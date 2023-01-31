ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
poolesvillepulse.org

“Two years, too long”: White’s Ferry dispute continues

White’s Ferry was the last cable ferry service that operated on the Potomac River. While in operation, the ferry transported approximately 600 to 800 vehicles a day. The ferry ceased operations on December 28, 2020, following a Circuit Court opinion in a private lawsuit over the use of private land for the ferry landing in Virginia.
POOLESVILLE, MD
WJLA

Gov. Youngkin reacts to Democrats blocking his bill to notify students of merit awards

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, the Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s bill that would have required schools to notify students and their parents if they won national merit awards and recognition along with other college scholarship opportunities. 7News has been covering this...
WDBJ7.com

Death of former Virginia delegate leads to half-staff flag order

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor a former delegate who died last week. Jimmie Massie III, a Republican who served the 72nd District in Henrico County from 2008 to 2018, died January 25 at age 64.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian Review

Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video

Sheriff Fred Clark of Halifax County, Virginia, President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association issued the following statement on Tyre Nichols video: On behalf of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA), I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. The images we all witnessed are shocking and unacceptable and tarnish the image of the law enforcement professionals that serve the public with dignity and respect. The former officers must be held accountable, and justice must be fully served to begin the process of restoring the confidence in their community law enforcement efforts. The VSA prays for peace and comfort for those most affected as the story of this tragedy continues to unfold. The VSA denounces this horrific behavior in the strongest terms. The post Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video appeared first on The Virginian Review.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC12

New warning system in place at Va. power stations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s nuclear power stations have a new warning system in case of an emergency. Dominion Energy’s North Anna Power Station and Surry Power Station are now using the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, which has two methods for alerting the public about an emergency.
VIRGINIA STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Hanesbrands Sells Factory in Virginia to New York Fabrics Maker

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A New York City fabrics company has...
WOOLWINE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Last SNAP emergency allotment benefits set for February 16 in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the last month Virginia families enrolled in SNAP will receive extra emergency allotment benefits. February 16 will be the last time SNAP beneficiaries get that extra money automatically. ”We’re finding that people are far, far more food-insecure than before,” said Rachel Theo-Maurelli, Plenty! Assistant...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Give state regulators the power to lower electric bills

In late December 2022, all Virginians faced below freezing temperatures for several days in a row. Some people lost power due to outages. They didn’t know when their power would be restored, but they took comfort in the fact that eventually it would be. Energy burdened Virginians whose power is shut off because they cannot pay high utility bills face much greater uncertainty and stress. They worry about how they will be able to afford to have their power turned back on and how they will manage without it during extreme temperatures. Losing power during very cold or hot days can be lethal, especially for older people, young children, people with disabilities, and people with medical conditions requiring access to electricity. Shutoffs also expose households to evictions, job loss, and mental health impacts.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

New population figures show Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads losing population, parts of rural Virginia gaining

COVID – or something – is reshaping Virginia. The Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia has just released its annual population estimates, and they contain more bombshells than one of those supermarket tabloids. The only difference is that instead of the latest revelation about the feuding British royals, these scoops on Prince Edward and Prince George and Prince William deal with the counties bearing those names – and all the other localities in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy