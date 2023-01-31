Read full article on original website
traverseticker.com
Sports: The Final Frontier For Northern Michigan Tourism?
Are sports the big untapped frontier for northern Michigan’s tourism economy? Traverse City Tourism and Grand Traverse Resort and Spa think the answer is yes, and are taking steps to harness athletic events as key drivers for future traffic and revenue. In November, Traverse City Tourism announced it had...
Order Up! Michigan Diner Gets National Spotlight as Best Breakfast Spot
I've been getting up at 4 am to work in radio since 2004 and I'm still not a morning person. There is only one thing that makes getting up early in the morning tolerable and that's the most important meal of the day breakfast. I love me some breakfast, but...
fox2detroit.com
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
Coyote Takes Leisurely Stroll In Michigan – Check Out The Pics
Well, this isn't something you see every day - or is it?. As it turns out, coyotes are quite common in Michigan, and according to Coyote Facts, they are becoming more common in suburban and urban areas. Apparently, this is due to the development of their natural habit. Proof of...
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
Michiganders have a strong preference for this controversial candy
Michiganders apparently have a strong preference for one controversial candy. Some love it. Some hate it. Candy corn – also known as reindeer corn and cupid corn – is a top seller in Michigan for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day, according to CandyStore.com, a bulk online candy store.
Look Inside This Retro Abandoned Bowling Alley In Michigan
Bowling is not a sport for everyone. I mean, can we really consider it a sport some days?. Regardless, an abandoned bowling alley may be more entertaining to some than an active one. Abandoned Michigan Bowling Alley. You have to admit, it's not every day you can find a place...
This Abandoned Michigan Restaurant Was Featured On The Food Network
This Michigan restaurant was featured not once, but twice on national television, and today it sits abandoned. Originally appearing on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, then later appears on Diner Paradis on the Travel Channel. Abandoned Michigan Diner. There are plenty of abandoned places in Michigan, but not as many of...
Up North Voice
December elk hunters find success
REGION- The December season is used to manage overall elk numbers across the entire elk management unit. There were 160 elk licenses issued for this season, 110 antlerless licenses and 50 any-elk licenses. Of those licenses issued, 92% of any-elk hunters and 64% of antlerless hunters were successful in their pursuits. State hunters harvested 114 animals (69 cows and 45 bulls).
Up North Voice
Good morning Northern Michigan!
On this day in Michigan history, I-94 was completed in 1967. “Half of life is getting out of bed in the morning. After that, it’s all downhill.”. Below is a pic of the front end of the old Willy’s, sitting inside and begging for Spring. ###. We cover...
What Are Those Balls That Hang on Power Lines In Michigan For?
I remember as a kid looking out the window of my mom's car and seeing the different colored balls that were on the power lines. I wondered to myself what the heck were those things for. Well now I'm an adult and with the power of the internet, I have...
Michigan assembling 1,000-acre ‘mega sites’ to attract big investments
Michigan is targeting swaths of rural land to become potential manufacturing hubs. There are currently four so-called “mega sites” in Michigan being prepped to attract major projects. Named for their size, each “investment-ready” site is roughly 1,000 acres or more to accommodate largescale manufacturing facilities that create thousands...
traverseticker.com
Michigan Brewers Guild Honors Traverse City Craft Beer Pioneer
At its annual conference, held earlier this month in Kalamazoo, the Michigan Brewers Guild paid tribute to Jack Archiable, Traverse City’s first modern craft beer pioneer. At the event, which took place on January 12 at Kalamazoo’s Radisson Plaza Hotel, Archiable received the Tom Burns Award, one of three key awards that the Michigan Brewers Guild gives out every year. With the honor, Archiable joins a list of past recipients that includes other Michigan beer luminaries like Larry Bell (founder of Bell’s Brewery), Ron Jeffries (co-founder and brewmaster for Northern United Brewing Company, which includes Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales and North Peak Brewing Company), and more.
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
Take in the View From the Tallest Bar in Michigan
If you're not afraid of heights, you might want to add this Detroit bar to your bucket list. Allow me to introduce you to High Bar; the tallest bar in Michigan. Appropriately named, might I add. The Tallest Bar in Michigan is High Bar in Detroit. High Bar is nestled...
This Michigan Town Holds the State Record for Highest Recorded Temperature
No, not Detroit, Kalamazoo, Ann Arbor, or any other city, town, village, or hamlet in the southern half of Michigan. The Michigan town that holds the state record for highest recorded temperature is..... Mio. That’s right. Mio. Mio sits in Oscoda County, just 32 miles east of Grayling, up...
fox2detroit.com
3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
3 Popular Michigan Restaurants Make Nat’l Must Try List For 2023
Foodies, there's more to celebrate in the Michigan food scene. Three restaurants have made a national "must-try" list from Yelp's Top 100. These aren't TV famous spots like you'd see on 'Man Vs Food.'. Which restaurants in Michigan are nationally known?. First up: Chadd's Bistro - 1838 E Auburn Rd,...
Why Are People In Michigan Changing Their Facebook Profile Picture To This?
This morning, my co-host Laura and I both noticed that a co-worker had changed her profile picture on Facebook to this photo:. It appears to be the letter "E" with the Upper Penisula going through it and two white wings, one in the upper left and the other in the bottom right of the "E".
