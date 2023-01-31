Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (2/2): Sidney, Lenox, CAM among winners
(KMAland) -- Sidney, Lenox, CAM and Mound City were winners while Auburn, Elmwood-Murdock, Lourdes Central Catholic & Johnson-Brock all advanced to tourney finals in KMAland girls basketball on Thursday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Glenwood 49 St. Albert 45. Jenna Hopp finished with 23 points and 17 rebounds for Glenwood in the...
kmaland.com
KMAland Sports Schedule: Thursday, February 2nd
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Glenwood, Avoca and Coralville on a busy Thursday. Check out the full slate below. St. Albert at Glenwood (G/B) On KMAX-Stream (Follow @ryanmatheny16) Western Iowa Conference. Treynor at AHSTW (G/B) On KMAX-Stream (Follow @d2mart) Missouri River Conference. Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
kmaland.com
Glenwood girls, boys earn sweep over St. Albert
(Glenwood) – The Glenwood girls gutted out a tough win, while the boys pulled away for a Hawkeye Ten sweep over St. Albert Thursday night. In the girls contest, the Rams used a late run in the fourth to pull away and net a 49-45 win over the Class 1A No. 7 Saintes.
kmaland.com
Woodbine's Lantz set to continue softball career at Graceland
(Woodbine) -- Woodbine senior standout Sierra Lantz will continue to play softball at the next level with Graceland. Lantz joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Wednesday to talk about her decision to play for the Lamoni program. “I’ve had a lot of friends that attended Graceland in the past,...
kmaland.com
Creston clips Glenwood to return to state duals
(Creston) -- Last year, Creston wrestling had its superb dual season end with a heartbreaking loss in regional duals. This year, the Panthers avoided a repeated heartbreak for the program's second state dual tournament trip in the past three years and 15th in program history thanks to a nail-biting 36-33 win over Glenwood.
kmaland.com
AHSTW clinches share of WIC title with win over Treynor
(Avoca) -- AHSTW clinched at least a share of another Western Iowa Conference championship on Thursday with a 57-49 win over Treynor. While the Vikings, which moved to 17-2 overall and 14-1 in the league, have bigger goals ahead of them, they took the time to savor their latest accomplishment.
kmaland.com
Atlantic moves into latest Class 3A rankings
(KMAland) -- Atlantic is into the latest IGHSAU girls basketball rankings in Class 3A. The Trojans are one of seven KMAland conference teams ranked in Class 1A, 2A or 3A in the latest rankings. View the complete rankings linked here and the KMAland conference teams listed below. CLASS 1A. 7....
kmaland.com
Waterfalls in Farragut hosting Winter Romance Party
(Farragut) -- Local artists continue the legacies of Rock n' Roll icons of the 1950s, 60s, and 70s and plan to put some love in the air in Farragut next weekend. The Waterfalls in Farragut will host the Winter Romance Party on Saturday, February 11th with a dinner at 5 p.m. and a show at 6:30 p.m. featuring several local students and impersonators headlined by Ben and Lauren Johnson with their Elvis Presley and Patsy Cline impersonations. Kip Anderson is one of the event organizers. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program recently, Anderson says the event's inspiration came after attending similar events in northwest Missouri.
kmaland.com
Clarinda Lutheran School to host annual German feast fundraiser
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda Lutheran School is hosting its 20th annual German Dinner and Silent Auction this weekend. German customs are heavily involved in the Lutheran religion, and Clarinda Lutheran School has been embracing that for two decades now, according to event coordinator Emily Akers. “The German traditions are thick in...
kmaland.com
Logan-Magnolia punches ticket to state duals for fifth consecutive season
(Logan) -- For a fifth straight season, Logan-Magnolia is headed to the Iowa state wrestling dual tournament. In Tuesday’s regional finals, the Panthers nabbed wins in nine of 14 weight classes en route to a 48-30 win over West Monona, which beat Nodaway Valley 37-35 to reach the finals.
kmaland.com
Treynor girls use strong defense, hot shooting in dominant win at AHSTW
(Avoca) -- The Treynor girls used runs of 10 and 17 in a row to finish a dominant 68-33 Western Iowa Conference win over AHSTW on Thursday. After a slow start, the Cardinals (17-2 overall, 13-2 WIC) turned up their pressure and leaned on some hot shooting to put the game out of reach.
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (2/2): Big nights from Clark, Cave in wins for Iowa, Omaha
(KMAland) -- Caitlin Clark went berserk, Grace Cave led her team to a win and Missouri rolled past Vanderbilt in women's college basketball action. Nebraska (13-9, 5-6): The Huskers held off Michigan State's (11-11, 3-8) rally for a 71-67 win. Isabelle Bourne had 20 points and nine rebounds while Sam Haiby (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Alexis Markowski (11 points, 13 rebounds) each had double-doubles. Callin Hake and Jaz Shelley added eight points apiece while Shelley also had six assists and five rebounds.
kmaland.com
Plattsmouth's Fitzpatrick finds familiarity with Midland
(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth senior TJ Fitzpatrick found familiarity on the Midland coaching staff. Now, the defensive back recruit will take his talents to the Fremont school. “It kind of helped when I played in the River Battle Bowl, and (Midland assistants Ross Dzuris and Zack Bowman) actually coached me in...
kmaland.com
Creston seeks late-season win streak to improve seeding as postseason looms
(Creston) -- As the regular season gradually comes to a close, Creston basketball is seeking a strong finish in order to parlay that into postseason success. The Panthers (8-6, 7-4) have been both victors and victims in numerous close contests this season, as six of the team’s 14 games thus far were decided by eight points or less.
kmaland.com
Ally K. Cooper, 47, of Creston, Iowa
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 W. Montgomery, Creston, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
kmaland.com
Beverly Folkerts
Service:Funeral Name:Beverly FolkertsPronunciation: Age:84From:Council Bluffs, IowaPrevious:…
kmaland.com
Northwest Missouri State men's tennis tabbed as preseason MIAA/GAC favorite
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State has been picked as the preseason favorite in the 2023 MIAA/GAC Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Poll. The Bearcats received five first-place votes and 33 points in the North Division to sit atop the league ahead of Washburn. In the women’s poll, Northwest Missouri State...
kmaland.com
Blessings Room gives former church new life
(Shenandoah) -- Members of a Shenandoah church have found a new use for a vacant church across the street. After months of preparation, the First Baptist Church's Blessings Room opened inside the former First Christian Church earlier this week. Baptist Church Pastor Don Buttry tells KMA News the congregation began looking for answers after the Blessing Room outgrew its original location in the Baptist Church's basement at 411 West Clarinda Avenue.
kmaland.com
Robert W. Reed, 93 of Sidney, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday - February 2, 2023. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes: Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
kmaland.com
Bedford middle school students participate in 'old school challenge'
(Bedford) -- Middle school students in the Bedford School District are putting down the phone and bringing it back "old school" to kick off the next few months. That's according to Bedford Middle School Language Arts Teacher Deb Bonde, who tells KMA News the district held its first edition of the "Old School Challenge" Wednesday, encouraging students to go a day without their cell phones. While students aren't allowed to have their phones during class, Bonde says the challenge was a creative way she and a group of teachers thought could help reduce the amount of screen time for their students between classes and encourage face-to-face interactions.
Comments / 0