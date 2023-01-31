Read full article on original website
Tree of Life’s Still Waters program offers so many activities
Still Waters, which is one of the many services offered through the non-profit Tree of Life Ministry, provides various social activities for people with intellectual differences. The mission is to prevent isolation and allow partners to simply enjoy time together while building life, social skills, and independence. Partnering with Still...
The Sixth Annual Purcellville Cabin Fever Film Festival is full of talent
It’s a wrap for the sixth annual Purcellville Cabin Fever Film Festival co-hosted by The Franklin Park Performing Visual Arts Center and the Town of Purcellville’s Arts Council. It is the only festival in the area that focuses solely on the talent of local filmmakers and was held at the Franklin Park Arts Center on Jan. 27 and 28.
Just Like Nothing (else) on Earth: The OTHER Leesburg High School
You may not remember the name Chuck Thornton – despite the historic line of time for those in the family in this region – but I was fortunate enough to serve under his management during my early tenure as news director at Wage Radio in Leesburg – beginning more than a quarter century ago at the time of this writing.
Plans to move Red Hill out of the Rural Policy Area advance
At the Board of Supervisor Public Hearing on Jan. 11, the topic of moving the Red Hill Community from the Rural Policy Area to the Transition Policy Area was revisited and discussed, as local mayors and residents came to speak on the issue. Changing Red Hill from the RPA to the TPA would have an impact on utility accessibility and residential density.
“What is the point of order?” CM Williams retorts as Mayor Milan puts an end to her filibuster
Purcellville’s Town Council Special Meeting on Jan. 10, showcased hurdles the majority of the Town’s elected representatives faced in carrying out promises citizens elected it to achieve. These hurdles included disorderly outbursts and attempts to filibuster from within the Town Council’s ranks; misinformation from Loudoun County officials to pressure the Town to override its policy processes; and resistance from senior Town staff against explicit direction from the Town’s mayor and majority councilmembers. Despite one council member’s vulgar language and attempted distractions from the issues at hand, the meeting ended on time.
The Town of Purcellville Projects continue amidst concerns
On Jan. 10, Mark Hoffman of the Transportation and Capital Infrastructure Department updated the Loudoun County Finance, Government Operations and Economic Development Committee on the Town of Purcellville Projects. Despite making some requested changes to the proposed infrastructure, such as including pickleball courts at Fields Farm and moving the Park and Ride lot location further from the adjacent neighborhood, there remain to be a variety of concerns which prevent major progress on the projects.
Purcellville Wastewater Funding: “It’s not a good idea,” Mayor Milan says as senior management advocates raising utility rates to reduce debt
At the Purcellville Town Council Work Session on Jan. 25, the Council voted unanimously to use the $926,000 plus interest in monies obtained from the sale of nutrient credits on the Aberdeen property to offset wastewater increases. The payments to the Wastewater Fund would be over three years, with a...
