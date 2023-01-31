Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Non-Verbal Boy Found In Texas Remains Unidentified And Online Sleuths Think He Is Florida's Missing Adji DesirThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMidland, TX
Dollar General to Open a new Store in OklahomaBryan DijkhuizenOklahoma State
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
City of Midland, including garbage pickup, closed Tuesday
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has announced that all offices will be closed, and services will be suspended amid a winter storm that moved into the Basin earlier this week. The closure includes City Hall, Animal Services, Health Services, MLK Community Center, customer service, Municipal Court, garbage pickup and the landfill.
Local veteran makes it his mission to help support other veterans in the Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin has thousands of men and women who have served our country, and here in West Texas we work hard to honor and support them for all they've done. One local non-profit organization is working to get the word out that the support is...
Closures and delays for Thursday, February 2:
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With the weather warming up across the Basin, many school districts are planning to open Thursday, with a two-hour delay in some cases. You’ll find a full list of closings and delays below; this story will be updated throughout the evening and tomorrow morning as decisions are made. You can also view […]
Odessa Chamber of Commerce honors Citizen of the Year
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Chamber of Commerce honored David Duree with their Citizen of the Year award. Duree is a retired partner for Weaver LLP, CPA, and Consultants. He was chosen for his significant contributions and work for the good of the community. Duree said he has been fortunate to work with a lot of people like Grow Odessa and United Way who help make the community better.
ECISD, MISD set to open Thursday with 2-hour delay
ODESSA/MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD said it is prepared to open Thursday after a three-day closure because of icy roads. While there is a possibility for showers overnight, temperatures are expected to warm up, prompting the District to call for a two-hour delay. Buses will also run on a two-hour delay. ECISD said the […]
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Midland police trying to identify non-verbal boy found in alleyway
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning change request for a student housing complex in Tech Terrace. The proposal will now go before the city council for final approval. Full story here: Zoning change request for student housing in Tech Terrace...
cbs7.com
Truck hit by train on HWY 80 and CR 1290
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 8 p.m. on Thursday a Ford truck was struck by a train. DPS says the truck was stuck on the tracks at HWY 80 and CR 1290. The railroad tracks are shut down at this time...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Midland, TX
Midland is a friendly and welcoming West Texas city, ideally situated on Interstate 20 between El Paso and Fort Worth. It is the county seat of Midland County, with a small fraction in Martin County. Founded in 1881, Midland earned the name “Tall City,” following the economic ups and downs...
Union Pacific on scene of truck vs. train crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Crews were on scene of a truck vs. train crash near Highway 80 and S County Road 1290 Thursday night. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened around 7:57 p.m. and caused the closure of the tracks. DPS said the truck...
Unidentified teen in Midland has DNA test sent by Midland Police Department to Dallas for further analysis
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department has sent the DNA test for the unidentified teen to Dallas as their efforts to find his identity continue, but the timeline is murky on when the results could come back. The DNA will be put into a national database, and from...
1981 murder of Catholic priest in Odessa reopened as cold case
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has announced it will be reopening an old murder case. Father Patrick Ryan, a Catholic priest, was murdered at a hotel in Odessa in Dec. 1981. Investigators initially arrested and convicted a man named James Harry Reyos. However, doubts about Reyos' guilt...
Gov. Abbott tours welding lab at Odessa College
ODESSA, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott will be making his way to Odessa Thursday. He will be touring the welding lab at Odessa College, then holding a roundtable discussion about workforce development. Abbott will be joined by OC President Greg Williams, Senator Kevin Sparks, Representative Brooks Landgraf and Texas...
UPDATED: Closures and delays for Tuesday, January 31
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With winter storm warnings issued across parts of Texas, some school districts and business in the Basin are preparing for closures and delays as weather officials said freezing rain is expected until at least Wednesday. We will update this list as information becomes available, or you can view closings here. Please keep […]
cbs7.com
Power restored to customers affected by outage in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Power has now been restored to customers affected by a large outage Thursday morning in East Odessa. Oncor says that a truck hit a wire and caused the outage. Earlier Thursday over a thousand customers were without power. The center of the outage was near Highway...
DPS releases details of 3-vehicle crash on SH 302
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Several people were injured in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of SH 302 and 10th Street Thursday evening. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at about 6:30 p.m., a GMC SUV failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign of the intersection, pulling on to SH 302.
Correction: Andrews ISD has not made a decision regarding closure or delay for Tuesday
ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- CORRECTION: Earlier this evening in a broadcast on ABC Big 2 News, we incorrectly reported that Andrews ISD will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday. That information was not correct, and we apologize for any confusion. The District said officials are still closely monitoring the weather and have not yet reached a […]
Big Spring Police Department investigates shooting at YMCA
BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the YMCA located on 800 S. Owens on February 2. When the police arrived to the scene, a 19-year-old male victim was wounded with a shot to the abdomen. He was being treated by YMCA staff and the Big Spring EMS were dispatched to the scene. The victim was later transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center before being flown out to UMC Lubbock for further treatment.
MISD to remain closed Wednesday
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD announced it will remain closed Wednesday amid inclement weather. The District said it will make a decision about Thursday after a National Weather Service briefing Wednesday. Decisions about makeup days will be announced once plans are finalized.
Odessa Animal Shelter to host adoption event on February 4
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter will be holding an adoption event on The February 4. This event will take place at Circle P Ranch Supply from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The adoption fee will be $27 cash only. For more information, people can go to the...
cbs7.com
Domino’s goes extra mile to help legally blind customer during winter weather
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Domino’s Pizza restaurant in Midland is receiving praise after its employees went out of their way to help a visually impaired customer during the freezing weather. When the nasty earlier this week, the weather closed most businesses for days. West Texas Domino’s restaurants stayed...
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0