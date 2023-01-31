Once a month, around 40 faculty and administrative leaders log into a Zoom call to discuss diversity, equity and inclusion at Yale. The monthly call is key to the Belonging at Yale Initiative, University President Peter Salovey’s latest push to foster an inclusive University community. The initiative, which released its annual report in December, is set to begin its third year of development in a 5-year plan, with the stated goal of creating an environment in which all community members can “freely participate in the vibrant life of a scholarly community.” Amid such ambitious goals to tackle issues of inclusivity, students interviewed by the News voiced mixed feelings about how far DEI has come at Yale, and whether such changes go far enough.

