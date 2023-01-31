Read full article on original website
Cheryl W. Chaney
Cheryl W. Chaney, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away Feb. 1, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born Aug. 2, 1945, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Richard Elwood and Genevieve Waldine Barnett Kanney. She retired from C and P Telephone and Verizon after 33 years of service. Cheryl loved singing and enjoyed the Voices of Triumph while volunteering at local nursing homes. She was a member of the Zion Baptist Church.
Audrey Johnson Diehl
It is with deep sorrow that the family of Audrey Johnson Diehl announce she has completed the final chapter of her life. Audrey died on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Worthington Healthcare Center in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Audrey was born December 20, 1926, in Chillicothe, Ohio. She was the youngest...
Mid-Ohio Valley historian Cynthia Buskirk dies
PARKERSBURG — Cynthia Buskirk, a local historian who charted the history of the area, has passed away. Buskirk was involved with the James Wood Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) as well as the Sumner Museum. She has also published several books and papers on local cemeteries. Among...
Freda Grace Larkins
Freda Grace Larkins, 81, of Long Bottom, Ohio, went to be with the Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. She was born Nov. 21, 1941, in Racine, Ohio, daughter of the late Alta Krider Dill and Ellsworth Dill. She graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1959. She was united in marriage to Robert Larkins on Jan. 28, 1961.
Darrell E. Flinn
Darrell E. Flinn, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away quietly in his home under the loving care of his wife, on Feb. 1, 2023. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents D. Eugene Flinn and G. Auline Flinn, as well as one granddaughter. As an avid hunter, Darrell enjoyed...
Marietta’s Lafayette Square 7 movie theater closing Feb. 23
MARIETTA — The show won’t go on much longer at Marietta’s only movie theater. Minnesota-based Odyssey Entertainment announced Thursday that their Lafayette Square 7 Theatre in Marietta will close at the end of the day on Feb. 23. “The lease for the property has matured, and negotiations...
Christopher Lee McKibben
Christopher Lee McKibben, 48, of Parkersburg, passed away Jan. 29, 2023, at his home. He was born on Dec. 30, 1974, in Westminster, MD. He graduated from the Job Corps where he became an over the road truck driver. He drove truck for twenty-six years. Christopher is survived by his...
Joseph P. Fragale
Joseph Patrick Fragale, 58, of Parkersburg, passed away January 29, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born February 21, 1964, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Angelo and Betty O’Quinn Fragale. Mr. Fragale was a 1982 graduate of Parkersburg High and a received his Bachelor’s...
Fannie Dawson
Fannie Dawson, 86, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at The Willows. She was born in Webster County a daughter of the late Joseph C. and Flora (Lough) Morrison. She was a homemaker and member of Hope Freewill Baptist Church. She is survived by three daughters Rosa Dawson, Flora...
Daniel Ray Barnhart Sr.
Daniel Ray Barnhart Sr., 77 of Parkersburg, passed away Feb. 1, 2023, in Parkersburg. Funeral, 1 p.m. Monday at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Minister J.D. Smith officiating. Burial, Evergreen South. Visitation, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday.
Mary Elizabeth Lichiello Florence
Mary Elizabeth Lichiello Florence passed from “the surly bond of this earth” on Sunday, January 22nd at Baptist Medical Center South in Jacksonville, FL. She was 72 years of age, born October 18, 1950. Sadly missed by family and friends. Mary was born and raised in Parkersburg, WV...
Parkersburg South student named fellow by West Virginia Symphony Orchestra
CHARLESTON — A student Parkersburg South High School has been selected for the Andrew and Amy Vaughan Fellowship Program as 2023 Student Symphonic Fellows with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra. Audrey Sundstrom from Parkersburg South was among three students chosen. The others were Brooke Miller of Hurricane High School...
Mid-Ohio Valley Club News
MARIETTA — The Zonta Club of Marietta is accepting nominations for the 2023 Betty L. Hadler Zonta Woman of the Year. Nominations, which must be postmarked by Feb. 10, must include:. * Biographical information about the nominee. * A comprehensive account of volunteer activities including time spans, organizations, duties,...
Barbara Jean Friend
Barbara Jean Friend, 81, of Washington, passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2023, at the home of her Daughter and Son-In-Law. God saw you getting tired; a cure was not to be, so He put His arms around you and whispered “Come with Me”. She was born on...
Jackson County student among Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition winners
CHARLESTON — A middle school student from Jackson County was named the Best of Show in the fifth annual Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition. “Blackwater Falls” by Olivia Miller of Andrew Jackson Middle School also was the first-place in the middle school competition. Winners of the exhibition...
Baby girl among new West Virginia COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — A 3-month-old baby girl from Kanawha County is the youngest fatality from the COVID-19 coronavirus in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources. The child was among the three confirmed deaths reported Wednesday morning by the department. The three additional deaths from the...
Parkersburg Police seeking volunteers in search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for volunteers in the search for missing Wood County woman Gretchen Fleming. Fleming was last seen on Dec. 4 and was reported missing on Dec. 12. According to a statement made on social media by the Parkersburg Police Department a large-scale...
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Jan. 27-29: * Kelsey Marie Cussesse Sims, 929 32nd St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty for having no insurance and fined $370.25. * Shellie Diane Newton, 1187 Ball School Road, Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without an...
Junior Ray Adkins
Junior Ray Adkins, 68, of Marietta, passed away Jan. 25, 2023, in the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).
Wood County Board of Equalization and Review meets
PARKERSBURG — The annual session of the Wood County Commission meeting as the Board of Equalization and Review got underway Thursday. Wood County Assessor David Nohe and Deputy Assessor Connie McAtee delivered the county property books to the commission for the start of the annual session of the Board which officially got underway Thursday with no one appearing.
