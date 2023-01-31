Read full article on original website
Related
governing.com
West Virginia Considers $28.3M Transfer to Governor’s Office
(TNS) — A West Virginia finance panel of lawmakers will hold a hearing that will focus on the Governor's Office's transfer of $28.3 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus money that was unexpended at the federal spending deadline. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R- Putnam, announced on the Senate...
Metro News
Citizens want to put brakes on transfer of federal relief dollars to development fund
Gov. Jim Justice submitted a bill meant to transfer $678 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars to state development funds. Not everybody thinks that’s a great idea. House Bill 2883 calls for $500 million to be transferred to the state Economic Development Authority, a $177 million transfer to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia lawmakers hear opposition to banning gender affirming care
CHARLESTON — The chamber of the West Virginia House of Delegates was filled Thursday with opponents of a bill up for passage today to ban gender affirming care in the state. The House Judiciary Committee Thursday morning held a public hearing on HB 2007 prohibiting certain medical practices including a physician from providing irreversible gender reassignment surgery medication for gender-affirming care, such as hormones or puberty blockers, to a person under 18.
Gov. Justice’s tax cut plan hits a roadblock: The West Virginia Senate
Good evening, it’s Wednesday. The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would require state officials to study homeless demographics, specifically to find out whether the state’s resources and support systems are attracting out-of-state residents. But first, the governor’s tax cut plan has run into a roadblock in the form of the West Virginia […] Gov. Justice’s tax cut plan hits a roadblock: The West Virginia Senate appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia AG Morrisey still contemplating political future
PARKERSBURG — A decision could be made in the next two months over future political plans of the West Virginia attorney general. Patrick Morrisey was elected attorney general in 2012 and re-elected in 2018 for a term expiring in 2024. He was the first Republican elected to the office since 1933.
wchstv.com
Nonprofit group leader criticizes student discipline bill; unions say more teachers needed
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The leader of a nonprofit group said he believes a classroom discipline bill being considered by West Virginia lawmakers would undermine principals' authority and negatively affect lower income and black students. "One of the major contributors of that decline is not merely COVID," the Rev....
wchstv.com
POLL: Do you think W.Va. lawmakers should be involved in student discipline policy?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia lawmakers have been weighing in on student discipline, and Eyewitness News wants to know your thoughts. On Tuesday, The Associated Press reported a bill passed by the West Virginia House would provide a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive in the classroom. Weigh in with your opinion in the story below on whether you believe lawmakers should be involved in how student discipline is handled.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
W.Va. House passes student discipline bill
CHARLESTON — A bill passed by the West Virginia House of Delegates Tuesday that would spell out specific requirements for student discipline raised concerns with both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. House Bill 2890, modifying student discipline in the classroom, passed the House Tuesday in a 79-16 vote, sending the...
wchstv.com
Bill set to ban gender-affirming care for minors advances after public speaks against it
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A wave of opposition took over the West Virginia House of Delegates chambers as dozens of people spoke out against a bill that would ban minors from getting gender-affirming care, including surgeries and medications. During Thursday's public hearing, Robyn Kincaid, who said she is a...
Governor Jim Justice, WorkForce West Virginia announce alternative to layoffs
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Justice and WorkForce West Virginia have announced an alternative to layoffs for businesses experiencing economic stress. Governor Jim Justice announced today that employers facing a reduction in business activity can now apply for the Short-Time Compensation (STC) Program through WorkForce West Virginia. This new program provides an alternative to layoffs for employers experiencing a […]
ridgeviewnews.com
West Virginia House Passes School Discipline Bill
West Virginia lawmakers in the House passed a bill Tuesday that they hope will help teachers regain control in West Virginia Classrooms by providing a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive during class. This bill, which passed by the House Lawmakers, would...
WTAP
West Virginia Senate passes bill to establish the West Virginia Guardian program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia State Senate on Monday passed a bill that seeks to add armed guardians to public schools. Senate Bill 282 would establish the West Virginia Guardian program. The program would allow retired military or law enforcement officers to act as independent contractors to provide armed security in West Virginia public schools.
wchsnetwork.com
Commission seeks lawmakers help on utility hikes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission is calling on state lawmakers to intervene and put the brakes on rampant increases in West Virginia Utility bills. The Commission this week penned a letter to members of the Kanawha County Delegation for some kind of legislation which would hold the line on those constant hikes in bills for water, gas, and electricity.
Bill to require “In God we trust” poster in all public schools passes WV senate
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – The phrase, “In God we trust” could soon be required in every West Virginia public school building. Senate Bill 251 was approved by the state senate on January 30th. If the bill does become a law, it would require a poster featuring the American Flag, the West Virginia State Flag, […]
Gov. Justice appoints two to Judicial Circuit Court
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Thomas Hoxie to the 19th Judicial Circuit Court which serves Barbour and Taylor counties. Hoxie is a lifelong resident of Barbour County and is a graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law. He worked as a civil attorney primarily in Barbour and Taylor Counties before being elected as Barbour County Prosecuting Attorney in 2016.
Metro News
How Justice and Senate Republicans Get to Yes
Governor Jim Justice wants to negotiate. The West Virginia Governor said on Talkline Wednesday that he is ready and willing to try to get a deal with Senate Republicans on a tax cut plan, and that willingness includes giving ground. “We’d absolutely compromise,” Justice said. Justice wants to...
West Virginia bill would create a crime if you urinate or defecate in public
A bill would create a new crime in West Virginia if you would urinate or defecate in public. The bill, Senate Bill 540, was introduced on February 1. The bill says any person who willfully urinates or defecates in a public place, other than a public restroom, under circumstances where he or she knows or […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia officials report 14 new COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Another 14 deaths between Wednesday and Thursday morning were confirmed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Three of the deaths were residents from Jackson and Roane counties. The death toll on Thursday was at 7,836 people since the pandemic started three years ago....
WV Gov. Jim Justice eyes 2024 U.S. Senate race to take on incumbent Joe Manchin
EDITOR’S NOTE: The full interviews with Governor Jim Justice and Larry Sabato with the University of Virginia are included towards the bottom of this story. MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Republican Gov. Jim Justice said he’s strongly considering jumping into the 2024 U.S. Senate race for the chance to face incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe […]
WTRF
Gov. Justice appoints Charles Richard Wilson to the 2nd Judicial Circuit following resignation of David Hummel Jr. and gun allegations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that he has appointed Charles Richard Wilson to the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court which serves Marshall, Tyler, and Wetzel counties. Wilson will replace Judge David Hummel Jr. who resigned in November after being accused by a Texas attorney of brandishing a...
