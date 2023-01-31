Read full article on original website
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
FBI now "engaged" in NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour murder inquirySherif SaadSayreville, NJ
NJ Councilwoman Shot Dead Outside Her HomeMorristown MinuteSayreville, NJ
Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington, NJ
Ready to Roll on Prospect Avenue -- Princeton University Orchestrates Its Big Move
Princeton, NJ –Consider it a gigantic game of musical houses. It began last year when Princeton University moved a large Queen Anne-style house at 110 Prospect Avenue to a position behind the two houses next door. That move cleared a site on Prospect adjacent to the Prospect Avenue Garage. After several months of work the University’s contractors prepared a new foundation on that site, and also – working across the street -- lifted the former Court Club off its original foundation and onto temporary steel beams. The power lines along the street were re-routed. And this Wednesday, February 1, Prospect Avenue...
Mercer County Police Academy Graduates 44 Including 5 Hamiltonians
WEST WINDSOR, NJ — Law enforcement ranks across New Jersey -- including Hamilton Police Division ant the Mercer County Sheriff's Office -- welcomed the newest Mercer County Police Academy graduates. Forty-four cadets from the 28th basic class of police officers celebrated their commencement ceremonies from the Mercer County Police Academy at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) surrounded by hundreds of family members, friends, Mercer County dignitaries and law enforcement officials from around State of New Jersey. The graduates completed 21 challenging weeks of training at the academy in all aspects of law enforcement and will now serve in police agencies within Mercer County and elsewhere Three of...
Princeton swears in four new police officers
Four Princeton Police Department probationary police officers are now officers with the department. Mayor Mark Freda swore in the officers with family by their side at the Princeton Council’s Jan. 23 meeting. Probationary police officers Anthony Leone III, Mark McCoy, Ryan Mostrangeli and Nia Toombs were chosen from among...
Daily Princetonian
An ode to the return trip
The routine goes like this. By 10:30 p.m., I arrive in the Midtown area — the 34th Street-Herald Square station is closest and most convenient if I’m coming from downtown, like I usually am. I turn onto 6th Avenue, walk down two blocks, then make a left onto 32nd Street. On Friday nights, this block of 32nd Street — the backbone of Manhattan’s K-Town district — is a frothing, swirling mess of gorgeous young adults dressed in their best night-out clothes. Platinum-blonde hair, the thump-thump-thump of the latest K-pop track, and heavy eye glitter pass by; as always, I can’t help but marvel at this display of glamor, beauty, and nouveau riche excess.
njurbannews.com
The Trenton Six
The Trenton Six (Ralph Cooper, Collis English, McKinley Forrest, John McKenzie, James Thorpe, and Horace Wilson) is the group of the six African-American men convicted in August 1948 by an all-white jury sentenced to death for the alleged murder of elderly white shopkeeper William Horner in Trenton. The Civil Rights Congress and the NAACP had legal teams that represented three men each in appeals to the State Supreme Court. The NAACP claimed that the court’s instruction to the jury, and remanded the case to a lower court for retrial. After several trials, Forrest, McKenzie, Thorpe and Wilson were all acquitted, Cooper pled guilty and was sentenced to life and was paroled in 1954 before disappearing from records and English died in prison.
Daily Princetonian
Rather than skip meals, let's have them delivered
During my time at Princeton, I’ve realized that unhealthy eating habits plague the student population. Whether it’s skipping meals or inconsistent eating schedules, Princeton students see proper nutrition as secondary, as they may feel too busy to prioritize eating. Some students are simply forced to skip meals due to class or extracurricular commitments.
trentondaily.com
Fan-Favorite Café 128 to Reopen with Support of the City of Trenton
If you’re looking for a new coffee spot in town, you can look forward to reuniting with an old favorite on West State Street!. Before COVID-19, Café 128 was a favorite spot for locals and elected officials alike. Unfortunately, like many businesses, the pandemic proved too much, and the beloved café shut its doors. Now, Taraun Tice, her husband, and business partner are bringing new life to the property and restoring it to its former glory. To celebrate the opening, Mayor Reed Gusciora and Councilwoman Jennifer Williams gathered to highlight the improvements made at Café 128, which have been co-financed by the City of Trenton through the Trenton Business Improvement Incentive Program.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Car Strikes Utility Pole On Calhoun Street
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One person suffered injuries after they crash into a utility pole on Calhoun between West Paul Ave. The crash knocked the power out for a brief minute in some parts of the North Ward and Ewing Township, Ewing Emergency Medical Services and Capital Health Paramedics transported the driver to Capital Health Medical center. Prospect heights fire department responded to the scene and later turned the scene over to Trenton officials. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
trentondaily.com
City of Trenton Announces Black History Month Celebrations
With February now upon us, Black History Month celebrations are officially underway! The City of Trenton is no exception and has a calendar full of exciting activities for the community. Throughout February, the City of Trenton will offer residents two beautiful ways to celebrate Black History Month. First, through February,...
Daily Princetonian
Executive Vice President Treby Williams ’84 to depart, third recent admin departure
Executive Vice President Treby Williams ’84 announced her resignation on Tuesday, Jan. 31. She will leave her current position on June 30. Before retiring from the University, she will serve as senior advisor to President Christopher Eisgruber ’83 for one more year. According to the University press release,...
11-year-old Edison girl fighting for her life, needs your help
If you were told by doctors that your 11-year-old daughter had a brain mass that would do more harm than good to operate on, would you accept that, or would you want a second opinion?. With today's medical costs being what they are, it's not easy to get one. That's...
Princeton Police Report: Memorial for Fallen Officer; Social Media Threat at Middle School
Princeton, NJ –The public is invited to join members of the Princeton Police Department Thursday, February 2, at 10 a.m. outside of the Princeton Municipal Building, 400 Witherspoon Street, for a memorial service in honor of Officer Walter Harris. He was killed in the line of duty 77 years ago after responding to the sounds of gunfire at a social club near his home on John Street. All members of the public are encouraged to attend. Middle School Social Media Incident. Police were summoned to the Princeton Middle School on Monday morning, January 30, after school officials became aware of a potential...
Police respond after student lets unknown subject into Burlington City High School
BURLINGTON CITY, NJ – Police in Burlington City have determined that an unknown trespasser who entered Burlington City High School unlawfully on Wednesday was let in by a student at the school. At around 12:40 pm, a Burlington City Police Department school resource officer at the school reported that an unknown subject gained entry into school and was discovered by a faculty member. When he was approached, the subject fled the school into a wooded area near James St. “Responding officers quickly established a perimeter where the trespasser was last seen and obtained additional information from school officials. The Burlington The post Police respond after student lets unknown subject into Burlington City High School appeared first on Shore News Network.
Daily Princetonian
University announces increased minimum salary for postdocs, postdocs say it’s not enough
Gathered on the steps of Nassau Hall, a group of about 50 postdoctoral researchers read aloud their open letter calling for a higher minimum salary. Armed with a printed petition which spanned the length of the Nassau Hall steps, the protest comes just two days after an announcement from the University that postdocs would receive an increased minimum salary of $65,000 and follows months of discussion about whether postdoc pay is sufficient.
Daily Princetonian
At SPIA event, friends reflect on the life and legacy of Maura Coursey
Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988. A Crisis Text Line is also available in the United States; text HOME to 741741. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911.
Former Student Sues Rutgers Prep School, Former Coaches & Teachers
Laffey, Bucci & Kent, a personal injury firm based in Philadelphia, filed a lawsuit on January 24 against Rutgers Preparatory School, the school’s former teachers and assistant coaches Matthew J. Rennie and Ranait Griff, and others in connection with the sexual abuse of a former student, who was then a minor.
Police investigating Princeton Middle School student’s ‘alarming statements’ on social media
The Princeton Middle School was placed under “shelter in place” status after police were dispatched to the school at 8 a.m. Jan. 30 for a report of alarming statements that had been made on a social media platform, according to the Princeton Police Department. Police officers spoke to...
Man Falls Down Elevator Shaft Prompting OSHA Investigation In Somerset County
Firefighters rescued a 38-year-old man who fell down an elevator shaft Thursday, Feb. 2 in Somerset County, authorities said. Responders found the Watchung man stuck in a building on Mettlers Road around 2:30 p.m. in Franklin Township, township police Lt. Vincent T. Wilson said. The victim was removed but had...
Residents group opposes Lord & Taylor's plans for downtown Westfield, N.J.
WESTFIELD, N.J. -- The town council is set to vote on a huge redevelopment project that will bring new apartments and office space to downtown Westfield.But as CBS2 found out on Tuesday, a group of residents opposing the project say the plan will change the character of their town.Westfield is known for its quaint downtown, but during the pandemic many chain stores like Lord & Taylor shut down as people starting shopping online.The owners of Lord & Taylor want to redevelop seven acres of their own property and build new office space and apartments. They also want to buy land...
N.J. school district forced teacher to quit over ‘crying spells’ in classroom, lawsuit says
A former teacher in the South Orange-Maplewood school district has filed a lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after a transfer to teach special education without an aide caused her to have “crying spells” in the classroom. Sarah Barlow, 34, of West Orange, said in court papers...
