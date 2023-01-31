Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Cheryl W. Chaney
Cheryl W. Chaney, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away Feb. 1, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born Aug. 2, 1945, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Richard Elwood and Genevieve Waldine Barnett Kanney. She retired from C and P Telephone and Verizon after 33 years of service. Cheryl loved singing and enjoyed the Voices of Triumph while volunteering at local nursing homes. She was a member of the Zion Baptist Church.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Freda Grace Larkins
Freda Grace Larkins, 81, of Long Bottom, Ohio, went to be with the Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. She was born Nov. 21, 1941, in Racine, Ohio, daughter of the late Alta Krider Dill and Ellsworth Dill. She graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1959. She was united in marriage to Robert Larkins on Jan. 28, 1961.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Fannie Dawson
Fannie Dawson, 86, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at The Willows. She was born in Webster County a daughter of the late Joseph C. and Flora (Lough) Morrison. She was a homemaker and member of Hope Freewill Baptist Church. She is survived by three daughters Rosa Dawson, Flora...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Christopher Lee McKibben
Christopher Lee McKibben, 48, of Parkersburg, passed away Jan. 29, 2023, at his home. He was born on Dec. 30, 1974, in Westminster, MD. He graduated from the Job Corps where he became an over the road truck driver. He drove truck for twenty-six years. Christopher is survived by his...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Daniel Ray Barnhart Sr.
Daniel Ray Barnhart Sr., 77 of Parkersburg, passed away Feb. 1, 2023, in Parkersburg. Funeral, 1 p.m. Monday at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Minister J.D. Smith officiating. Burial, Evergreen South. Visitation, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robin Daphanne Bell
Robin Daphanne Bell, 65, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Jan. 31, 2023, at her residence under the loving care of her family and Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mary Elizabeth Lichiello Florence
Mary Elizabeth Lichiello Florence passed from “the surly bond of this earth” on Sunday, January 22nd at Baptist Medical Center South in Jacksonville, FL. She was 72 years of age, born October 18, 1950. Sadly missed by family and friends. Mary was born and raised in Parkersburg, WV...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Junior Ray Adkins
Junior Ray Adkins, 68, of Marietta, passed away Jan. 25, 2023, in the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Joseph P. Fragale
Joseph Patrick Fragale, 58, of Parkersburg, passed away January 29, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born February 21, 1964, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Angelo and Betty O’Quinn Fragale. Mr. Fragale was a 1982 graduate of Parkersburg High and a received his Bachelor’s...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ronald Lee Allen
Ronald Lee Allen, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away Jan. 24, 2023 at Worthington Manor. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Barbara Jean Friend
Barbara Jean Friend, 81, of Washington, passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2023, at the home of her Daughter and Son-In-Law. God saw you getting tired; a cure was not to be, so He put His arms around you and whispered “Come with Me”. She was born on...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lois Rosalie Bumgardner
Lois Rosalie Bumgardner, Miss Lois, 86, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life Monday, January 30, 2023, at Stonerise Nursing Home in Belmont, WV. She was born April 6, 1936, in Beatrice, WV, a daughter of the late Joshua and Thelma E. (Deem) Haught. Lois loved working with children and was...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Audrey Johnson Diehl
It is with deep sorrow that the family of Audrey Johnson Diehl announce she has completed the final chapter of her life. Audrey died on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Worthington Healthcare Center in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Audrey was born December 20, 1926, in Chillicothe, Ohio. She was the youngest...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Janet Elaine Francis
Janet Elaine Francis, 65, of Petroleum, departed this life Tuesday at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. She will be laid to rest in the Cantwell Cemetery in Petroleum. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ray Roff Ritchie
Ray Roff Ritchie, a long-time resident of Ravenswood, West Virginia, born at Camden Clark Hospital in Parkersburg, West Virginia, on January 23, 1934, departed this life on January 27, 2023, to be with his Lord. Survived by his loving wife, Margaret J. “Peg” Monroe Ritchie, Ray was preceded in death by his parents, William S. “Bood” Ritchie and Myrtle Grace Twiggs Ritchie; his eldest son, Dr. David Monroe Ritchie; his sister and brother-in-law, June (Ritchie) and Jack Chambers; and brother and sister-in-law, William S. Jr. and Connie (Rector) Ritchie.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mary E. Nelson
Mary E. Nelson, 80, of Belpre, born May 12, 1942, passed away January 23, 2023, at Ohio Health Grant Medical Center, Columbus, OH. She leaves many friends and loved ones. Her adopted family, daughter Lucy Stephens; granddaughter Irene Stephens “Sis”, grandson Charles Stephens Jr. “Bub” and his 3 children, great granddaughter Abby, great grandsons Ciajah and Joey; friends Fred Brady, Chrissy Brandenberry, Nancy Blatt, Tina Byers, Karen Byers, Bob Mason, roommate Vicki Barns and her traveling nurse Laverne Rohr.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley historian Cynthia Buskirk dies
PARKERSBURG — Cynthia Buskirk, a local historian who charted the history of the area, has passed away. Buskirk was involved with the James Wood Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) as well as the Sumner Museum. She has also published several books and papers on local cemeteries. Among...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Jan. 27-29: * Kelsey Marie Cussesse Sims, 929 32nd St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty for having no insurance and fined $370.25. * Shellie Diane Newton, 1187 Ball School Road, Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without an...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ronald Gene Chadwell
Ronald Gene Chadwell, 67, of Normantown, formerly of Spencer, died Jan. 29, 2023, at home. Funeral service, 1 p.m. Saturday, John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer. Burial will be at Clover Cemetery, Clover. Visitation, two hours prior to the funeral.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marietta’s Lafayette Square 7 movie theater closing Feb. 23
MARIETTA — The show won’t go on much longer at Marietta’s only movie theater. Minnesota-based Odyssey Entertainment announced Thursday that their Lafayette Square 7 Theatre in Marietta will close at the end of the day on Feb. 23. “The lease for the property has matured, and negotiations...
Comments / 0