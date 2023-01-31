Read full article on original website
Related
Bill would allow Virginia police to seize ATVs, dirt bikes if ridden illegally
The bill would allow local Virginia governments to pass an ordinance allowing law enforcement to seize and dispose of the ATV's and dirt bikes.
Federal prosecutors crack down on weed delivery service in Virginia and D.C.
As Virginia once again stalls legalization of marijuana, a D.C. man is facing up to twenty years in prison for operating a marijuana delivery service in which he concealed black market proceeds.
Tracking weapons found at area schools; how schools can improve security
A teacher shot, a student stabbed, and loaded guns taken into classrooms. All recently made headlines in Virginia, causing safety concerns among parents and school leaders.
poolesvillepulse.org
“Two years, too long”: White’s Ferry dispute continues
White’s Ferry was the last cable ferry service that operated on the Potomac River. While in operation, the ferry transported approximately 600 to 800 vehicles a day. The ferry ceased operations on December 28, 2020, following a Circuit Court opinion in a private lawsuit over the use of private land for the ferry landing in Virginia.
‘Alarming and concerning’: Leaders take action after spike in school weapon incidents in Central Virginia
A total of 32 weapons and four guns have been recovered from Henrico schools so far this school year. During the 2021-2022 school year, 87 weapons were recovered from the school district -- including nine guns. Cashwell says the increase in cases over the last two years has made it clear that things need to change.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin reacts to Democrats blocking his bill to notify students of merit awards
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, the Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s bill that would have required schools to notify students and their parents if they won national merit awards and recognition along with other college scholarship opportunities. 7News has been covering this...
WTOP
Ponies are uniting donkeys and elephants in Virginia over new proposed bill
The Commonwealth of Virginia has a lot of symbols — the state flower is the flowering dogwood, the state bat is a Virginia Big-eared bat, and the state beverage is milk. But under a new bill that is receiving rare bipartisan support, the state is looking to add a new symbol to its list.
Virginia Republicans advance lower minimum wage for children
Virginia Republicans are advancing a proposal to lower the minimum wage for children in the commonwealth over the opposition of youth advocates.
Augusta Free Press
Twelve Virginia hospitals named ‘best’ in the nation for clinical excellence
Twelve Virginia hospitals have been recognized by Healthgrades as the 2023 “Best Hospitals” in the nation for clinical excellence. The rankings are based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation.
WDBJ7.com
Death of former Virginia delegate leads to half-staff flag order
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor a former delegate who died last week. Jimmie Massie III, a Republican who served the 72nd District in Henrico County from 2008 to 2018, died January 25 at age 64.
Two proposals for retail marijuana in Virginia voted down
Virginia's latest push to begin recreational marijuana sales was voted down by a House of Delegates panel during its meeting Tuesday evening.
Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video
Sheriff Fred Clark of Halifax County, Virginia, President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association issued the following statement on Tyre Nichols video: On behalf of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA), I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. The images we all witnessed are shocking and unacceptable and tarnish the image of the law enforcement professionals that serve the public with dignity and respect. The former officers must be held accountable, and justice must be fully served to begin the process of restoring the confidence in their community law enforcement efforts. The VSA prays for peace and comfort for those most affected as the story of this tragedy continues to unfold. The VSA denounces this horrific behavior in the strongest terms. The post Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video appeared first on The Virginian Review.
NBC12
New warning system in place at Va. power stations
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s nuclear power stations have a new warning system in case of an emergency. Dominion Energy’s North Anna Power Station and Surry Power Station are now using the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, which has two methods for alerting the public about an emergency.
Most gun storage bills appear doomed in Virginia General Assembly
As Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, pitched a Republican-led subcommittee last week on his proposed law requiring gun owners to lock up their firearms and ammunition if there are children in the home, he raised his index finger in the air and began a visual demonstration. He pressed his fingertip to...
Sheriff bans Joe Morrissey from Henrico jail over an incident with children
Virginia State Senator Joe Morrissey (D – Richmond) has been banned from the Henrico jail facilities for 90 days after an incident involving his children, according to Henrico Sheriff Alisa Gregory. The situation unfolded Saturday morning, January 28, when Morrissey left “three young children” unattended in the Jail West...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Hanesbrands Sells Factory in Virginia to New York Fabrics Maker
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A New York City fabrics company has...
Virginia House Republicans won’t consider Youngkin’s abortion ban proposal
For the second straight year, the Republican-led House of Delegates won't vote on proposals from GOP state delegates to ban abortion in Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
Last SNAP emergency allotment benefits set for February 16 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the last month Virginia families enrolled in SNAP will receive extra emergency allotment benefits. February 16 will be the last time SNAP beneficiaries get that extra money automatically. ”We’re finding that people are far, far more food-insecure than before,” said Rachel Theo-Maurelli, Plenty! Assistant...
cardinalnews.org
Give state regulators the power to lower electric bills
In late December 2022, all Virginians faced below freezing temperatures for several days in a row. Some people lost power due to outages. They didn’t know when their power would be restored, but they took comfort in the fact that eventually it would be. Energy burdened Virginians whose power is shut off because they cannot pay high utility bills face much greater uncertainty and stress. They worry about how they will be able to afford to have their power turned back on and how they will manage without it during extreme temperatures. Losing power during very cold or hot days can be lethal, especially for older people, young children, people with disabilities, and people with medical conditions requiring access to electricity. Shutoffs also expose households to evictions, job loss, and mental health impacts.
cardinalnews.org
New population figures show Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads losing population, parts of rural Virginia gaining
COVID – or something – is reshaping Virginia. The Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia has just released its annual population estimates, and they contain more bombshells than one of those supermarket tabloids. The only difference is that instead of the latest revelation about the feuding British royals, these scoops on Prince Edward and Prince George and Prince William deal with the counties bearing those names – and all the other localities in Virginia.
