Milwaukee 106, L.A. Clippers 105
L.A. CLIPPERS (105) Leonard 7-26 2-2 17, Morris Sr. 7-13 0-0 16, Zubac 4-7 4-5 12, George 6-16 2-6 16, Mann 2-3 2-2 8, Covington 1-2 0-0 2, Batum 0-3 0-0 0, Jackson 3-9 0-0 8, Powell 9-16 4-5 26. Totals 39-95 14-20 105.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
No. 9 UCLA 70, Washington 61
WASHINGTON (13-11) Brooks 9-17 3-6 23, Meah 4-4 2-3 10, Bajema 4-7 0-0 11, Fuller 3-10 2-2 11, Menifield 0-2 0-0 0, Bey 2-9 2-2 6, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 9-13 61.
