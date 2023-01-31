Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Impact News: Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical On Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona Releases Joe Hendry Diss Track
– Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie “The Tramp” as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:James will be a tag team.
WWE News: Ric Flair Says Cody Rhodes Is Making His Father Proud, Every 2023 Men’s Rumble Entrant
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was excited about Cody Rhodes during last night’s Raw calling his shot against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. Ric Flair tweeted during Raw, “CodyRhodes! Making Your Father SO PROUD! Me Too!! WOOOOO!”. – WWE spotlighted...
Dana Brooke Reacts To The Bella Twins’ Recent Criticism of RAW is XXX
As previously reported, The Bella Twins did not appear on RAW is XXX, even though they were advertised, and took issue with WWE. They had a problem with the lack of recognition for the women’s division at the 30th anniversary show. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dana Brooke responded to the comments, defending the current roster while praising the Bella Twins.
Biography for Late WWE Superstar Adrian Adonis Coming Out Next Month
– A new biography is in the works for late former WWE Superstar and Tag Team Champion Adrian Adonis, who passed away in a car accident in Canada in 1988. The new biography, Flowers for Adrian, is written by John Ellul and will be available on March 23 for Kindle EBook. Here’s the official description (via PWInsider:
Trios Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced a Trios Tag Team Championship match and more for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The company announced the following matches on tonight’s episode for next week’s. * AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite vs. Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, & Isiah Kassidy. *...
WWE News: WWE Reporting Fourth Quarter Earnings Today, WWE Stars Comment On Wheel of Fortune Taping, Lineup For Today’s WWE Main Event
– WWE will report their fourth quarter earnings and full 2022 results today after the stock market closes. There will be a media call at 5 PM ET to discuss results. – Xavier Woods, Bayley and Liv Morgan all commented on taping Wheel of Fortune episodes yesterday, including photos with Pat Sajak and Vanna White.
Chris Jericho Thinks AEW Needs To Sign Brian Cage To A New Contract
In an interview with The Daily Star, Chris Jericho said that AEW needs to sign Brian Cage to a new contract, as it’s believed his deal with the company is ending soon. Here are highlights:. On Brian Cage’s AEW status: “I think Brian Cage over the last six months...
Willow Nightingale Would Like AEW to Start an Official Women’s Tag Division With Titles
– While speaking to Vickie Guerrero on her Excuse Me podcast, AEW star Willow Nightingale discussed AEW starting a women’s tag team division with women’s Tag Team Championships. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Willow Nightingale on having an official AEW women’s tag division: “We don’t necessarily have...
Hall’s NXT Review – 1.31.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. It’s the go home show for Vengeance Day and that means it is time for the hard sell, which is one of the things NXT tends to do best. In addition to the build towards the show, we also have the long awaited Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher match, which has been postponed at least once before. Let’s get to it.
Dax Harwood Gives Final Response to Road Dogg’s Comments About Him, Says His Priorities Are Straight
The always controversial Dax Harwood again addressed further negative comments about him from the Road Dogg. On the FTR Podcast, Uncle Daxy said he would talk about Road Dogg one more time. Dax not only claimed Road Dogg was a hanger-on to the real stars, but got heated with co-host Matt Koon as a result of some words by Road Dogg’s co-host on the Conrad Thompson network, one “Casio Kid.” Read on for the highlights:
Shawn Michaels Weighs In On How NXT Has Changed From Triple H’s Time
Shawn Michaels is the man in charge of NXT, and he recently discussed how the brand has changed since Triple H was in charge of it. Michaels appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about how the current era of the brand is different from the Black & Gold era under Triple H, while noting that one core element has stayed the same in its “family atmosphere.”
Tom Hannifan On Debuting With Impact Last Year, Working With Matthew Rehwoldt
Tom Hannifan made his debut for Impact Wrestling early last year, and he recently talked about the experience and more. Hannifan appeared on Tru Heels BTR and talked about making his debut on the commentary team at Hard to Kill and being partnered with Matthew Rehwoldt. You can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):
Pantoja’s Top 100 Matches Of 2022 (#20-11)
20. IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay [c] vs. Tetsuya Naito – NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka. Tetsuya Naito’s laid back attitude is a perfect foil to aggressive villain Will Ospreay. Ospreay tried to match him early, even stealing his signature pose but it takes more than that to get into Naito’s head. Naito also went after the neck, which made sense given Ospreay’s history there. It’s cool that Will can do his fancy, eye-catching moves but the simple whip he did into the guardrail was the kind of stuff I love. He did it with such aggression that it looked violent and felt worse for Naito than any Oscutter ever could. The segment with Ospreay in full control was fine, especially since he kept up the violent streak. I appreciated that a lot of big offensive chances for Ospreay were cut off because his neck would flare up. He did a really good job of selling. The neckbreaker onto the floor sounded sick and commentary’s “ewww” reaction was spot-on. The champ was out of it afterward and looked out on his feet several times. Will did the LAND ON MY FEET ON A RANA spot smoother than he often does. As usual, I didn’t love the closing stretch here because so many from New Japan feel so similar and Will’s neck didn’t both him as much here. He won with Stormbreaker in 30:17 in what was Will’s best singles match in a long time. Same for Naito who hasn’t been on his game over the past two years. [****½]
Tony Khan on the Changes He Made to Keep His Booking Layout More Organized
– During a recent edition of WTF with Marc Maron, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed how he changed his his booking layout to keep things more organized. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Tony Khan on his process of booking storylines: “I had a process, I already had...
Bob The Drag Queen On How Wrestling Spoke To Him As a Kid, Being Emotionally Invested in Mick Foley
Bob The Drag Queen is one of the most well-known drag queens in the world, and is also a fan of wrestling as he recently discussed. Bob is known for his time on RuPaul’s Drag Race, where he was the winner of season eight, along with the HBO series We’re Here and several other appearances in TV, film and more. He opened up about his wrestling fandom on a recent episode of StraightioLab, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):
Nick Khan Says Vince McMahon Would Step Down From WWE If It’s In Shareholders’ Best Interest
Nick Khan says that if it is in the best interests of WWE’s shareholders, Vince McMahon would step down following a potential sale. On Thursday’s Q4 earnings call, Khan fielded questions about a possible sale or other opportunity and talked about what WWE is looking for in a partner as well as the potential for McMahon, who returned to the WWE board of directors in January, to step down after such a deal is executed. You can see highlights below per Fightful:
Brandi Rhodes On Her Decision To Step Away From Wrestling, Cody’s Return From Injury
Brandi Rhodes has been away from wrestling since she exited AEW, and she recently opened up about the decision as well as Cody’s return from injury. Brandi spoke with The Bare Magazine for a new interview and you can see a couple of wrestling-related excerpts below:. On how she’s...
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen def. Xyon Quinn and Bronco Nima. * Javier Bernal def. Oba Femi. * Sol Ruca def....
