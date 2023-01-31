Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
WVNews
4th down coaching decisions could prove key in Super Bowl
If the Super Bowl comes down to a key fourth-down decision, that might bode well for the the Philadelphia Eagles. The analytically inclined Eagles have long been one of the NFL's most aggressive organizations when it comes to the crucial fourth-down calls.
WVNews
LeBron’s off-court legacy complements his basketball success
Mya Smiley is a student at the University of Akron thanks to an assist from LeBron James, and she is determined upon graduation to become a social worker that helps foster kids. Her education and career path would not have been possible, the sophomore says, were it not for a...
WVNews
On the Mark: On the mats…and more
MEC WRESTLING: Former Ripley wrestler Chase Morgan had another outstanding showing at the Mountain East Conference Championships last weekend. Morgan helped the West Liberty Hilltoppers win a third straight MEC title.
WVNews
Ravenswood Devilettes down Wahama by a final, 49-26
RAVENSWOOD, W. Va. (WV News) — Wahama took a brief lead on Ravenswood’s Devilettes Wednesday night. But its 10-7 lead was short-lived.
Comments / 0