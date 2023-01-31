Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without WarningGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
GOP would prefer to lose in this state over making changes.Sherif SaadArizona State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Phoenix Favorite Grocer Expands to Surprise with Grand Opening CelebrationAsh JurbergSurprise, AZ
Related
Post Register
James closes in on scoring record, Lakers rally past Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James just put his head down and repeatedly drove to the basket Thursday night.
Post Register
Barrett scores 30, helps Knicks hold off Heat 106-104
NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett never gave his coach a chance to sit him for long Thursday night. Barrett rebounded from a late-game benching with 30 points, Isaiah Hartenstein made big plays on both ends of the floor in the final minute and the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat 106-104.
Post Register
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Warriors 134-117
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray just nodded when asked if this might be the most confident he’s ever been. Nothing else really needed to be said.
Post Register
James pulls within 63 of breaking Abdul-Jabbar's NBA record
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James had 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and pulled within 63 points of becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 112-111 on Thursday night. James has 38,325 points, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holding...
Post Register
Mavs hang on after Doncic hurt, hand Pels 10th straight loss
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks barely held on after leading by 27 points when Luka Doncic exited the game with a right heel injury on a hard fall. The New Orleans Pelicans thought their one chance to finish the rally and end a long losing streak was taken away by the officials, who acknowledged two incorrect calls in the final seconds.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Rigby downs unbeaten Thunder Ridge in district semis
As the final buzzer sounded Thursday night a load roar came from the far end of the Thunder Ridge gymnasium. But the roar was not for the home team.
Post Register
Mavs star Doncic injures heel on fall, out against Pelicans
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been ruled out of a game against New Orleans after exiting in the third quarter with a right heel injury. Doncic stayed in the game after taking a hard fall Thursday night when he was winding up for a one-handed dunk on a drive and Brandon Ingram knocked the ball out of his hand as Doncic was bumped by Jonas Valanciunas.
Post Register
LAFC's Crépeau standing tall after broken leg in title match
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maxime Crépeau wanted to watch the last minutes of the MLS Cup final during his ride to the hospital, but he couldn't get a stream to work in the ambulance. The Los Angeles FC goalkeeper and his wife gave up and started refreshing a statistical webpage on his phone, his broken right leg becoming increasingly painful as the adrenaline wore off.
Comments / 0