ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence AI: The Significance of Prompt Engineering for Progress and Innovation

By Tanya Malhotra
marktechpost.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Artificial Intelligence now allows to speak to dead ones

Did you ever imagine that you can speak to your deceased near and dear one day? If nott, here’s a way to do so- all thanks to the technology of Artificial Intelligence(AI). According to a development made by California based company HereAfterAI, people can now chat, talk or video chat with the dead loves ones and know their life beyond the grave.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tech Times

A Glimpse Into the Incredible Power of Artificial Intelligence

One of the most exciting developments in modern technology is the subject of artificial intelligence (AI). It has enormous potential to change how people use technology and has far-reaching effects. Artificial intelligence (AI) has already started to impact lives in unimaginable ways only a few years ago, from offering more accurate data insights to helping people make wiser choices more quickly. Now that AI learns coding, the transformation is expected to exceed what was ideally thought possible. The newfound code-writing capabilities of AI have not only caused a sensation but also provided fertile ground for the development of programs authored entirely by AI.
ZDNet

AI has caused a renaissance of tech industry R&D, says Meta's chief AI scientist

The strength of the deep learning era of artificial intelligence has lead to something of a renaissance in corporate R&D in information technology, according to Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist for Meta. "The type of techniques that we've been working on have had a much bigger commercial impact, much more...
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
FLORIDA STATE
Science Focus

M3GAN: The strange reasons a real child AI robot could never be built

For good or bad, a kid's toy with artificial intelligence (and killer dance moves) probably won't be possible at any point soon. New horror movie M3GAN is essentially Chucky meets the Terminator. Its titular star is posited as the future of mass-market robots: a lifelike doll that has been programmed to be a child’s best friend.
Futurism

Oxford Scientists Warn AI Could Be More Deadly Than Nuclear Weapons

Researchers from Oxford University have warned UK lawmakers that "superhuman AI" could end up being at least as dangerous as nuclear weapons and should therefore be regulated like them, The Telegraph reports. The experts told MPs at the UK government's Science and Technology Select Committee about the dangers of unregulated...
marktechpost.com

UCLA Researchers Developed A New Deep Learning-Based Framework That Allows A Robot To Tackle Paper Folding And The Oriental Art of Origami

Everywhere we go, we come into contact with pliable, slim structures. Large deformations are a common feature of these structures when subjected to even relatively weak forces like gravity. Humans have an astonishingly deep, inherent awareness of the dynamics of such malleable objects. Getting robots to act with more human-like intuition is still a major area of study since it could lead to a wide range of useful applications for business and society.
digg.com

Areas That People Think AI Will Impact The Most, Visualized

These are the parts of our lives people predict AI will change most drastically in the coming years. Artificial intelligence has made many of the things we do and the ways we work easier and more efficient, but the technology has also sparked fierce debate (take the recent ChatGPT controversy, for example) about its ever-growing presence in our day-to-day lives.
marktechpost.com

What is Synthetic Data, and What are Its Importance?

Information that is produced artificially rather than by actual events is known as synthetic data. Synthetic data is used to test mathematical models and train machine learning models. It is often produced using algorithms. Importance of synthetic data. To train neural networks, developers require vast, meticulously annotated datasets. AI models...
TechSpot

Researchers demonstrate improved system that "sees" humans through walls using Wi-Fi signals

A hot potato: George Orwell's vision of Big Brother is more or less a reality. While most regions of the world do not quite fit the dystopian paradigm set in his novel '1984', you would be hard-pressed to find an urban place on Earth that did not have cameras watching your every move. What Orwell did not imagine in his premonitory novel is that Big Brother's eyes would one day have x-ray vision.
marktechpost.com

Top Synthetic Data Tools/Startups For Machine Learning Models in 2023

Information created intentionally rather than as a result of actual events is known as synthetic data. Synthetic data is generated algorithmically and used to train machine learning models, validate mathematical models, and act as a stand-in for test production or operational data test datasets. The advantages of using synthetic data...
marktechpost.com

Salesforce AI Open Sources CausalAI Library for Causal Analysis of Time Series and Tabular Data

The process of causal analysis is used to determine and address the causes and effects of a problem. Instead of addressing the symptoms of a problem, causal analysis helps identify the root cause of the problem so that its symptoms become less impactful. To understand this better with the help of an example, consider the scenario where airline tickets are becoming prohibitively expensive. The first stage is to determine what causes the fluctuations in airfares so that a potential macroeconomic measure can be found to reduce the airfares. One key variable that significantly affects airfares is the price of crude oil. If oil prices rise, airfares will rise in proportion to accommodate an increase in the fuel cost for airlines. On the other hand, if airlines raise their fares without regard to any variation in oil prices, this rise should not affect oil prices. As a result, it is safe to conclude that oil prices influence airfares but not the other way around.

Comments / 0

Community Policy