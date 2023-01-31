ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
traverseticker.com

Sports: The Final Frontier For Northern Michigan Tourism?

Are sports the big untapped frontier for northern Michigan’s tourism economy? Traverse City Tourism and Grand Traverse Resort and Spa think the answer is yes, and are taking steps to harness athletic events as key drivers for future traffic and revenue. In November, Traverse City Tourism announced it had...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
100.5 The River

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Disciplined doctor still practicing in Michigan

Good morning! It's Friday; you made it past Groundhog Day. We begin today with an important investigation from our health reporter, Kristen Jordan Shamus. Dr. Mark F. Guilfoyle, a diagnostic radiologist who got his medical degree in 1984 from Michigan State University and has practiced for 35 years, has been the subject of at least 13 malpractice lawsuits, 12 of which were settled out of court. He has been disciplined by the medical boards in seven of the eight states where he is licensed to practice medicine, including Michigan. Yet since March 2021, he's been back working in Michigan, as a diagnostic radiologist at Garden City Hospital, according to his attorney.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
MICHIGAN STATE
22 WSBT

Southwest Michigan fruit farmers optimistic for 2023 season

Despite Mother Nature telling us it is winter-time, farming season is on the mind for growers all year long. Swings in supply and demand, as well as the weather, determine a good season from a not-so-good one. Much of southwest Michigan's economy is grounded in farming. Crops like grapes and...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcmu.org

DNR snowplowing program continues for Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Every year, heavy snow fall on Michigan's Upper Peninsula can make it difficult for anglers to continue to fish. The state is trying to solve this problem, by making the U.P. more accessible for ice fishing. In a pilot program, the state decided to partner with local businesses, road commissions,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

A sneak peek at the Michigan International Auto Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re in the market for a new car, an automobile enthusiast, or just like to see what’s new and different in the automotive world, the Michigan International Auto Show is now our state’s only winter auto show! The show kicks off today and runs through Sunday. We stopped by to see what attendees can expect this year!
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan

FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
FRANKFORT, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy