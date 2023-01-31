Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions
Winter Storm Warning continues in the Hill Country including Bexar County until 6am Thursday. Warnings is mainly for northern Bexar County where ice impacts linger and temperature could hover near freezing overnight in spots. SAN ANTONIO - The worst has pushed through the area, although, one last kick of patchy...
Rain and ice continue to cause issues in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — After three days of freezing weather conditions, rain and ice continue to be an issue Thursday morning in Bexar County, weighing down power lines and leaving significant damage. People living in parts of the north side and Stone Oak are dealing with downed trees blocking driveways...
news4sanantonio.com
Ice Storm Preparation: Financial assistance, power outages, safe driving
SAN ANTONIO - As the worst of the ice storm approaches, power outages could be possible come Wednesday morning. The worst case scenario is the power going out during the night. After speaking to survival expert, Dan Baird of SERE Survival Training, people can prepare with simple items at home to make sure they are ready in an emergency.
Tips for defrosting your windshield, preparing car for freeze in Texas
Make your cold mornings easier, San Antonio.
KSAT 12
City of SA, Bexar County offer winter weather tips
SAN ANTONIO – A winter storm warning has been issued for the San Antonio area. The city, county, and partners strongly urge all residents to remember the Four Ps: people, pets, plants and pipes. Temperatures will be right above or at freezing. Ice on ramps, overpasses, and elevated bridges...
KSAT 12
Spring Branch residents hunker down as threats of power outages continue
SPRING BRANCH, Texas – Spring Branch residents are bracing for the potential of more powerline breaks as the thick ice continues to hang over powerlines across Hill Country. Pedernales Electric Cooperative crews continued to work through the night and the cold to restore power to customers impacted by the freezing weather.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio prepares for winter weather
SAN ANTONIO - Following the ice storm in February 2021, county and city officials want the community to know they are prepared for extreme weather. Bexar County crews with the department of public works have been on the roads since early Monday morning, prepping the bridges and overpasses for potential ice that may accumulate. If Bexar County roads ice-up, county officials say they’re ready.
KSAT 12
Boerne will be without power for an hour Thursday morning, police say
BOERNE, Texas – The majority of Boerne residents will temporarily be without power Thursday morning. The power outage is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. as crews with the Lower Colorado River Authority repair damages to the transmission line caused by the icy weather, according to a Facebook post from the Boerne Police Department.
KSAT 12
Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours
SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
KSAT 12
Does insurance cover auto or home damage from broken tree limbs due to ice?
Freezing rain and ice accumulation found overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday brought ice damage to the Hill Country and northern reaches of Bexar County. Snapped tree branches, uprooted trees, and downed power lines were found, causing almost 40,000 CPS outages early Wednesday morning. If fallen tree limbs ended up causing...
KSAT 12
Thousands in Hill Country without power; outages could extend into the weekend
COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Thousands of residents in the Hill Country are still in the cold and dark as crews work to restore power to more areas. Pedernales Electric Cooperative is responding to multiple power outages across their service area as the winter storm has brought significant ice. “Our...
KSAT 12
ASC rescues 11 dogs chained outside in freezing temperatures
SAN ANTONIO – As the area continues to prepare for inclement weather, Animal Control Services is also keeping busy. ACS responded to a home on the city’s West Side and rescued nearly a dozen dogs who were left chained outside in freezing temperatures without proper shelter. “We just...
KSAT 12
Firefighters have trouble navigating apartment north of downtown with ‘too much stuff’ in it
SAN ANTONIO – Three adults and an infant all are looking for a place to stay temporarily after a fire broke out in their apartment building just north of downtown on Thursday morning. More than a dozen fire trucks raced to the 400 block of W. Magnolia just before...
KSAT 12
Bring your pets inside during cold winter weather
San Antonio – The City of San Antonio is cautioning pet owners to keep their pets inside during the cold wintry weather this week. “Please bring your pets inside! Keep all pets warm and safe–provide shelter with three walls, a raised floor and roof,” Animal Care Services officials said in a Facebook post.
Next 24 hours: Ice and rain will continue to impact Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Get ready San Antonians for another round of winter weather. Many teachers, staff and students will enjoy the ice day on Wednesday with many San Antonio schools closed. Over the next 24 hours, San Antonians will see rounds of rainfall and even a wintry mix of...
KSAT 12
Keep these safety reminders in mind before plugging in your space heater
SAN ANTONIO – A space heater can help keep your home comfortable in bone-chilling temperatures, but experts warn they can pose dangers, especially if they aren’t used properly. Portable space heater fires cause an average 70 deaths and 160 injuries a year, according to the Consumer Product Safety...
KSAT 12
Animal Care Services inundated with calls amid freezing temperatures
SAN ANTONIO – As temperatures drop, the number of calls regarding animal neglect or abuse cases has increased. On Tuesday, Animal Care Services responded to an animal rescue case involving 11 dogs found outside chained without access to shelter from the freezing temperatures. ACS Special Operations manager Lt. Bethany...
KSAT 12
Hill Country power slowly returns as crews working overtime to repair damage
FAIR OAKS RANCH, Texas – The lights are slowly starting to come back on across the Hill Country, but some communities weren’t so fortunate on Thursday. Some residents living in the Hill Country were without power overnight Wednesday and throughout the following day. Fair Oaks Ranch resident Charles...
