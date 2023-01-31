ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Sports: The Final Frontier For Northern Michigan Tourism?

Are sports the big untapped frontier for northern Michigan’s tourism economy? Traverse City Tourism and Grand Traverse Resort and Spa think the answer is yes, and are taking steps to harness athletic events as key drivers for future traffic and revenue. In November, Traverse City Tourism announced it had...
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
December elk hunters find success

REGION- The December season is used to manage overall elk numbers across the entire elk management unit. There were 160 elk licenses issued for this season, 110 antlerless licenses and 50 any-elk licenses. Of those licenses issued, 92% of any-elk hunters and 64% of antlerless hunters were successful in their pursuits. State hunters harvested 114 animals (69 cows and 45 bulls).
Good morning Northern Michigan!

On this day in Michigan history, I-94 was completed in 1967. “Half of life is getting out of bed in the morning. After that, it’s all downhill.”. Below is a pic of the front end of the old Willy’s, sitting inside and begging for Spring. ###. We cover...
Michigan Brewers Guild Honors Traverse City Craft Beer Pioneer

At its annual conference, held earlier this month in Kalamazoo, the Michigan Brewers Guild paid tribute to Jack Archiable, Traverse City’s first modern craft beer pioneer. At the event, which took place on January 12 at Kalamazoo’s Radisson Plaza Hotel, Archiable received the Tom Burns Award, one of three key awards that the Michigan Brewers Guild gives out every year. With the honor, Archiable joins a list of past recipients that includes other Michigan beer luminaries like Larry Bell (founder of Bell’s Brewery), Ron Jeffries (co-founder and brewmaster for Northern United Brewing Company, which includes Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales and North Peak Brewing Company), and more.
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?

Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
