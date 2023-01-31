Read full article on original website
WTAP
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
WV Schools Closings & Delays – Friday, Feb. 3, 2023
UPDATE [7:05am] WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Friday, February 3, 2023, in the face of projected temperature drops. At the time of writing on Friday morning, the following counties have indicated closings or...
Late Season Snow Frequency in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – The groundhogs have made their predictions. Punxsutawney Phil and French Creek Freddie may disagree, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict we will have both cold and warm days coming up in the next seven days. With Phil’s prediction of more winter weather here’s some historical data on big snow systems in our area. […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County resident among latest reported COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — A resident from Wood County was confirmed among the deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department reported another 13 deaths from the virus in the 24-hour period from Monday morning to Tuesday morning,...
Kanawha County Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Fraud Crimes
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Karen L. Hodges, also known as “Karen Igo,” “Karen Clay,” “Karen Richmond,” and “Karen Gessel,” 49, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty today to three counts of securities fraud. According to court documents and statements made in court,...
French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia
FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
West Virginia bill would create a crime if you urinate or defecate in public
A bill would create a new crime in West Virginia if you would urinate or defecate in public. The bill, Senate Bill 540, was introduced on February 1. The bill says any person who willfully urinates or defecates in a public place, other than a public restroom, under circumstances where he or she knows or […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
DeWine visits Marietta to discuss H2Ohio Rivers Initiative
MARIETTA — Mayors, county commissioners and other public officials gathered at the Marietta Chamber of Commerce on Thursday to hear Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announce an initiative to improve water quality. The H2Ohio Rivers Initiative is an investment toward water quality through data collection to help preserve Ohio’s rivers...
Kentucky fugitive arrested in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia. According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, […]
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
Metro News
Kanawha jury awards former ALJ $2.2 million in retaliation case; Governor’s office says case will be appealed
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County jury has awarded a former chief administrative law judge $2.2 million in connection with her retaliation case she filed against the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner. The six-member jury reached its decision in the Rebecca Roush case this week after a...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Leadership West Virginia names 2023 class
CHARLESTON — Leadership West Virginia announced its their 2023 class in late January. The 2023 class is the largest and most diverse class in LWV’s 32 years of business. This year’s class has 58 leaders coming from all over the state. The participants were chosen out of over 100 applicants across the state; never in the program’s history, have there been that many applicants, officials said.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Snowfall closes schools, creates road hazards
PARKERSBURG — Authorities in Ohio and West Virginia coped with an overnight storm that caused poor road conditions around the region. With sub-freezing temperatures and the snow flying, Ashley Rittenhouse, Ohio Department of Transportation public information officer, urged drivers to use caution. “All of our crews are currently out...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in West Virginia history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
West Virginia’s only Bed Bath & Beyond is closing
Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that it is planning to close an additional 87 stores, and according to a newly released list, West Virginia's only location will be among them.
Slick again Wednesday morning in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — For the second consecutive night, Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for slick driving thanks to freezing rain, and snow. A weather system is moving in again from the southwest with a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow, mainly after midnight but exiting rapidly before 7 a.m. Road conditions will be at […]
School closings and delays on Feb. 1, 2023, for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
Most recent closings and delays are listed here when there are active closures. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Justice touts income tax proposal in Martinsburg
MARTINSBURG — Gov. Jim Justice held a town hall meeting Tuesday in the historic courthouse in Martinsburg, where he presented his proposal for a personal income tax reduction over the next three years. The proposal, House Bill 2526, passed the House by a 95-2 vote and now sits in...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
W.Va. House, Senate health committees differ on substance use treatment
CHARLESTON — With West Virginia still in the grip of a substance use crisis and record overdose deaths, different committees in the West Virginia Legislature are weighing whether to make it easier for new treatment facilities to come to the state or to further regulate them. The House Health...
Slick start Tuesday in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Rain, freezing rain, sleet and even snow are likely across the region on Tuesday morning. Winter weather advisories are posted from late Monday night through 1 p.m. Tuesday in many parts of the area for the likelihood of slick bridges and overpasses. Road conditions could easily be slick early in the morning. See […]
