Purcellville’s Town Council Special Meeting on Jan. 10, showcased hurdles the majority of the Town’s elected representatives faced in carrying out promises citizens elected it to achieve. These hurdles included disorderly outbursts and attempts to filibuster from within the Town Council’s ranks; misinformation from Loudoun County officials to pressure the Town to override its policy processes; and resistance from senior Town staff against explicit direction from the Town’s mayor and majority councilmembers. Despite one council member’s vulgar language and attempted distractions from the issues at hand, the meeting ended on time.

PURCELLVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO