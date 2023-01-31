Read full article on original website
Related
9News
Boulder County drug dealer sentenced for manslaughter
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was found guilty of killing a woman he supplied fentanyl to was sentenced to prison Thursday. Sammy Valdez was found guilty in October of manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of cocaine. He was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for manslaughter and two years for the other counts, to be served at the same time.
Woman pleads guilty to drug charges after husband's suspected overdose
GREELEY, Colo. — A woman arrested after her husband's suspected fentanyl overdose death last March in Greeley pleaded guilty on Thursday. Amy Conradson pleaded guilty to multiple felony drug charges stemming from two separate cases. Some of the charges are related to an incident on March 21, 2022. That's...
Suspect arrested after 2 injured in hit-and-run at Aurora bus stop
AURORA, Colo — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a crash that injured two people at an Aurora bus stop last week, the Aurora Police Department said Thursday. Police said Jerry Mahan Jr., 41, was arrested on suspicion of:. Leaving the scene of an accident involving serious...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Drug dealer sentenced to five years in prison for fentanyl overdose death
A drug dealer convicted in the fentanyl overdose death of a woman in Lafayette was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison. Sammy Valdez, 23, was found guilty by a Boulder County jury in October of manslaughter, four counts of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to sell.
Youngest suspect in Green Valley Ranch deadly arson case sentenced
The youngest suspect involved in a deadly arson case that killed a family of five in Green Valley Ranch in 2020 was sentenced Wednesday.
20 cars broken into overnight in Colorado city, public asked to help solve case
A vehicle break-in spree has prompted authorities to ask the public for help in Lone Tree, Colorado. On January 30, local deputies were called to two different apartment complexes along Park Meadows Drive where residents had found that their vehicles had been broken into. In total, at least 20 cars were broken into overnight.
Officers kill man during Littleton traffic stop
One person was killed after an officer-involved shooting in Littleton early Thursday morning.
Littleton police officer shoots, kills suspect
A Littleton Police Department officer shot and killed a suspect early Thursday morning. At 1:05 a.m. Thursday, police contacted a "suspicious vehicle" near the intersection of South Bannock Street and West Powers Avenue, just west of Broadway, according to a Littleton Police Department news release. The release did not specify...
Denver teenage arsonist gets seven-year prison sentence in deaths of Green Valley Ranch family
A Denver District judge Wednesday sentenced the youngest teenager charged for the 2020 arson in Green Valley Ranch that killed five members of a family to seven years in Colorado’s Youthful Offender System, part of the Department of Corrections. Dillon Siebert, now 17, pleaded guilty to a count of...
Mother killed in crash vowed to help stop drunk drivers
Family and friends are forced to say goodbye to their loved one, Kathy Rothman, who was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver nearly two weeks ago while driving for Uber.
Alleged drug dealer accused in overdose death of 14-year-old
An accused drug dealer is facing additional charges in the death of a teenager after a monthlong investigation, the Aurora Police Department said Monday.
Missing woman from Lakewood found dead
A woman who went missing in early January has been found dead, according to Littleton police.
1310kfka.com
Police: Man tried to stab Greeley officer with metal file
A man is behind bars at the Weld County Jail after police said he tried to stab an officer while resisting arrest. Police said 29-year-old Joshua Minteer was being arrested for allegedly assaulting people at the cold weather shelter in Greeley earlier this month. The Greeley Tribune reports when deputies responded to the disturbance, they say Minteer tried to stab one of them in the chest with a metal file, but the officer’s bulletproof vest protected him from injury. Police tackled Minteer, who they say kicked an officer in the face. Police said Minteer also had meth on his person. He also had several active warrants out for his arrest on charges of robbery and theft. He now faces new charges of attempted murder, assault, harassment, drug possession and indecent exposure. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Denver police announces new investigation team made to combat fentanyl
Denver police announce the formation of a new task force, dedicated to combatting the rise of fentanyl, the department said in a press release. The Fentanyl Investigations Team or FIT, was formed to address the rise in fentanyl distribution along the Denver metro, which has become an ever-increasing epidemic. Denver Office of the Medical Examiner says there were 215 overdose deaths reported in 2022. There were 1,724 cases involving suspected fentanyl in 2022, compared to 286 back in 2020. FIT is dedicated to focusing on disrupting distribution networks, and reducing the supply of fentanyl in the community, while assisting...
Man facing charges in connection with fentanyl death of 14-year-old
AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man faces charges in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who died of fentanyl poisoning last month, the Aurora Police Department said on Monday. Cesar Eduardo Mejia-Sanabria, 28, was initially arrested Dec. 20 on five drug distribution counts. Last week, prosecutors dropped...
Greeley Police Department Responds After Arrest Video Goes Viral on Social Media
The Greeley Police Department (GPD) has responded to arrest footage making the rounds in Northern Colorado. The video in question went viral on social media, and on Monday (Jan. 30), FOX31 aired a report featuring the footage, which shows GPD officers using force on a man during an arrest gone awry.
15-year-old girl hit on East Colfax dies, boy hurt
A driver crashed into two teenagers crossing East Colfax Avenue on Wednesday night, according to police.
Castle Rock man faces felonies after Facebook post generates leads
(Castle Rock, Colo.) A Castle Rock man faces felony charges after a Douglas County woman found a man in her home holding a tree branch. According to the arrest affidavit, Gregory Scott Allen, 57, is charged with first-degree burglary, trespassing in an inhabited building, and felony menacing for the incident, reported at approximately 6:50 a.m. on Jan. 18.
Remains found in unincorporated Weld County in 2018 identified
Remains found in unincorporated Weld County in 2018 have been identified as a missing Aurora man, the Weld County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.
FBI urges caution with cryptocurrency scams on the rise
DENVER — The FBI's Denver office is warning the public of a rise in people falling victim to cryptocurrency scams, with millions of dollars in losses in Colorado alone. Investigators are seeing an emerging trend where adults 60 and over are caught up in cryptocurrency investment scams, according to the FBI, especially involving the cryptocurrencies Tether and USD Coin.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
34K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 2