Runway
The supermodel gone viral for taking a tumble at the Valentino Fashion Show in Paris is saying the blame is all on her ... after people online started pointing fingers at the company for the way they design their shoes. Kristen McMenamy took to Instagram Thursday, after a clip of...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Anya Taylor-Joy Leaves Us Speechless In A Sheer Dior Gown At The Critics Choice Awards
Anya Taylor-Joy continues to outdo herself when it comes to her award show looks— and just turned heads yet again in a breathtaking, scalloped Dior gown. As The Menu actress, 26, graced the Critics Choice Awards red carpet, she stunned fans in the sheer, tea-length, embellished piece with skimpy straps and a mermaid-esque skirt.
Victoria Beckham shows off gown she created for daughter Harper: ‘My number one muse’
Victoria Beckham has described her daughter Harper Beckham as her “number one muse” while dressing the 11 year old in one of her designs.The Spice Girls singer, 48, showed off the design from her Spring/Summer 2023 collection inspired by her and husband David Beckham’s daughter on Instagram on Monday, where she revealed that she “loved” creating the dress for the couple’s youngest child.In the photo, Victoria and Harper posed for a mirror selfie while holding hands, with the preteen seen wearing a blue strapless ombre gown and sneakers, while the fashion designer wore a pale pink gown with ruffled...
Kylie Jenner Slammed for Wearing ‘Noose-Like’ Necklace at Paris Fashion Week: ‘This Is So Disgusting’
Another fashion faux pas. Kylie Jenner is being slammed for wearing Givenchy's controversial noose-inspired necklace during her visit to Paris Fashion Week, on the same day she outraged fans by donning a dress with a life-like lion's head on it. The cosmetics mogul, 25, stepped out for dinner on Monday, January 23, wearing the questionable...
Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid join the best 2023 shoe trend: Effortlessly chic
Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid are always looking stylish! The two stars are known for wearing chic and casual ensembles, and while celebrities are usually spending lots of money to put together the best fashion looks, both Katie and Gigi are showing their best fashion moments in the...
Salma Hayek Reaches Sky-High Heights in 5-Inch Heels & Lime Green Dress on ‘Good Morning America’ With Channing Tatum
Salma Hayek gave an interview to “Good Morning America” alongside her “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” co-star Channing Tatum. Hayek shared a clip to her Instagram yesterday of her experience on-set sitting beside Tatum in a green dress and sky-high heels. Hayek’s look was comprised of a maxi-length dress with a plunging neckline and lace trim. The dress was a lime green speckled with white dots and lines. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) The Mexican American star wore silver necklaces layered atop one another for a maximalist effect. Hayek wore her hair parted down the...
Harper's Bazaar
All the Best Street Style from Copenhagen Fashion Week
Street style at Copenhagen Fashion Week has gotten unpredictable. As Denmark's capital has gained global recognition as a true fashion hub, the crowds inside and outside the shows have grown with standout looks to match. Traditional "Scandi style" minimalism is still riding by in the bike lane or sitting in the front row, but more eccentric and unexpected outfits are just steps away. Sometimes quite literally—guests often make quick-changes for the photographers between events.
Lauren London Goes Wild in Zebra-Patterned Pink Minidress & Metallic Strappy Sandals at ‘You People’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lauren London looked pretty in pink for the premiere of Netflix’s “You People” in Los Angeles on Jan. 17. The actress stars in the romantic-comedy movie alongside Eddie Murphy, Nia Long and Jonah Hill. “You People” will be available to stream on Jan. 27 and follows a new couple and their families, who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences. For the occasion, London wore a hot pink turtleneck minidress by Alex Perry....
Reese Witherspoon Makes a Splash in Aqua Blue Valentino Dress & Strappy Sandals at ‘Your Place or Mine’ Premiere
Reese Witherspoon brought bold style to the premiere of her new movie, “Your Place or Mine” in Los Angeles on Feb. 2. The Academy Award-winning actress stars in the rom-com film alongside Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams. Witherspoon made a vibrant appearance while arriving at the Regency Village Theatre. The “Legally Blonde” star wore a strapless aqua blue dress by Valentino. The piece featured a plunging corset top, V-neckline and wide pleated hem. The garment also included a midi skirt that had a side slit. To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the Globe Globe winner kept her accessories minimal and only...
Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Destroyed Heels With Cozy Knits ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest “And Just Like That…” outfit came with a shocking shoe surprise. While filming the HBO Max drama’s second season on Tuesday morning in New York City, Parker filmed a scene at a restaurant with Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez). For the occasion, she wore a light gray cable-knit sweater with soft blush pink wide-leg trousers, cuffed at the hems by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago. Layered atop for a cozy finish was a large black and...
Maison Margiela’s RTW Fall 2023
Maison Margiela staged its coed show at the tail end of men’s fashion week at its stately new headquarters on the Place des États-Unis in Paris. Guests were invited to follow a floor path of yellow footprints with the house’s telltale split-toe Tabi silhouette to discover an “immersive exhibition.”
Gigi Hadid Goes Full Supermodel Glam for Givenchy
All products featured on GRAZIA are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, GRAZIA may earn an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid is starting the new year with a fresh new luxury campaign under her belt. The new Next in Fashion host was photographed by Heji Shin in the... The post Gigi Hadid Goes Full Supermodel Glam for Givenchy appeared first on Grazia USA.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates ‘Wolf Pack’ UK Premiere in Silver Sequin Dress, Blazer & Louboutins
Sarah Michelle Gellar shimmered on the red carpet. The Emmy Award-winning actress attended the UK premiere of her new show, “Wolf Pack,” on Wednesday in London. Gellar plays Kristin Ramsey in the Paramount+ spinoff drama series, which officially premieres on Jan. 26. The actress wore an iridescent dress to the premiere. Her gown featured large round shiny sequins that cascaded down the garment, getting thicker further down the dress. She also added a cropped black blazer over top and accessorized with simple earrings and rings. The “Scooby-Doo” actress finished off her red carpet look with a pair of classic pumps. She wore black heels...
Rita Ora Gets Futuristic in Blue Cutout Dress & Wedge Boots at Fendi’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show
Rita Ora donned a post-modern look during her latest outing. The “Your Song” musician hit the Fendi spring 2023 show at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Thursday. She sat front row with other familiar faces, like Sarah Paulson and Kerry Washington. To the show, Ora donned a cool blue dress from the luxury house. Her periwinkle garment resembled a coat, with a collar and pockets. The satin dress featured long sleeves and cutouts in the bodice. Ora carried a beige clutch bag and added large drop earrings. She also wore a deep blue lip color, adding to the futuristic style of...
Dominque Jackson Brings the Drama in Lace Bodysuit & Sharp Pointy Pumps to Mugler’s Paris Haute Couture Show
Mugler brought drama back to the runway during their fall 2023 show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week yesterday. After a 3-year hiatus from showing in person, Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader enlisted a star-studded cast of characters including runway regular Dominique Jackson to make a striking show. Jackson’s return to the runway was a daring feat, the “Pose” traversing a flight of stairs blindfolded with stilettos on. Although she faltered slightly, Jackson brushed off and embraced the moment as part of her spellbinding catwalk. The actress wore a black lace corseted bodysuit with long sleeves that transitioned into gloves on the...
