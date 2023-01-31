BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the YMCA located on 800 S. Owens on February 2. When the police arrived to the scene, a 19-year-old male victim was wounded with a shot to the abdomen. He was being treated by YMCA staff and the Big Spring EMS were dispatched to the scene. The victim was later transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center before being flown out to UMC Lubbock for further treatment.

BIG SPRING, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO