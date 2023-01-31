ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

kyweathercenter.com

It’s Groundhog Day… Again

Good Thursday and Happy Groundhog Day! A southern winter storm is grazing far southern Kentucky early today as we focus on a blast of cold for the next couple of days. This will knock our wind chills way down and may even be accompanied by a few flakes on Friday.
thelevisalazer.com

Second Wave of Wintry Weather Moving Into Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 31, 2023) – A second wave of wintry weather with the potential for ice accumulation, creating slick roadways, is moving into Kentucky. The National Weather Service this afternoon issued a winter weather advisory for roughly the southern two-thirds of Kentucky, west to east from the Mississippi River to the Big Sandy.
WSAZ

First Warning Forecast

With nearly 11,000 teacher positions in Kentucky vacant, Gov. Andy Beshear is touting an education plan he says would help make those positions more attractive. Tony Cavalier previews incoming wintry precipitation. Updated: 16 hours ago. Tony says accumulations of snow and sleet should average an inch along and north of...
WATE

TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
fox56news.com

Kentucky weather today: Freezing drizzle, cold wintry mix tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The disturbance that brought a wintry mix and cold rain to the region will move east leading to the widespread precipitation tapering off by midday. However, patchy drizzle/freezing drizzle will be possible into the afternoon. Temperatures range from the 20s in central Kentucky to...
WTVQ

Wintry mix on the table heading into Tuesday

We saw an interesting start to the week Monday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with a frontal boundary draped across the area. With cooler air on the north side of the front interacting with some low level moisture created some fairly dense fog during the early afternoon hours along the I-64 corridor. Visibility dropped to less then 1/4 of a mile at times as we saw quite a spread on either side of the boundary. By mid-afternoon, temperatures had dropped into the upper 30s in Lexington with mid-50s down south.
spectrumnews1.com

Frigid winter weather impacts classes, morning commute for many in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Freezing rain, sleet and snow rolled through the Commonwealth overnight and left many roads slick and unsafe for travel early Tuesday morning. The wintry conditions forced several school districts to call off classes or utilize a non-traditional instruction day in lieu of in-person classes. What You Need...
fox56news.com

Kentucky weather tonight: Another round of wintry weather on tap Tuesday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After an icy and dicey start to this Tuesday, areas of patchy drizzle continue this afternoon and could lead to additional slick spots and a glaze of ice for some, especially south and east. Temperatures remain cold for all of central and eastern Kentucky this afternoon with thermometers only in the 30s.
WSAZ

Sleet, snow, ice affect driving conditions across Southeastern Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ice, snow and sleet have caused obstacles for drivers throughout the day Tuesday. If you left your car outside overnight, you probably had to pull out the ice scraper to get rid of built-up ice on the windshield. When it comes to traveling on roadways,...
WCPO

Flurries and snow showers still possible tonight

This evening, a weather maker sliding to the south of the Tri-State will likely trigger a few flurries and, perhaps, a couple snow showers. Overnight will be partly to mostly cloudy and cold once again, but it will be dry. Temperatures will dip down towards 20°, but with a wind from the north at 5 to 10 mph leads to a wind chill into the upper single digits and low teens. Plus, re-freeze could create slick spots in the morning.
KFVS12

Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
radionwtn.com

West Kentucky Icy Conditions Worsening

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is alerting the public to icy conditions, particularly on rural secondary highways. While sunshine this morning is helping to melt ice, it is also creating slick driving conditions that may be as bad as they were at the height of the freezing rain and sleet earlier in the week.
Hoptown Chronicle

Winter weather advisory issued for Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky will be under a winter weather advisory from 3 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m Tuesday with the possibility of sleet, snow and ice. “Precipitation will start off as sleet/snow on the onset Monday evening before transitioning to mainly freezing ran through early Tuesday morning,” the National Weather Service states in its advisory.
wpsdlocal6.com

KYTC urges drivers to limit morning travel due to icy conditions

PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is urging drivers to stay off of the roads if possible Tuesday morning, as winter weather has created hazardous driving conditions in western Kentucky. According to a morning release, District 1 road crews treated and plowed "A" Snow Priority Routes overnight, focusing mainly...
kyweathercenter.com

A Soggy Sunday Before Winter Weather

Good Sunday, everyone. Rounds of rain continue to push across Kentucky, giving us a very wet end to the weekend. The front responsible for today’s rain will then slow down and play a role in the winter threats for the week ahead. Let’s start this out with the rain...
