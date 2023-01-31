Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Prep Basketball Roundup
WILLIAMSTOWN — Marissa Jeffrey scored the go-ahead basket for visiting Ritchie County here Wednesday night as the Rebels outlasted Williamstown, 50-48, in a battle of ranked Class AA Little Kanawha Conference West Division foes. The No. 4 Yellowjackets (14-4, 9-1), who will take on Doddridge County in the LKC...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wirt’s Ryan Goodnight to continue football career at Bethany
ELIZABETH — Wirt County lineman Ryan Goodnight officially accomplished his lifetime goal of playing at the next level when the Tiger announced Wednesday afternoon he would continue his football career for the Bethany College Bison of head football coach Brandon Robinson. The Division III program, which competes in the...
WSAZ
Local HS players moving on to college
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On National Signing Day for college football, many local high school stars made it official on where they will continue to pursue their dream. Hurricane’s Mondrell Dean signed with Big Ten member Purdue while a trio of Huntington High stars announced their intentions to those in attendance. Gavin Lochow is heading to Dayton, Donovan Garrett will be playing at the University of Charleston while Gavin Adkins is going to Thomas More.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown’s Rickie Allen to play football at Case Western
WILLIAMSTOWN — Rickie Allen rushed for 1,632 yards and 32 touchdowns during his senior season for the W.Va. Class A state champion Williamstown football team. He’ll be a welcome addition to the Case Western Reserve football program next season, to which he committed during a ceremony Wednesday at Williamstown High School.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lancers beat Wildcats, clinch TVC title
WATERFORD — Federal Hocking got started early. Then, the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking champion Lancers (17-2, 10-0) just kept going. In Waterford’s 77-49 setback to the Lancers, who clinched the TVC Hocking, on Tuesday night from the Harry Cooper Annex, the home team (9-7, 5-3) looked for a different approach than the one it had during its 81-63 loss to Fed Hock on Dec. 20.
voiceofmotown.com
In-State Quarterback Commits to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier this morning, Neal Brown and the Mountaineers landed an in-state commitment in Ryan Wolfe, a Quarterback from Cabell Midland High School. Wolfe, a 6’4 quarterback, is the #15 ranked player in the state of West Virginia according to MaxPreps. Wolfe will be a...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South student named fellow by West Virginia Symphony Orchestra
CHARLESTON — A student Parkersburg South High School has been selected for the Andrew and Amy Vaughan Fellowship Program as 2023 Student Symphonic Fellows with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra. Audrey Sundstrom from Parkersburg South was among three students chosen. The others were Brooke Miller of Hurricane High School...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Cheryl W. Chaney
Cheryl W. Chaney, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away Feb. 1, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born Aug. 2, 1945, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Richard Elwood and Genevieve Waldine Barnett Kanney. She retired from C and P Telephone and Verizon after 33 years of service. Cheryl loved singing and enjoyed the Voices of Triumph while volunteering at local nursing homes. She was a member of the Zion Baptist Church.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Darrell E. Flinn
Darrell E. Flinn, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away quietly in his home under the loving care of his wife, on Feb. 1, 2023. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents D. Eugene Flinn and G. Auline Flinn, as well as one granddaughter. As an avid hunter, Darrell enjoyed...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Joseph P. Fragale
Joseph Patrick Fragale, 58, of Parkersburg, passed away January 29, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born February 21, 1964, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Angelo and Betty O’Quinn Fragale. Mr. Fragale was a 1982 graduate of Parkersburg High and a received his Bachelor’s...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Philadelphia Eagles reserve lineman facing rape charge in Ohio
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A Sarahsville, Ohio, man on the Philadelphia Eagles football team has been indicted for rape and kidnapping in Guernsey County, state and local authorities announced Wednesday. Backup lineman Josh Sills, 25, was accused by the Guernsey County Grand Jury of engaging in sexual activity that was...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mary Elizabeth Lichiello Florence
Mary Elizabeth Lichiello Florence passed from “the surly bond of this earth” on Sunday, January 22nd at Baptist Medical Center South in Jacksonville, FL. She was 72 years of age, born October 18, 1950. Sadly missed by family and friends. Mary was born and raised in Parkersburg, WV...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Daniel Ray Barnhart Sr.
Daniel Ray Barnhart Sr., 77 of Parkersburg, passed away Feb. 1, 2023, in Parkersburg. Funeral, 1 p.m. Monday at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Minister J.D. Smith officiating. Burial, Evergreen South. Visitation, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley historian Cynthia Buskirk dies
PARKERSBURG — Cynthia Buskirk, a local historian who charted the history of the area, has passed away. Buskirk was involved with the James Wood Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) as well as the Sumner Museum. She has also published several books and papers on local cemeteries. Among...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robin Daphanne Bell
Robin Daphanne Bell, 65, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Jan. 31, 2023, at her residence under the loving care of her family and Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia Symphony Orchestra tuning up ‘Soulful’ Parkersburg performance
PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will give its next performance, “Soulful,” at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at Blennerhassett School in Parkersburg. Guest conductor Chelsea Tipton II joins the WVSO as “Soulful” brings a variety of R&B and Pops hits to the stage. From...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lois Rosalie Bumgardner
Lois Rosalie Bumgardner, Miss Lois, 86, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life Monday, January 30, 2023, at Stonerise Nursing Home in Belmont, WV. She was born April 6, 1936, in Beatrice, WV, a daughter of the late Joshua and Thelma E. (Deem) Haught. Lois loved working with children and was...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
A. Bertram Conaway
A. Bertram Conaway, 95 of Harrisville, died Jan. 31, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. He was born in Pullman, WV, May 14, 1927, the son of the late Omar P. and Mary Davisson Conaway. Bert graduated from Harrisville High School in 1948, and was a U.S. Army...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Freda Grace Larkins
Freda Grace Larkins, 81, of Long Bottom, Ohio, went to be with the Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. She was born Nov. 21, 1941, in Racine, Ohio, daughter of the late Alta Krider Dill and Ellsworth Dill. She graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1959. She was united in marriage to Robert Larkins on Jan. 28, 1961.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marietta’s Lafayette Square 7 movie theater closing Feb. 23
MARIETTA — The show won’t go on much longer at Marietta’s only movie theater. Minnesota-based Odyssey Entertainment announced Thursday that their Lafayette Square 7 Theatre in Marietta will close at the end of the day on Feb. 23. “The lease for the property has matured, and negotiations...
Comments / 0