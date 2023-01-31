ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massac County, IL

Community rallies around Hosman family during battle with cancer

METROPOLIS, Ill. - Joe Hosman has been coaching high school basketball in Illinois for over 40 years. In that time, he's had an unmistakable impact on kids in the area. So when he asked for prayers for one of his own - his grandson who's battling cancer - the community showed up and showed out.
ELDORADO, IL
2,500 babies at local NICU since 2011

2,500 babies admitted to Baptist Health Paducah NICU since 2011; hospital serves families affected by maternity deserts. Since 2011, 2,500 babies have been admitted to Baptist Health Paducah's neonatal intensive care unit. This, amid a scarcity of maternity resources in areas surrounding McCracken County.
PADUCAH, KY
Kentucky State Police find missing child

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say the search for a missing girl has come to an end. According to police, 8-year-old Ares Asher was found about a mile away from her home in Harlan County. She was reported missing late Thursday afternoon after she walked away from the home. “Thank you to […]
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Large fire destroys American Legion in Gallatin Co., Ill.

GALLATIN CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A large fire broke out Thursday morning at the American Legion post in New Haven, Illinois. Post 1141 shared photos of blaze, which appear to have destroyed the building. Their caption just says “No words!!!”. Many residents shared comments with memories. “My parent met...
NEW HAVEN, IL
Moore's 25 help Murray State take down Belmont 83-82

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Brian Moore Jr.'s 25 points helped Murray State defeat Belmont 83-82 on Wednesday night. Moore added six rebounds and five assists for the Racers (13-10, 8-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Kenny White Jr. scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Rob Perry scored 13 points. The...
MURRAY, KY
Wake up Weather: 02/02/2023

PADUCAH — Many roads have cleared since yesterday, but some are still slick. Black ice could create a hazard for drivers in some areas. Precipitation is over for most of the region. Temperatures should get up to the mid or upper 30s this afternoon. It will be a cloudy...
MISSOURI STATE
IHSA rules double-forfeit after Herrin/Benton fracas

BLOOMINGTON — The IHSA has ruled Friday night’s game between Herrin and Benton a double-forfeit, after officials called the game with 57.7 seconds to go in overtime with the Tigers leading 60-52 following a benches-clearing incident that led to four ejections. According to a statement from the IHSA,...
HERRIN, IL
Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Culver’s of Murray wins national championship

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. – Culver’s of Murray is the winner of the 2022 Culver’s Crew Challenge contest, the restaurant chain announced Tuesday. As part of the contest, Culver’s restaurants compete in the areas of quality, service, cleanliness, hospitality, community outreach, and team member training and development. This is the first time in the award’s history that a restaurant has won the National Championship for a second time. Culver’s of Murray was National Champion in 2019.
MURRAY, KY
14 Kentucky counties getting grants to cleanup illegal dumps

Kentucky will use $534,000 in grants to help clean up 62 illegal dumps in 14 counties across the state, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced Thursday. That includes illegal dumps in a few counties in and around the Local 6 area: Calloway, Carlisle, Christian and Hopkins. Other counties that will receive...
KENTUCKY STATE
Murray State drops 4th straight game 64-54 to Belmont

The Murray State women's basketball team dropped a hard-fought battle with rival Belmont, 64-54, Thursday night at the Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Murray State fought back from an 11-point deficit in the third quarter to cut the lead to just one midway through the fourth. However, that triggered an 8-0 run by Belmont that sealed the win for the Bruins.
MURRAY, KY

