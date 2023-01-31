ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ABC Big 2 News

City of Midland, including garbage pickup, closed Tuesday

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has announced that all offices will be closed, and services will be suspended amid a winter storm that moved into the Basin earlier this week.  The closure includes City Hall, Animal Services, Health Services, MLK Community Center, customer service, Municipal Court, garbage pickup and the landfill.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Closures and delays for Thursday, February 2:

PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With the weather warming up across the Basin, many school districts are planning to open Thursday, with a two-hour delay in some cases. You’ll find a full list of closings and delays below; this story will be updated throughout the evening and tomorrow morning as decisions are made. You can also view […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa Chamber of Commerce honors Citizen of the Year

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Chamber of Commerce honored David Duree with their Citizen of the Year award. Duree is a retired partner for Weaver LLP, CPA, and Consultants. He was chosen for his significant contributions and work for the good of the community. Duree said he has been fortunate to work with a lot of people like Grow Odessa and United Way who help make the community better.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECISD, MISD set to open Thursday with 2-hour delay

ODESSA/MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD said it is prepared to open Thursday after a three-day closure because of icy roads. While there is a possibility for showers overnight, temperatures are expected to warm up, prompting the District to call for a two-hour delay. Buses will also run on a two-hour delay.  ECISD said the […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Truck hit by train on HWY 80 and CR 1290

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 8 p.m. on Thursday a Ford truck was struck by a train. DPS says the truck was stuck on the tracks at HWY 80 and CR 1290. The railroad tracks are shut down at this time...
MIDLAND, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Midland, TX

Midland is a friendly and welcoming West Texas city, ideally situated on Interstate 20 between El Paso and Fort Worth. It is the county seat of Midland County, with a small fraction in Martin County. Founded in 1881, Midland earned the name “Tall City,” following the economic ups and downs...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Union Pacific on scene of truck vs. train crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Crews were on scene of a truck vs. train crash near Highway 80 and S County Road 1290 Thursday night. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened around 7:57 p.m. and caused the closure of the tracks. DPS said the truck...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

1981 murder of Catholic priest in Odessa reopened as cold case

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has announced it will be reopening an old murder case. Father Patrick Ryan, a Catholic priest, was murdered at a hotel in Odessa in Dec. 1981. Investigators initially arrested and convicted a man named James Harry Reyos. However, doubts about Reyos' guilt...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Gov. Abbott tours welding lab at Odessa College

ODESSA, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott will be making his way to Odessa Thursday. He will be touring the welding lab at Odessa College, then holding a roundtable discussion about workforce development. Abbott will be joined by OC President Greg Williams, Senator Kevin Sparks, Representative Brooks Landgraf and Texas...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATED: Closures and delays for Tuesday, January 31

PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With winter storm warnings issued across parts of Texas, some school districts and business in the Basin are preparing for closures and delays as weather officials said freezing rain is expected until at least Wednesday. We will update this list as information becomes available, or you can view closings here. Please keep […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Power restored to customers affected by outage in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Power has now been restored to customers affected by a large outage Thursday morning in East Odessa. Oncor says that a truck hit a wire and caused the outage. Earlier Thursday over a thousand customers were without power. The center of the outage was near Highway...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS releases details of 3-vehicle crash on SH 302

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Several people were injured in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of SH 302 and 10th Street Thursday evening. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at about 6:30 p.m., a GMC SUV failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign of the intersection, pulling on to SH 302.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Big Spring Police Department investigates shooting at YMCA

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the YMCA located on 800 S. Owens on February 2. When the police arrived to the scene, a 19-year-old male victim was wounded with a shot to the abdomen. He was being treated by YMCA staff and the Big Spring EMS were dispatched to the scene. The victim was later transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center before being flown out to UMC Lubbock for further treatment.
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MISD to remain closed Wednesday

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD announced it will remain closed Wednesday amid inclement weather.  The District said it will make a decision about Thursday after a National Weather Service briefing Wednesday. Decisions about makeup days will be announced once plans are finalized. 
MIDLAND, TX
