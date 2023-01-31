Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marietta’s Lafayette Square 7 movie theater closing Feb. 23
MARIETTA — The show won’t go on much longer at Marietta’s only movie theater. Minnesota-based Odyssey Entertainment announced Thursday that their Lafayette Square 7 Theatre in Marietta will close at the end of the day on Feb. 23. “The lease for the property has matured, and negotiations...
WTAP
Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: The Parkersburg Police Dept. is still trying to find Gretchen Fleming. The department posted on Facebook asking for volunteers to join a search party to look for her. It will be on Saturday, February 4th. That date will be two months since Gretchen was last seen at the My Way Lounge in downtown Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Cheryl W. Chaney
Cheryl W. Chaney, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away Feb. 1, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born Aug. 2, 1945, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Richard Elwood and Genevieve Waldine Barnett Kanney. She retired from C and P Telephone and Verizon after 33 years of service. Cheryl loved singing and enjoyed the Voices of Triumph while volunteering at local nursing homes. She was a member of the Zion Baptist Church.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Club News
MARIETTA — The Zonta Club of Marietta is accepting nominations for the 2023 Betty L. Hadler Zonta Woman of the Year. Nominations, which must be postmarked by Feb. 10, must include:. * Biographical information about the nominee. * A comprehensive account of volunteer activities including time spans, organizations, duties,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley historian Cynthia Buskirk dies
PARKERSBURG — Cynthia Buskirk, a local historian who charted the history of the area, has passed away. Buskirk was involved with the James Wood Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) as well as the Sumner Museum. She has also published several books and papers on local cemeteries. Among...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Fridays in the Garden Workshops scheduled for February
PARKERSBURG – The Fridays in the Garden educational series sponsored by the Wood County Master Gardeners will begin Friday. This gardening educational series, a program of the West Virginia University Extension Service, will be held noon on Fridays in February and the first week of March at the South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive.
WTRF
Pet of the Week: Oreo
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Oreo from the Wetzel County Animal Shelter is the Pet of the Week. Oreo is a 2-year-old blue heeler, lab mix. She is gentle and loves riding in cars and. is housebroken. If you’d like to give Oreo a home, call the Wetzel County Animal...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Freda Grace Larkins
Freda Grace Larkins, 81, of Long Bottom, Ohio, went to be with the Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. She was born Nov. 21, 1941, in Racine, Ohio, daughter of the late Alta Krider Dill and Ellsworth Dill. She graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1959. She was united in marriage to Robert Larkins on Jan. 28, 1961.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Audrey Johnson Diehl
It is with deep sorrow that the family of Audrey Johnson Diehl announce she has completed the final chapter of her life. Audrey died on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Worthington Healthcare Center in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Audrey was born December 20, 1926, in Chillicothe, Ohio. She was the youngest...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Board of Equalization and Review meets
PARKERSBURG — The annual session of the Wood County Commission meeting as the Board of Equalization and Review got underway Thursday. Wood County Assessor David Nohe and Deputy Assessor Connie McAtee delivered the county property books to the commission for the start of the annual session of the Board which officially got underway Thursday with no one appearing.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia Symphony Orchestra tuning up ‘Soulful’ Parkersburg performance
PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will give its next performance, “Soulful,” at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at Blennerhassett School in Parkersburg. Guest conductor Chelsea Tipton II joins the WVSO as “Soulful” brings a variety of R&B and Pops hits to the stage. From...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Parkersburg, West Virginia
Places to visit in Parkersburg, WV. Parkersburg, West Virginia, is a city that is rich in history. This small city is situated where Ohio and Little Kanawha rivers converge. It’s a great road trip destination with numerous historical attractions. The area is also known for its breweries and colorful restaurants.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
DeWine visits Marietta to discuss H2Ohio Rivers Initiative
MARIETTA — Mayors, county commissioners and other public officials gathered at the Marietta Chamber of Commerce on Thursday to hear Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announce an initiative to improve water quality. The H2Ohio Rivers Initiative is an investment toward water quality through data collection to help preserve Ohio’s rivers...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Police seeking volunteers in search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for volunteers in the search for missing Wood County woman Gretchen Fleming. Fleming was last seen on Dec. 4 and was reported missing on Dec. 12. According to a statement made on social media by the Parkersburg Police Department a large-scale...
30k-lb. silo comes off truck in Jackson County, West Virginia, gravel spills on road
UPDATE (7:55 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2): The silo has been towed away. You can view it happening in the video player above. UPDATE (2:06 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2): Emergency crews on the scene say that support chains broke on the tractor-trailer, causing the silo to land in the middle of the interstate. No […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Partners in Education
PARKERSBURG — The Rotary Club of Parkersburg and Edison Middle School became Partners in Education Monday at a ceremonial signing. Businesses interested in becoming a Partner in Education with a school in the Mid-Ohio Valley can email the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley at info@movchamber.org. From left, seated: Jill Parsons, president and CEO of the chamber; Principal Janet Sears and Rotary President Kevin Trippett. They are flanked by many Rotarians, some of whom are Edison alumni. Standing, Judge Robert Waters, the Rev. Ian Reid, Priscilla Leavitt, Mark Lewis, Lynn Reins, Jeff Matheny, Doug Kreinik, Mike Seely, Senta Goudy and Shawn Sandy. (Photo Provided)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mary Elizabeth Lichiello Florence
Mary Elizabeth Lichiello Florence passed from “the surly bond of this earth” on Sunday, January 22nd at Baptist Medical Center South in Jacksonville, FL. She was 72 years of age, born October 18, 1950. Sadly missed by family and friends. Mary was born and raised in Parkersburg, WV...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Darrell E. Flinn
Darrell E. Flinn, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away quietly in his home under the loving care of his wife, on Feb. 1, 2023. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents D. Eugene Flinn and G. Auline Flinn, as well as one granddaughter. As an avid hunter, Darrell enjoyed...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Daniel Ray Barnhart Sr.
Daniel Ray Barnhart Sr., 77 of Parkersburg, passed away Feb. 1, 2023, in Parkersburg. Funeral, 1 p.m. Monday at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Minister J.D. Smith officiating. Burial, Evergreen South. Visitation, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday.
WTAP
Ice caused a crash in Vienna Wednesday
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A road was temporarily closed in Vienna following a crash Wednesday morning. The call came in at 11:30 AM for a two vehicle crash on the 1600 block of Woodland Drive in Vienna according to Lieutenant Cole with Vienna Police Department. One vehicle hit a patch...
