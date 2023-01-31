ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Ice Storm Preparation: Financial assistance, power outages, safe driving

SAN ANTONIO - As the worst of the ice storm approaches, power outages could be possible come Wednesday morning. The worst case scenario is the power going out during the night. After speaking to survival expert, Dan Baird of SERE Survival Training, people can prepare with simple items at home to make sure they are ready in an emergency.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

City of SA, Bexar County offer winter weather tips

SAN ANTONIO – A winter storm warning has been issued for the San Antonio area. The city, county, and partners strongly urge all residents to remember the Four Ps: people, pets, plants and pipes. Temperatures will be right above or at freezing. Ice on ramps, overpasses, and elevated bridges...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio prepares for winter weather

SAN ANTONIO - Following the ice storm in February 2021, county and city officials want the community to know they are prepared for extreme weather. Bexar County crews with the department of public works have been on the roads since early Monday morning, prepping the bridges and overpasses for potential ice that may accumulate. If Bexar County roads ice-up, county officials say they’re ready.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Boerne will be without power for an hour Thursday morning, police say

BOERNE, Texas – The majority of Boerne residents will temporarily be without power Thursday morning. The power outage is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. as crews with the Lower Colorado River Authority repair damages to the transmission line caused by the icy weather, according to a Facebook post from the Boerne Police Department.
BOERNE, TX
KSAT 12

Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

ASC rescues 11 dogs chained outside in freezing temperatures

SAN ANTONIO – As the area continues to prepare for inclement weather, Animal Control Services is also keeping busy. ACS responded to a home on the city’s West Side and rescued nearly a dozen dogs who were left chained outside in freezing temperatures without proper shelter. “We just...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Bring your pets inside during cold winter weather

San Antonio – The City of San Antonio is cautioning pet owners to keep their pets inside during the cold wintry weather this week. “Please bring your pets inside! Keep all pets warm and safe–provide shelter with three walls, a raised floor and roof,” Animal Care Services officials said in a Facebook post.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Animal Care Services inundated with calls amid freezing temperatures

SAN ANTONIO – As temperatures drop, the number of calls regarding animal neglect or abuse cases has increased. On Tuesday, Animal Care Services responded to an animal rescue case involving 11 dogs found outside chained without access to shelter from the freezing temperatures. ACS Special Operations manager Lt. Bethany...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

