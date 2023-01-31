Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
traverseticker.com
Do It Yourself: Why A Top Traverse City Chef Is Learning To Fix Ovens And Stoves
It’s a busy summertime Saturday night at one of the top restaurants in Traverse City. The dining room is packed and the kitchen is revving at full speed. Then, out of nowhere, the stovetop sputters and goes out. Or the oven stops working. Or the refrigerator dies. Regardless of which piece of equipment breaks down, the result is the same: the restaurant grinds to a halt.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Coastal Town Named One of the Top 10 Most Beautiful in the U.S.
Michigan has so many beautiful towns, and many of them are on the water. We are the Great Lakes State, after all. Now, one of Michigan’s charming coastal towns has been named one of the top 10 most beautiful in the U.S. Travel and Leisure has just ranked Leland...
leelanaunews.com
New business heating things up in Cedar
Look, everybody needs heat or air conditioning. In Leelanau County, we arguably need heat for six to eight months of the year, and arguably need air conditioning for roughly one and a half months. But who’s counting anyway. Lemcool Heating and Cooling began its move to a new spot in the heart of Cedar, moving company headquarters from Cedar Run Road in Benzie County to the Leelanau Peninsula. …
traverseticker.com
Sports: The Final Frontier For Northern Michigan Tourism?
Are sports the big untapped frontier for northern Michigan’s tourism economy? Traverse City Tourism and Grand Traverse Resort and Spa think the answer is yes, and are taking steps to harness athletic events as key drivers for future traffic and revenue. In November, Traverse City Tourism announced it had...
just-drinks.com
Traverse City Whiskey Co. starts construction on new distillery
The US-based business, which has outsourced some of its production, said it was looking to meet demand. US whiskey maker Traverse City Whiskey Co. has started building a new distillery to expand production and help meet “increasing demand” for its products. The family-owned company is constructing a facility...
Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan
FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
traverseticker.com
Breakwater Seeks PILOT From City For Workforce Housing
Development group Innovo is seeking a tax break from the City of Traverse City in exchange for offering workforce housing in the Breakwater apartment building on Garland Street – one of the first projects to come forward under new state rules that give communities greater leeway to approve payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) agreements.
Buried Treasure, a Lake Monster, and History All Add to the Appeal of Higgins Lake, Michigan
Higgins Lake in Roscommon County has been a favorite Michigander getaway for well over one hundred years. It was named after Sylvester Higgins, an area topographer who was here in 1837. The lake was called Forginson Lake in 1839 and changed to 'Higgins Lake' when a survey was completed in 1852.
leelanauticker.com
Leland And Fishtown Land Their Moment In The National Spotlight
Sure, neighboring Traverse City has landed on lots of national lists for its beauty and "livability." But now little Leland has an accolade of its own: It has landed on the list of the "20 Most Beautiful Small Towns in the U.S." by Travel + Leisure magazine. Alongside the likes...
My North.com
3 Winning Soup Recipes to Warm You Up This Winter
Our team at 910 Media Group loves lunching … and a little friendly competition. So, we got our food-loving crew together at the Traverse City office and had a good ol’ winter soup smackdown. These are the three winning recipes—all rich, hearty and soul-warming. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did.
Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
traverseticker.com
County & City To Consider Consolidating Services at LaFranier, Boardman Campuses
Grand Traverse County and the City of Traverse City share office, operational, and meeting space in several local buildings, most notably the Governmental Center on Boardman Avenue. Now the county and city are preparing to embark on another joint venture: hiring an architectural and engineering firm to create a joint facilities master plan, which could provide a road map for the city consolidating services on the Boardman Avenue site and the county consolidating services on its LaFranier Road campus.
fox2detroit.com
3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
9&10 News
Former Safe Harbor Staff Hopes to Bring Affordable Housing to Traverse City
When it gets this cold, the homeless in Traverse City have Safe Harbor to turn to. The shelter opens their doors every night for those who need a warm place to stay. One of Safe Harbor’s leaders is leaving to help more people achieve the dream of home ownership.
glenarborsun.com
Great Lakes Humane Society provides Leelanau’s only dog shelter
Photo: Great Lakes Humane Society founder Linda Gottwald with volunteers Sallie Donovan and Alison Collins and dogs Dollie and Taylor, both awaiting adoption. The Great Lakes Humane Society (GLHS) was founded in the memory of an abandoned mother dog named “Frannie,” adopted by Linda Gottwald, the founder of GLHS. The doors opened in 2011 and to date they have been able to place more than 1400 once-homeless dogs. Gottwald has an especially deep passion for animals, and as such has spent her lifetime helping them. She was awarded the Albert Schweitzer Community Service Award for her volunteer work with the Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society.
traverseticker.com
Cinderella To Feature Costumes From Ukraine
The ballet Cinderella, written by famed Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev, will have a unique spin on it at Interlochen. The Interlochen Arts Academy Dance Company will showcase costumes made by a Ukrainian seamstress and costumer when they perform Feb. 10, 11 and 12. Joseph Morrissey, director of dance at Interlochen...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police detachment coming to Kaleva
KALEVA, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police are working toward moving their current Manistee County detachment from the Oaks Correctional Facility to a location in Maple Grove Township. A lease has been approved by the State Administrative Board and the Michigan Department of Management and Budget, for the MSP Cadillac...
Northern Michigan house fire claims the life of 6-year-old girl
A 6-year-old girl is dead in Northern Michigan, authorities said, after a fire broke out at her family’s home over the weekend. According to Assistant Fire Chief of Albert Township Brock Baum, the deadly blaze started around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday
Police drone finds suspect who fled after allegedly shooting at couple in Northern Michigan
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI – Police used a drone to track down a suspect who fled after allegedly assaulting and shooting at a couple on Monday in Northern Michigan, police said. A couple arrived at a hospital with injuries Monday and told Osceola County deputies that a Rose Lake Township man had gotten violent with them after he had been drinking, 9&10 News reports. He allegedly assaulted them and fired a gun indoors.
UpNorthLive.com
New school board members address issues and potential of violence
GRAND TRAVERSE & EMMET COUNTIES (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two new school board members are beginning their terms in northern Michigan, as some school boards have become centers of controversy in the U.S. and targets of violence. Beth Flynn serves on Petoskey's Public School Board of Education, while Beth Pack sits on...
Comments / 0