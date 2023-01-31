Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Board of Equalization and Review meets
PARKERSBURG — The annual session of the Wood County Commission meeting as the Board of Equalization and Review got underway Thursday. Wood County Assessor David Nohe and Deputy Assessor Connie McAtee delivered the county property books to the commission for the start of the annual session of the Board which officially got underway Thursday with no one appearing.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
DeWine visits Marietta to discuss H2Ohio Rivers Initiative
MARIETTA — Mayors, county commissioners and other public officials gathered at the Marietta Chamber of Commerce on Thursday to hear Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announce an initiative to improve water quality. The H2Ohio Rivers Initiative is an investment toward water quality through data collection to help preserve Ohio’s rivers...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Democratic Executive Committee to meet March 2 for nominations
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Democratic Executive Committee will meet in a hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 2 for nominations and an election for the unexpired term of treasurer and for any unfilled district member seats. The in-person part of the meeting will be held at the Parkersburg...
wchstv.com
Volunteers being sought for large-scale search planned for missing Wood County woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police are seeking volunteers for a large-scale effort planned for Saturday to search for a Wood County woman who has been missing for more than two months. Gretchen Fleming, 28, was last seen Dec. 4 leaving the My Way Lounge and Restaurant in Parkersburg....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Partners in Education
PARKERSBURG — The Rotary Club of Parkersburg and Edison Middle School became Partners in Education Monday at a ceremonial signing. Businesses interested in becoming a Partner in Education with a school in the Mid-Ohio Valley can email the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley at info@movchamber.org. From left, seated: Jill Parsons, president and CEO of the chamber; Principal Janet Sears and Rotary President Kevin Trippett. They are flanked by many Rotarians, some of whom are Edison alumni. Standing, Judge Robert Waters, the Rev. Ian Reid, Priscilla Leavitt, Mark Lewis, Lynn Reins, Jeff Matheny, Doug Kreinik, Mike Seely, Senta Goudy and Shawn Sandy. (Photo Provided)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Schools to hold Active Shooter Training Monday
PARKERSBURG — Wood County Schools, in cooperation with area law enforcement, will hold Active Shooter Training sessions in the morning and afternoon on Monday, Feb. 6, at several schools. A press release regarding the sessions said Monday is a professional learning day for employees and students will not be...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia AG Morrisey still contemplating political future
PARKERSBURG — A decision could be made in the next two months over future political plans of the West Virginia attorney general. Patrick Morrisey was elected attorney general in 2012 and re-elected in 2018 for a term expiring in 2024. He was the first Republican elected to the office since 1933.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Police seeking volunteers in search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for volunteers in the search for missing Wood County woman Gretchen Fleming. Fleming was last seen on Dec. 4 and was reported missing on Dec. 12. According to a statement made on social media by the Parkersburg Police Department a large-scale...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley historian Cynthia Buskirk dies
PARKERSBURG — Cynthia Buskirk, a local historian who charted the history of the area, has passed away. Buskirk was involved with the James Wood Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) as well as the Sumner Museum. She has also published several books and papers on local cemeteries. Among...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County resident among latest reported COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — A resident from Wood County was confirmed among the deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department reported another 13 deaths from the virus in the 24-hour period from Monday morning to Tuesday morning,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Jan. 27-29: * Kelsey Marie Cussesse Sims, 929 32nd St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty for having no insurance and fined $370.25. * Shellie Diane Newton, 1187 Ball School Road, Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without an...
WTAP
Injuries to infant being investigated
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – An infant has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be injuries sustained from being shaken. Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley said his office along with Child Protective Services is investigating the injuries to an infant from Meigs County. He said that when a...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Christopher Lee McKibben
Christopher Lee McKibben, 48, of Parkersburg, passed away Jan. 29, 2023, at his home. He was born on Dec. 30, 1974, in Westminster, MD. He graduated from the Job Corps where he became an over the road truck driver. He drove truck for twenty-six years. Christopher is survived by his...
meigsindypress.com
Southern Local teacher under investigation
RACINE, Ohio – The Southern Local School District and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office are investigating whether criminal charges should be brought against Adam J. Phillips, a Southern Jr./Sr. High School (7-12) math teacher. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is investigating...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Darrell E. Flinn
Darrell E. Flinn, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away quietly in his home under the loving care of his wife, on Feb. 1, 2023. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents D. Eugene Flinn and G. Auline Flinn, as well as one granddaughter. As an avid hunter, Darrell enjoyed...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Club News
MARIETTA — The Zonta Club of Marietta is accepting nominations for the 2023 Betty L. Hadler Zonta Woman of the Year. Nominations, which must be postmarked by Feb. 10, must include:. * Biographical information about the nominee. * A comprehensive account of volunteer activities including time spans, organizations, duties,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Audrey Johnson Diehl
It is with deep sorrow that the family of Audrey Johnson Diehl announce she has completed the final chapter of her life. Audrey died on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Worthington Healthcare Center in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Audrey was born December 20, 1926, in Chillicothe, Ohio. She was the youngest...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ray Roff Ritchie
Ray Roff Ritchie, a long-time resident of Ravenswood, West Virginia, born at Camden Clark Hospital in Parkersburg, West Virginia, on January 23, 1934, departed this life on January 27, 2023, to be with his Lord. Survived by his loving wife, Margaret J. “Peg” Monroe Ritchie, Ray was preceded in death by his parents, William S. “Bood” Ritchie and Myrtle Grace Twiggs Ritchie; his eldest son, Dr. David Monroe Ritchie; his sister and brother-in-law, June (Ritchie) and Jack Chambers; and brother and sister-in-law, William S. Jr. and Connie (Rector) Ritchie.
WTAP
Southern Local teacher in Racine, Ohio under investigation by sheriff’s office and superintendent
RACINE, Ohio (WTAP) - A teacher at the Southern Local Junior High School in Racine, Ohio is under investigation by the district superintendent and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is in the middle of an investigation...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Daniel Ray Barnhart Sr.
Daniel Ray Barnhart Sr., 77 of Parkersburg, passed away Feb. 1, 2023, in Parkersburg. Funeral, 1 p.m. Monday at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Minister J.D. Smith officiating. Burial, Evergreen South. Visitation, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday.
Comments / 0