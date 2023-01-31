Read full article on original website
The price isn't right for the Samsung Galaxy S23
It looks awfully like EU and UK buyers will pay more for Samsung's best new phones
Where are the satellites, Samsung?
When Qualcomm announced its Snapdragon Satellite tech that will let Android phone makers compete with Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite, I was almost certain we’d see the feature on Samsung’s then-upcoming S23 phones. I mean, why wouldn’t we? Qualcomm said the feature would be available this year...
Samsung Galaxy S23: The Features We Need to See
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. Editor's note, Feb. 1, 2023: Samsung's Galaxy S23 line was unveiled at the company's February Unpacked event alongside a new Galaxy Book. There are three new phones in the series: a standard, Plus and Ultra version. You can see how the new phones compare to each other here.
Meta Reports Losses of $4.3 Billion USD in Its Metaverse Division in Q4 2022
In the recent year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has widely shifted the company’s focus to the metaverse, from changing the name of the corporation to product design. Meta’s recent Q4 2022 results have arrived and they are proving that Zuckerberg’s metaverse-obsessed direction may not be a promising one.
How to Claim Your Part of AT&T's $60 Million Settlement
AT&T is trying to distribute millions of dollars left from a 2019 settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission, according to the government regulator. The wireless carrier agreed to pay $60 million to resolve claims it failed to notify customers their data speeds were being intentionally reduced. According to a...
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Chinese Spy Balloon Forecast to Fly Over These States in the Next Few Hours
NOAA modeling predicts that the balloon will be somewhere over southeast Missouri by 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, traveling across several central U.S. states.
How AI could make the next big crisis way, way worse
There are plenty of big global problems that people are hoping AI can finally help solve: climate change, traffic deaths, loneliness. But what if AI, faced with a sudden crisis, is actually the wrong tool to manage a big problem in real time? What if it might make a bad situation drastically worse?
McDonalds President Says It Might Be 'Impossible' to Operate in These Key States
The Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act is ruffling fast-food industry feathers.
Netflix $20-A-Month Premium Plan Adds Spatial Audio, Expands Number Of Devices For Downloading From 4 To 6
At the same time it is courting subscribers with its cheapest plan yet, the $7-a-month Basic with Ads, Netflix is adding upgrades to its top-end Premium tier. The streaming giant has incorporated spatial audio on Premium and also expanded the number of devices on which subscribers can download programming, from four to six. Concurrent streaming is still limited to four devices. The price of Premium is slated to remain at $19.99 a month even after the enhancements. Rishu Arora, Director of Product Management, announced the changes in a blog post. Spatial Audio, which is increasingly found on platforms like Apple Music,...
The 10 best-paying jobs of 2023, according to new research—many pay over $200,000
Some U.S. workers are earning a lot more than the annual average salary of $54,132. The 25 highest-paid occupations all earned an average of six figures annually, each above $120,000 — and many of the top-paying jobs are in health care. Anesthesiologists, orthodontists and physicians are among the top-paid...
Google Fi warns customers that their data has been compromised
Google has notified customers of its Fi mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) service that hackers were able to access some of their information, according to TechCrunch. The tech giant said the bad actors infiltrated a third-party system used for customer support at Fi's primary network provider. While Google didn't name the provider outright, Fi relies on US Cellular and T-Mobile for connectivity. If you'll recall, the latter admitted in mid-January that hackers had been taking data from its systems since November last year.
Netflix lists rules and exemptions to prevent account sharing outside household
The streaming giant has shared terms detailing how it plans to control the experience within a household. It has updated its FAQ pages for countries where it is already testing extra membership fees for account sharing — Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. These new terms ask people to define...
PSA: Gmail’s new package tracking interface is now live if you know where to look
Gmail’s iOS and Android apps have been updated with a new interface that makes it easier to see where your packages are in transit, and when they might arrive. The feature was announced last November, when Google said it would be arriving “in the coming weeks,” but it’s only been spotted in the wild by the likes of 9to5Google and XDA-Developers over the past couple of days. It’s unclear exactly when it went live, but the feature appears to be available now if you know where to look.
Samsung launches new Galaxy S23 smartphone lineup with improved camera, gaming capabilities
Samsung launched its new Galaxy S23 smartphone lineup Wednesday. The S23 series will go head-to-head with Apple's iPhone 14, which launched last September. The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 200-megapixel "adaptive" sensor that combines 16 pixels into one larger pixel for brighter, more detailed shots in low light settings, Samsung said.
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: 2023's first 5G speed war ends in a bloodbath
T-Mobile has kicked off 2023 in a very similar fashion as 2022, getting a lot of bad press for the latest in a long line of security incidents, the latest round in a long line of post-Sprint merger layoffs, and the latest slap on the wrist in a long line of "recommendations" to stop or modify its hyperbolic advertising.
Major insurers plan to drop two car models' coverage due to thefts: report
State Farm and Progressively are reportedly not writing new insurance policies for some models and years of Kia and Hyundai vehicles because of a rise in thefts.
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. S22: Compare the New Phone Against the 2022 Flagship
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. The $800 (£849, AU$1,349) Samsung Galaxy S23 made its debut Wednesday as part of the company's Unpacked event, but Samsung is also keeping last year's Galaxy S22 around with a price cut. That 2022 phone now costs $700, and it still has excellent specs like a 50-megapixel main camera. It's been updated to Android 13 and last year's speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Moreover, the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S22 have nearly identical designs, including a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
BMW’s Latest Grille Design Patent Lights Up the Entire Face
If you paid attention to BMW at CES 2023, the company debuted a further development of its exterior light panel technology that allows different colors, and now shapes, to be displayed on the surface of the vehicle. A new patent seems to suggest that technology may soon redefine the face of BMW with a single light-emitting panel that integrates and hides the headlights.
Netflix is finally putting an end to password-sharing: 5 affordable streaming solutions to try
There's no denying that streaming costs are on the rise. Between the recent streaming price hikes, Netflix's plan to end password-sharing and HBO Max's recent trend of permanently removing titles from its library or axing projects with little to no warning, subscribers may be looking for some low-cost alternatives to the streaming giants. If you're looking for a cheaper way to watch TV in 2023, keep reading to check out some of the best options. The top products in this article:Peacock, $0 and upParamount+, $5 and up per monthPrime Video, free with Amazon PrimeNetflix established itself early in the streaming age, starting...
