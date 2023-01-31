Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
'A bond that can't be described': Formal gala to benefit accessible baseball league
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — "Baseball diamonds weren't exactly designed with wheelchairs and crutches in mind." That's according to the Miracle League, a non-profit that aims to make sure all children and adults — regardless of their disabilities — can "enjoy America's favorite pastime." According to their website,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Community rallies around Hosman family during battle with cancer
METROPOLIS, Ill. - Joe Hosman has been coaching high school basketball in Illinois for over 40 years. In that time, he's had an unmistakable impact on kids in the area. So when he asked for prayers for one of his own - his grandson who's battling cancer - the community showed up and showed out.
wpsdlocal6.com
2,500 babies at local NICU since 2011
2,500 babies admitted to Baptist Health Paducah NICU since 2011; hospital serves families affected by maternity deserts. Since 2011, 2,500 babies have been admitted to Baptist Health Paducah's neonatal intensive care unit. This, amid a scarcity of maternity resources in areas surrounding McCracken County.
KFVS12
2 Johnston City school co-workers share a medical experience that brought them together
JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two women in southern Ill. share a special bond. They are co-workers at Johnston City schools, but a shared medical experience is what really brought them together. Third grade teacher Melanie Emery said she was really in shock whenever they said that she was having...
Kentucky State Police find missing child
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say the search for a missing girl has come to an end. According to police, 8-year-old Ares Asher was found about a mile away from her home in Harlan County. She was reported missing late Thursday afternoon after she walked away from the home. “Thank you to […]
14news.com
Large fire destroys American Legion in Gallatin Co., Ill.
GALLATIN CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A large fire broke out Thursday morning at the American Legion post in New Haven, Illinois. Post 1141 shared photos of blaze, which appear to have destroyed the building. Their caption just says “No words!!!”. Many residents shared comments with memories. “My parent met...
wpsdlocal6.com
Moore's 25 help Murray State take down Belmont 83-82
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Brian Moore Jr.'s 25 points helped Murray State defeat Belmont 83-82 on Wednesday night. Moore added six rebounds and five assists for the Racers (13-10, 8-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Kenny White Jr. scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Rob Perry scored 13 points. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake up Weather: 02/02/2023
PADUCAH — Many roads have cleared since yesterday, but some are still slick. Black ice could create a hazard for drivers in some areas. Precipitation is over for most of the region. Temperatures should get up to the mid or upper 30s this afternoon. It will be a cloudy...
section618.com
IHSA rules double-forfeit after Herrin/Benton fracas
BLOOMINGTON — The IHSA has ruled Friday night’s game between Herrin and Benton a double-forfeit, after officials called the game with 57.7 seconds to go in overtime with the Tigers leading 60-52 following a benches-clearing incident that led to four ejections. According to a statement from the IHSA,...
Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
United High School teacher recognized as Illinois regional Teacher of the Year
A United High School teacher has been recognized as one of the top educators in Illinois. Music teacher Madeline Wood was selected the 2023 West Central Region Teacher of the Year by the Illinois State Board of Education. Wood was selected out of almost 500 applicants for her commitment to...
siumed.edu
SIU Medicine physicians perform first transorbital skull base surgery in central Illinois
Dr. Dana Crosby, chair of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, and neurosurgeon Dr. Devin Amin recently completed the first transorbital skull base surgery in central Illinois at SIU Medicine. This minimally invasive surgical approach is unique in that it reaches conditions such as tumors behind the eyes or...
Murray Ledger & Times
Culver’s of Murray wins national championship
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. – Culver’s of Murray is the winner of the 2022 Culver’s Crew Challenge contest, the restaurant chain announced Tuesday. As part of the contest, Culver’s restaurants compete in the areas of quality, service, cleanliness, hospitality, community outreach, and team member training and development. This is the first time in the award’s history that a restaurant has won the National Championship for a second time. Culver’s of Murray was National Champion in 2019.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce addresses playing old version of 'My Old Kentucky Home' during annual business celebration
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is addressing an incident during last week's annual Dinner and Business Celebration. As part of the program, a local artist played the song "My Old Kentucky Home," accompanied by a recording. An older version of the song, which contains racist lyrics, was used over the speakers.
An Illinois Farmer Will Be Featured In A Super Bowl Commercial
It's the most-watched event of the year. The Super Bowl. And while millions of Americans will gather around the TV to watch the Eagles take on the Chiefs in the game. Just as many will gather around to enjoy the halftime show and of course all those commercials. This year,...
wpsdlocal6.com
14 Kentucky counties getting grants to cleanup illegal dumps
Kentucky will use $534,000 in grants to help clean up 62 illegal dumps in 14 counties across the state, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced Thursday. That includes illegal dumps in a few counties in and around the Local 6 area: Calloway, Carlisle, Christian and Hopkins. Other counties that will receive...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State drops 4th straight game 64-54 to Belmont
The Murray State women's basketball team dropped a hard-fought battle with rival Belmont, 64-54, Thursday night at the Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Murray State fought back from an 11-point deficit in the third quarter to cut the lead to just one midway through the fourth. However, that triggered an 8-0 run by Belmont that sealed the win for the Bruins.
School closings and delays on Feb. 1, 2023, for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
Most recent closings and delays are listed here when there are active closures. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
How a groundhog began predicting weather, Illinois’ connection to the holiday
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Each year, thousands of people anticipate Groundhog Day. People wait to see if a rodent can predict with its shadow whether there will be six more weeks of winter. The holiday’s creation goes back centuries. and Illinois even has its part in the story. How Groundhog Day was created According to History.com, […]
