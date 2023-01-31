Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Hundreds gather for Weaver visitation in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Escanaba continued to come together Thursday during a difficult time. Hundreds of friends and family of Jerry and Tara Weaver gathered outside Crawford Funeral Home in Escanaba. The couple, both 47, were killed in a car crash last Friday on US-2 while driving to their son’s basketball game.
wzmq19.com
Escanaba and beyond continues to lend a hand to the Weaver family
ESCANABA, Mich. (WZMQ) – The upper peninsula community has continued their rally behind the Weaver family after a crash late last month took the lives of Parents Tara and Jerry Weaver. As a close community, the Escanaba area was familiar with the Weaver Family. “I know the girls pretty...
WLUC
Kingsford hockey hosts ‘Pink the Rink’ event to raise money for Dickinson Hospitals’ Foundation
IRON MOUNTAIN Mich. (WLUC) - The Kingsford hockey team hosted its annual “Pink the Rink” event to help fight cancer. During Thursday’s game against Negaunee, the Flivvers wore custom pink uniforms, which were auctioned off to help raise money for the Dickinson Hospitals’ Foundation. Attendees were...
UpNorthLive.com
Mackinac Island students show support for Escanaba family
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mackinac Island School community has put together donations in support of the Weaver Family. On Tuesday, students and staff wore Orange for Escanaba. The school is also collecting donations and gift cards. "This was definitely initiated by the students," said superintendent Amy Peterson. "I...
WLUC
Iron Mountain raises more than $3K for grieving Escanaba family during ‘Miracle Minute’ fundraiser
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two high school communities came together for a cause bigger than basketball. At halftime during the Iron Mountain-North Central varsity boys basketball game, Iron Mountain hosted a “Miracle Minute” fundraiser for the Weaver family. The team organized the fundraising event just days after...
wzmq19.com
“It’s honestly been incredible”: Escanaba superintendent praises U.P. camaraderie for Weaver family
ESCANABA, Mich. (WZMQ) – In the wake of a fatal car crash that killed an Escanaba couple, the Escanaba Area Public Schools superintendent is praising the outpouring of support shown by Yoopers across the entire Upper Peninsula, from as far west as Ironwood to Sault Ste. Marie in the east.
wzmq19.com
GoFundMe for children whose parents died in car crash nears $100k
ESCANABA, Mich. (WZMQ) – A GoFundMe page for the children whose parents died in a car crash is almost at its $100,000 goal. According to the GoFundMe page, Jerry and Tara Weaver were killed in a car crash on US-2 in Delta County last week while they were on their way to watch their son Lukas play basketball.
UPMATTERS
How the U.P. is supporting the Weaver family and how you can too
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – When a tragedy happens in the Upper Peninsula, family, friends and strangers come together to support each other. Following a deadly crash that claimed the lives of Gerald and Tara Weaver of Escanaba on Friday, January 27, there has been an outpouring of support for the family and their three children.
UPMATTERS
Kingsford tops Negaunee in ‘Pink the Rink’ hockey game
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – The rink was pink Thursday night for the Kingsford Hockey game against Negaunee. Not only was hockey being played between the Flivvers and Miners but there was a fundraising effort held to raise proceeds to support the cancer program at the Marshfield Medical Center- Dickinson in relationship with the Dickinson Hospitals Foundation.
UPMATTERS
Get your guesses in for the Teal Lake Melt-down
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re getting a sinking feeling, that could earn you some cold hard cash. The annual Teal Lake Melt-down fundraiser which benefits the Negaunee Lions Club and the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) If you haven’t played before, here’s how it works:...
This $5M U.P. Home Has a 52′ Skywalk Overlooking Beautiful Lake Superior
Located between Munising and Marquette is where you'll find one of Michigan's most unique-looking homes. This 10,000-square-foot home in Au Train towers 50 feet above Lake Superior. With its 52' skywalk, you'll get the most incredible panoramic views of Michigan's greatest lake. The skywalk sits between two sections of the home.
UPMATTERS
NMU Football Signs 12 on National Signing Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. – On National Signing Day 2023, the Northern Michigan University football team has added 12 individuals to National Letters of Intent. The newcomers make up the first incoming class for the new Green and Gold regime under first-year head coach Shane Richardson and company. The 12 signees...
WLUC
Krist Oil to donate 5 cents per gallon of gas to Escanaba family
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - All Upper Peninsula of Michigan Krist Oil locations will be donating 5 cents per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline (87 Octane) sold on Feb. 3, 2023 to the Weaver family. Tara and Gerald Weaver, residents of Escanaba, MI were taken too soon from their family...
wearegreenbay.com
Two dead, Oshkosh man injured following multi-vehicle crash in Upper Michigan
GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.
UPMATTERS
NMU Suffers a Slim 46-43 Loss to the Cardinals
MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team (12-9, 7-5) battled it out against the Saginaw Valley State University Cardinals (12-9, 7-4), falling by a slim 46-43 margin at the Berry Events Center on Thursday. Mackenzie Holzwart led the team with 10 points and three assists,...
UPMATTERS
U.P. luge team competes in World Cup
Deutschnofen, Italy (WJMN) – The US Natural Track Luge Team is midway through its schedule, in this year’s World Cup competition. Our Team USA hails from Lucy Hill in Negaunee, the only Natural Track Luge run in the country. Local 3 had a chance to talk with the entire team after a long day of training. Senior team member Zane Farnsworth is seeing some good overall times.
wnmufm.org
Final suspect in GIANT drug case sentenced
BESSEMER, MI— The third of three suspects charged with selling heroin and meth in Gogebic County last summer has been sentenced. Michael Johnson, 28, of Bessemer pleaded guilty to two counts of delivery of meth and one count of maintaining a drug house. He was sentenced Friday to 13.5 to 30 years in prison.
Comments / 0