Ron Howard Remembers American Graffiti Costar Cindy Williams: 'A Big Sister Energy Around Me'

Read full article on original website
Related
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
‘The Waltons’ Star Mary McDonough and Melissa Sue Anderson of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Once Bonded Over Being Young Actors
Mary McDonough of 'The Waltons' and Melissa Sue Anderson of 'Little House on the Prairie' bonded when they co-starred as rival witches in the 1981 TV movie 'Midnight Offerings.'
Washington Examiner
Cindy Williams dead: Laverne & Shirley actress dies at 75
Actress Cindy Williams, known for portraying Shirley on beloved sitcom Laverne & Shirley, died on Wednesday. Williams was 75 years old. She had been struggling with a brief illness, according to a statement from her family's spokesperson. “The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable...
ETOnline.com
Cindy Williams Through the Years: A Life in Photos
The celebrated actress -- best known as the star of Laverne & Shirley, alongside Penny Marshall -- died on Jan. 25 at the age of 74. In memory of the beloved comic actress' life and legacy, ET is taking a look back through her storied life, both on-screen and off, from her work on American Graffiti to the release of her memoirs.
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Popular Actress Dies
We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
‘I Love Lucy’s Little Ricky Is the Last Living Cast Member: See Pics of Him Now
More than six decades after the famed classic TV show I Love Lucy came to an end, Keith Thibodeaux, the former child actor who played Little Ricky, is considered the last living castmate of the show. According to Do You Remember, the I Love Lucy character was played by six...
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
The Tragic Death of Dino Martin, Jr., Son of Dean Martin
Dino Martin, the son of legendary crooner Dean Martin, was a multi-talented performer just like his father. But his life was cut much too short, long before his famous dad passed away.
Is Bob Barker still alive?
Bob Barker was trending on social media on Wednesday, January 18. People on social media were wondering if Bob Barker is still alive. Bob Barker is still alive and is 99 years old. Barker is known for hosting ‘The Price Is Right’ from 1972-2007. Bob Barker announced his retirement from the show June 6, 2007.
Former Child Star Lisa Loring Dies at 64: TV's First "Wednesday Addams"
According to journalist Armando Tinoco at Deadline.com, Lisa Loring, best known for portraying the original Wednesday Addams on the 1960s supernatural sitcom, The Addams Family, in the mid-1960s, has passed away. She was 64.
‘Gunsmoke’: Did James Arness and Amanda Blake Date in Real Life?
Many 'Gunsmoke' fans enjoyed the relationship between Miss Kitty and Matt Dillon. But what about the actors who played them?
James Arness’ Real-Life Wife Played a Gypsy on ‘Gunsmoke’ Twice
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' real-life wife starred on two episodes of the Western television show credited in the role of a Gypsy.
James MacArthur: Former Teen Idol and Star of TV's Original "Hawaii Five-0" Died Too Young
He was a teen movie idol sensation, a major TV star for decades, and the son of legendary actress Helen Hayes. His name was James MacArthur, and he died too young. As documented by The Associated Press and FoxNews.com, MacArthur enjoyed a career that spanned over forty years. He was best known for his role as Detective Danny "Danno" Williams on the original version of the television crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS from 1968 to 1980. Episodes often concluded with detective Steve McGarrett, the lead character (as played by Jack Lord), speaking what became the famed pop-culture catchphrase: "Book 'em, Danno."
Actor Adam Rich dead at 54
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich, who appeared in numerous television shows and movies, reportedly died in his Los Angeles residence at 54 years old
Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance
Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
ETOnline.com
Ron Howard Mourns 'American Graffiti' Co-Star Cindy Williams' Death (Exclusive)
Ron Howard is remembering his longtime co-star and friend, Cindy Williams. Speaking to ET Monday, Howard said that the news of his American Graffiti co-star's death came as a shock. "It was a shocker to hear of Cindy’s passing. I remember her life spark and her energy," the Thirteen Lives...
Legendary Musician and Singer Dies
Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Heartbreak: Why the Time Has Come for a Beloved Legacy Character to Die
Fans of The Young and the Restless may want to brace themselves, because with the CBS soap celebrating its 50th anniversary, we expect some tears of anguish along with joy. Why? It’s time, maybe even past time, to say goodbye to Paul Williams. It’s been almost two years since...
People
394K+
Followers
67K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1