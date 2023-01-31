ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Schools to hold Active Shooter Training Monday

PARKERSBURG — Wood County Schools, in cooperation with area law enforcement, will hold Active Shooter Training sessions in the morning and afternoon on Monday, Feb. 6, at several schools. A press release regarding the sessions said Monday is a professional learning day for employees and students will not be...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Picture This: Partners in Education

Picture This: Partners in Education

PARKERSBURG — The Rotary Club of Parkersburg and Edison Middle School became Partners in Education Monday at a ceremonial signing. Businesses interested in becoming a Partner in Education with a school in the Mid-Ohio Valley can email the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley at info@movchamber.org. From left, seated: Jill Parsons, president and CEO of the chamber; Principal Janet Sears and Rotary President Kevin Trippett. They are flanked by many Rotarians, some of whom are Edison alumni. Standing, Judge Robert Waters, the Rev. Ian Reid, Priscilla Leavitt, Mark Lewis, Lynn Reins, Jeff Matheny, Doug Kreinik, Mike Seely, Senta Goudy and Shawn Sandy. (Photo Provided)
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Board of Equalization and Review meets

PARKERSBURG — The annual session of the Wood County Commission meeting as the Board of Equalization and Review got underway Thursday. Wood County Assessor David Nohe and Deputy Assessor Connie McAtee delivered the county property books to the commission for the start of the annual session of the Board which officially got underway Thursday with no one appearing.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
meigsindypress.com

Southern Local teacher under investigation

RACINE, Ohio – The Southern Local School District and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office are investigating whether criminal charges should be brought against Adam J. Phillips, a Southern Jr./Sr. High School (7-12) math teacher. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is investigating...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg South student named fellow by West Virginia Symphony Orchestra

CHARLESTON — A student Parkersburg South High School has been selected for the Andrew and Amy Vaughan Fellowship Program as 2023 Student Symphonic Fellows with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra. Audrey Sundstrom from Parkersburg South was among three students chosen. The others were Brooke Miller of Hurricane High School...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

No present threat at Marietta High School following rumors of violence

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from Janelle Patterson, Director of Media and Communications for Marietta City Schools, threats made against Marietta High School online are not credible. Marietta City Schools’ administrative team says it worked the investigation started Wednesday. They worked together overnight with the Marietta...
MARIETTA, OH
Mid-Ohio Valley Club News

Mid-Ohio Valley Club News

MARIETTA — The Zonta Club of Marietta is accepting nominations for the 2023 Betty L. Hadler Zonta Woman of the Year. Nominations, which must be postmarked by Feb. 10, must include:. * Biographical information about the nominee. * A comprehensive account of volunteer activities including time spans, organizations, duties,...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

DeWine visits Marietta to discuss H2Ohio Rivers Initiative

MARIETTA — Mayors, county commissioners and other public officials gathered at the Marietta Chamber of Commerce on Thursday to hear Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announce an initiative to improve water quality. The H2Ohio Rivers Initiative is an investment toward water quality through data collection to help preserve Ohio’s rivers...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Woodyard stepping down as Wood County 911 director

PARKERSBURG — Wood County is looking for a new 911 director. Sheriff Rick Woodyard is stepping down as director at the 911 Center to fully concentrate on his responsibilities as sheriff, he told the county commission Monday morning. “I have served as the 911 director and later combined services...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Cheryl W. Chaney

Cheryl W. Chaney

Cheryl W. Chaney, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away Feb. 1, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born Aug. 2, 1945, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Richard Elwood and Genevieve Waldine Barnett Kanney. She retired from C and P Telephone and Verizon after 33 years of service. Cheryl loved singing and enjoyed the Voices of Triumph while volunteering at local nursing homes. She was a member of the Zion Baptist Church.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: The Parkersburg Police Dept. is still trying to find Gretchen Fleming. The department posted on Facebook asking for volunteers to join a search party to look for her. It will be on Saturday, February 4th. That date will be two months since Gretchen was last seen at the My Way Lounge in downtown Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Police seeking volunteers in search for Gretchen Fleming

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for volunteers in the search for missing Wood County woman Gretchen Fleming. Fleming was last seen on Dec. 4 and was reported missing on Dec. 12. According to a statement made on social media by the Parkersburg Police Department a large-scale...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley historian Cynthia Buskirk dies

PARKERSBURG — Cynthia Buskirk, a local historian who charted the history of the area, has passed away. Buskirk was involved with the James Wood Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) as well as the Sumner Museum. She has also published several books and papers on local cemeteries. Among...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Eyesores: Demolition efforts deserve praise

Ridding our communities of dilapidated and dangerous buildings is more than a matter of eliminating eyesores. It is a matter of public safety, and the city of Parkersburg has made significant strides in that regard. Over the past five years, the city has torn down 175 vacant, dilapidated properties —...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Darrell E. Flinn

Darrell E. Flinn

Darrell E. Flinn, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away quietly in his home under the loving care of his wife, on Feb. 1, 2023. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents D. Eugene Flinn and G. Auline Flinn, as well as one granddaughter. As an avid hunter, Darrell enjoyed...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marietta’s Lafayette Square 7 movie theater closing Feb. 23

MARIETTA — The show won’t go on much longer at Marietta’s only movie theater. Minnesota-based Odyssey Entertainment announced Thursday that their Lafayette Square 7 Theatre in Marietta will close at the end of the day on Feb. 23. “The lease for the property has matured, and negotiations...
MARIETTA, OH

