Adams County, CO

Boulder County drug dealer sentenced for manslaughter

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was found guilty of killing a woman he supplied fentanyl to was sentenced to prison Thursday. Sammy Valdez was found guilty in October of manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of cocaine. He was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for manslaughter and two years for the other counts, to be served at the same time.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Drug dealer sentenced to five years in prison for fentanyl overdose death

A drug dealer convicted in the fentanyl overdose death of a woman in Lafayette was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison. Sammy Valdez, 23, was found guilty by a Boulder County jury in October of manslaughter, four counts of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to sell.
LAFAYETTE, CO
Littleton police officer shoots, kills suspect

A Littleton Police Department officer shot and killed a suspect early Thursday morning. At 1:05 a.m. Thursday, police contacted a "suspicious vehicle" near the intersection of South Bannock Street and West Powers Avenue, just west of Broadway, according to a Littleton Police Department news release. The release did not specify...
LITTLETON, CO
Police: Man tried to stab Greeley officer with metal file

A man is behind bars at the Weld County Jail after police said he tried to stab an officer while resisting arrest. Police said 29-year-old Joshua Minteer was being arrested for allegedly assaulting people at the cold weather shelter in Greeley earlier this month. The Greeley Tribune reports when deputies responded to the disturbance, they say Minteer tried to stab one of them in the chest with a metal file, but the officer’s bulletproof vest protected him from injury. Police tackled Minteer, who they say kicked an officer in the face. Police said Minteer also had meth on his person. He also had several active warrants out for his arrest on charges of robbery and theft. He now faces new charges of attempted murder, assault, harassment, drug possession and indecent exposure. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
Denver police announces new investigation team made to combat fentanyl

Denver police announce the formation of a new task force, dedicated to combatting the rise of fentanyl, the department said in a press release. The Fentanyl Investigations Team or FIT, was formed to address the rise in fentanyl distribution along the Denver metro, which has become an ever-increasing epidemic. Denver Office of the Medical Examiner says there were 215 overdose deaths reported in 2022. There were 1,724 cases involving suspected fentanyl in 2022, compared to 286 back in 2020. FIT is dedicated to focusing on disrupting distribution networks, and reducing the supply of fentanyl in the community, while assisting...
DENVER, CO
Man facing charges in connection with fentanyl death of 14-year-old

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man faces charges in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who died of fentanyl poisoning last month, the Aurora Police Department said on Monday. Cesar Eduardo Mejia-Sanabria, 28, was initially arrested Dec. 20 on five drug distribution counts. Last week, prosecutors dropped...
AURORA, CO
FBI urges caution with cryptocurrency scams on the rise

DENVER — The FBI's Denver office is warning the public of a rise in people falling victim to cryptocurrency scams, with millions of dollars in losses in Colorado alone. Investigators are seeing an emerging trend where adults 60 and over are caught up in cryptocurrency investment scams, according to the FBI, especially involving the cryptocurrencies Tether and USD Coin.
DENVER, CO
Denver, CO
