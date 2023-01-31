Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jackson County student among Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition winners
CHARLESTON — A middle school student from Jackson County was named the Best of Show in the fifth annual Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition. “Blackwater Falls” by Olivia Miller of Andrew Jackson Middle School also was the first-place in the middle school competition. Winners of the exhibition...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Schools to hold Active Shooter Training Monday
PARKERSBURG — Wood County Schools, in cooperation with area law enforcement, will hold Active Shooter Training sessions in the morning and afternoon on Monday, Feb. 6, at several schools. A press release regarding the sessions said Monday is a professional learning day for employees and students will not be...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Partners in Education
PARKERSBURG — The Rotary Club of Parkersburg and Edison Middle School became Partners in Education Monday at a ceremonial signing. Businesses interested in becoming a Partner in Education with a school in the Mid-Ohio Valley can email the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley at info@movchamber.org. From left, seated: Jill Parsons, president and CEO of the chamber; Principal Janet Sears and Rotary President Kevin Trippett. They are flanked by many Rotarians, some of whom are Edison alumni. Standing, Judge Robert Waters, the Rev. Ian Reid, Priscilla Leavitt, Mark Lewis, Lynn Reins, Jeff Matheny, Doug Kreinik, Mike Seely, Senta Goudy and Shawn Sandy. (Photo Provided)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Board of Equalization and Review meets
PARKERSBURG — The annual session of the Wood County Commission meeting as the Board of Equalization and Review got underway Thursday. Wood County Assessor David Nohe and Deputy Assessor Connie McAtee delivered the county property books to the commission for the start of the annual session of the Board which officially got underway Thursday with no one appearing.
meigsindypress.com
Southern Local teacher under investigation
RACINE, Ohio – The Southern Local School District and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office are investigating whether criminal charges should be brought against Adam J. Phillips, a Southern Jr./Sr. High School (7-12) math teacher. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is investigating...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South student named fellow by West Virginia Symphony Orchestra
CHARLESTON — A student Parkersburg South High School has been selected for the Andrew and Amy Vaughan Fellowship Program as 2023 Student Symphonic Fellows with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra. Audrey Sundstrom from Parkersburg South was among three students chosen. The others were Brooke Miller of Hurricane High School...
WTAP
No present threat at Marietta High School following rumors of violence
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from Janelle Patterson, Director of Media and Communications for Marietta City Schools, threats made against Marietta High School online are not credible. Marietta City Schools’ administrative team says it worked the investigation started Wednesday. They worked together overnight with the Marietta...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Club News
MARIETTA — The Zonta Club of Marietta is accepting nominations for the 2023 Betty L. Hadler Zonta Woman of the Year. Nominations, which must be postmarked by Feb. 10, must include:. * Biographical information about the nominee. * A comprehensive account of volunteer activities including time spans, organizations, duties,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Democratic Executive Committee to meet March 2 for nominations
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Democratic Executive Committee will meet in a hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 2 for nominations and an election for the unexpired term of treasurer and for any unfilled district member seats. The in-person part of the meeting will be held at the Parkersburg...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
DeWine visits Marietta to discuss H2Ohio Rivers Initiative
MARIETTA — Mayors, county commissioners and other public officials gathered at the Marietta Chamber of Commerce on Thursday to hear Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announce an initiative to improve water quality. The H2Ohio Rivers Initiative is an investment toward water quality through data collection to help preserve Ohio’s rivers...
Lewis County middle school teacher sentenced on battery charges
A Lewis County middle school teacher charged with battery has been sentenced following a jury trial.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Woodyard stepping down as Wood County 911 director
PARKERSBURG — Wood County is looking for a new 911 director. Sheriff Rick Woodyard is stepping down as director at the 911 Center to fully concentrate on his responsibilities as sheriff, he told the county commission Monday morning. “I have served as the 911 director and later combined services...
WTAP
Southern Local teacher in Racine, Ohio under investigation by sheriff’s office and superintendent
RACINE, Ohio (WTAP) - A teacher at the Southern Local Junior High School in Racine, Ohio is under investigation by the district superintendent and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is in the middle of an investigation...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Cheryl W. Chaney
Cheryl W. Chaney, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away Feb. 1, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born Aug. 2, 1945, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Richard Elwood and Genevieve Waldine Barnett Kanney. She retired from C and P Telephone and Verizon after 33 years of service. Cheryl loved singing and enjoyed the Voices of Triumph while volunteering at local nursing homes. She was a member of the Zion Baptist Church.
WTAP
Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: The Parkersburg Police Dept. is still trying to find Gretchen Fleming. The department posted on Facebook asking for volunteers to join a search party to look for her. It will be on Saturday, February 4th. That date will be two months since Gretchen was last seen at the My Way Lounge in downtown Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Police seeking volunteers in search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for volunteers in the search for missing Wood County woman Gretchen Fleming. Fleming was last seen on Dec. 4 and was reported missing on Dec. 12. According to a statement made on social media by the Parkersburg Police Department a large-scale...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley historian Cynthia Buskirk dies
PARKERSBURG — Cynthia Buskirk, a local historian who charted the history of the area, has passed away. Buskirk was involved with the James Wood Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) as well as the Sumner Museum. She has also published several books and papers on local cemeteries. Among...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Eyesores: Demolition efforts deserve praise
Ridding our communities of dilapidated and dangerous buildings is more than a matter of eliminating eyesores. It is a matter of public safety, and the city of Parkersburg has made significant strides in that regard. Over the past five years, the city has torn down 175 vacant, dilapidated properties —...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Darrell E. Flinn
Darrell E. Flinn, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away quietly in his home under the loving care of his wife, on Feb. 1, 2023. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents D. Eugene Flinn and G. Auline Flinn, as well as one granddaughter. As an avid hunter, Darrell enjoyed...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marietta’s Lafayette Square 7 movie theater closing Feb. 23
MARIETTA — The show won’t go on much longer at Marietta’s only movie theater. Minnesota-based Odyssey Entertainment announced Thursday that their Lafayette Square 7 Theatre in Marietta will close at the end of the day on Feb. 23. “The lease for the property has matured, and negotiations...
Comments / 0