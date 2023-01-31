Cheryl W. Chaney, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away Feb. 1, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born Aug. 2, 1945, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Richard Elwood and Genevieve Waldine Barnett Kanney. She retired from C and P Telephone and Verizon after 33 years of service. Cheryl loved singing and enjoyed the Voices of Triumph while volunteering at local nursing homes. She was a member of the Zion Baptist Church.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO