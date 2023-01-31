(Farragut) -- Local artists continue the legacies of Rock n' Roll icons of the 1950s, 60s, and 70s and plan to put some love in the air in Farragut next weekend. The Waterfalls in Farragut will host the Winter Romance Party on Saturday, February 11th with a dinner at 5 p.m. and a show at 6:30 p.m. featuring several local students and impersonators headlined by Ben and Lauren Johnson with their Elvis Presley and Patsy Cline impersonations. Kip Anderson is one of the event organizers. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program recently, Anderson says the event's inspiration came after attending similar events in northwest Missouri.

FARRAGUT, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO