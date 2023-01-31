ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Post Register

Mavs hang on after Doncic hurt, hand Pels 10th straight loss

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks barely held on after leading by 27 points when Luka Doncic exited the game with a right heel injury on a hard fall. The New Orleans Pelicans thought their one chance to finish the rally and end a long losing streak was taken away by the officials, who acknowledged two incorrect calls in the final seconds.
DALLAS, TX
Post Register

Cavs All-Star Mitchell calls Grizzlies' Brooks dirty player

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell took his most vicious shots at Dillon Brooks after the game. Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard's unruly bad behavior after he smashed Cleveland's All-Star guard in the groin during the Cavaliers' 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.
CLEVELAND, OH

