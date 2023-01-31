Read full article on original website
Two years after Salovey establishes DEI plans, students question staying power of Belonging at Yale Initiative
Once a month, around 40 faculty and administrative leaders log into a Zoom call to discuss diversity, equity and inclusion at Yale. The monthly call is key to the Belonging at Yale Initiative, University President Peter Salovey’s latest push to foster an inclusive University community. The initiative, which released its annual report in December, is set to begin its third year of development in a 5-year plan, with the stated goal of creating an environment in which all community members can “freely participate in the vibrant life of a scholarly community.” Amid such ambitious goals to tackle issues of inclusivity, students interviewed by the News voiced mixed feelings about how far DEI has come at Yale, and whether such changes go far enough.
Yale offers flexibility in English proficiency evaluation for international applicants
When students apply to Yale College from abroad, they go through essentially the same process as domestic applicants. But for international applicants who are not native English speakers, Yale requires demonstration of English language proficiency. To help students navigate the many possible tests and platforms through which they can demonstrate...
LETTERS 2.1
I am glad the Yale Daily News accepts Letters to the Editor, with a generous allowance as to their length (400-500 words). It is wonderful that this very old collegiate publication still persists, after having served Yale University students in New Haven, Connecticut since January 28, 1878. I am not...
U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón to read at Yale University Art Gallery
Ada Limón, the 24th United States Poet Laureate and the first Latina to hold the title, will deliver a talk and read her work at Yale on Wednesday. The event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. in the Robert McNeil Jr. Lecture Hall of the Yale University Art Gallery. Sponsored by Ezra Stiles College and the Yale Center for the Study of Race, Indigeneity, and Transnational Migration, Limón’s talk is free and open to the public.
Yale joins the National Science Foundation’s Innovation Corps
Yale has been admitted into the National Science Foundation’s Innovation Corps Northeast Region Hub. The NSF I-Corps is a group of universities focused on turning their innovative research into commercially successful ventures. Dean of the School of Engineering & Applied Science Jeffrey Brock announced in a Jan. 12 email...
ANALYSIS: The legacy of affirmative action
When colleges across the United States began considering race as a factor in the admissions process during the late 1960s, scores of students of color arrived at the country’s most elite campuses. With these race-conscious admissions policies, universities aimed to accept more students from groups that had historically been excluded from institutions of higher education — particularly selective ones.
YSPH reacts to announcement of new dean
After a months-long search, the Yale School of Public Health has a new leader — and members of the YSPH community are ready for her to take the helm. Megan Ranney, a professor of behavioral and social science at Brown University and deputy dean of the Brown School of Public Health, was announced as the next YSPH Dean in a University-wide email from President Peter Salovey on Tuesday. Students and faculty at YSPH greeted the appointment with excitement.
