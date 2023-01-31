Photo: Great Lakes Humane Society founder Linda Gottwald with volunteers Sallie Donovan and Alison Collins and dogs Dollie and Taylor, both awaiting adoption. The Great Lakes Humane Society (GLHS) was founded in the memory of an abandoned mother dog named “Frannie,” adopted by Linda Gottwald, the founder of GLHS. The doors opened in 2011 and to date they have been able to place more than 1400 once-homeless dogs. Gottwald has an especially deep passion for animals, and as such has spent her lifetime helping them. She was awarded the Albert Schweitzer Community Service Award for her volunteer work with the Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society.

LEELANAU COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO