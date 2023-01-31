CHARLESTON — Leadership West Virginia announced its their 2023 class in late January. The 2023 class is the largest and most diverse class in LWV’s 32 years of business. This year’s class has 58 leaders coming from all over the state. The participants were chosen out of over 100 applicants across the state; never in the program’s history, have there been that many applicants, officials said.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO