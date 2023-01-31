At its annual conference, held earlier this month in Kalamazoo, the Michigan Brewers Guild paid tribute to Jack Archiable, Traverse City’s first modern craft beer pioneer. At the event, which took place on January 12 at Kalamazoo’s Radisson Plaza Hotel, Archiable received the Tom Burns Award, one of three key awards that the Michigan Brewers Guild gives out every year. With the honor, Archiable joins a list of past recipients that includes other Michigan beer luminaries like Larry Bell (founder of Bell’s Brewery), Ron Jeffries (co-founder and brewmaster for Northern United Brewing Company, which includes Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales and North Peak Brewing Company), and more.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO