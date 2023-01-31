Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (2/2): Sidney, Lenox, CAM among winners
(KMAland) -- Sidney, Lenox, CAM and Mound City were winners while Auburn, Elmwood-Murdock, Lourdes Central Catholic & Johnson-Brock all advanced to tourney finals in KMAland girls basketball on Thursday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Glenwood 49 St. Albert 45. Jenna Hopp finished with 23 points and 17 rebounds for Glenwood in the...
kmaland.com
AHSTW clinches share of WIC title with win over Treynor
(Avoca) -- AHSTW clinched at least a share of another Western Iowa Conference championship on Thursday with a 57-49 win over Treynor. While the Vikings, which moved to 17-2 overall and 14-1 in the league, have bigger goals ahead of them, they took the time to savor their latest accomplishment.
kmaland.com
Glenwood girls, boys earn sweep over St. Albert
(Glenwood) – The Glenwood girls gutted out a tough win, while the boys pulled away for a Hawkeye Ten sweep over St. Albert Thursday night. In the girls contest, the Rams used a late run in the fourth to pull away and net a 49-45 win over the Class 1A No. 7 Saintes.
kmaland.com
Treynor girls use strong defense, hot shooting in dominant win at AHSTW
(Avoca) -- The Treynor girls used runs of 10 and 17 in a row to finish a dominant 68-33 Western Iowa Conference win over AHSTW on Thursday. After a slow start, the Cardinals (17-2 overall, 13-2 WIC) turned up their pressure and leaned on some hot shooting to put the game out of reach.
kmaland.com
KMAland Sports Schedule: Thursday, February 2nd
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Glenwood, Avoca and Coralville on a busy Thursday. Check out the full slate below. St. Albert at Glenwood (G/B) On KMAX-Stream (Follow @ryanmatheny16) Western Iowa Conference. Treynor at AHSTW (G/B) On KMAX-Stream (Follow @d2mart) Missouri River Conference. Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
kmaland.com
Logan-Magnolia punches ticket to state duals for fifth consecutive season
(Logan) -- For a fifth straight season, Logan-Magnolia is headed to the Iowa state wrestling dual tournament. In Tuesday’s regional finals, the Panthers nabbed wins in nine of 14 weight classes en route to a 48-30 win over West Monona, which beat Nodaway Valley 37-35 to reach the finals.
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (2/2): Big nights from Clark, Cave in wins for Iowa, Omaha
(KMAland) -- Caitlin Clark went berserk, Grace Cave led her team to a win and Missouri rolled past Vanderbilt in women's college basketball action. Nebraska (13-9, 5-6): The Huskers held off Michigan State's (11-11, 3-8) rally for a 71-67 win. Isabelle Bourne had 20 points and nine rebounds while Sam Haiby (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Alexis Markowski (11 points, 13 rebounds) each had double-doubles. Callin Hake and Jaz Shelley added eight points apiece while Shelley also had six assists and five rebounds.
kmaland.com
Creston clips Glenwood to return to state duals
(Creston) -- Last year, Creston wrestling had its superb dual season end with a heartbreaking loss in regional duals. This year, the Panthers avoided a repeated heartbreak for the program's second state dual tournament trip in the past three years and 15th in program history thanks to a nail-biting 36-33 win over Glenwood.
kmaland.com
Plattsmouth's Fitzpatrick finds familiarity with Midland
(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth senior TJ Fitzpatrick found familiarity on the Midland coaching staff. Now, the defensive back recruit will take his talents to the Fremont school. “It kind of helped when I played in the River Battle Bowl, and (Midland assistants Ross Dzuris and Zack Bowman) actually coached me in...
kmaland.com
Woodbine's Lantz set to continue softball career at Graceland
(Woodbine) -- Woodbine senior standout Sierra Lantz will continue to play softball at the next level with Graceland. Lantz joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Wednesday to talk about her decision to play for the Lamoni program. “I’ve had a lot of friends that attended Graceland in the past,...
kmaland.com
Robert W. Reed, 93 of Sidney, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday - February 2, 2023. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes: Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
kmaland.com
Geneva Ailes, 91, Nebr. City
Location: First United Methodist Church - Nebraska City. Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City. Memorials: Nebraska City First United Methodist Church Outreach Program. Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City. Cemetery: Wyuka Cemetery - Nebr. City. Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
kmaland.com
Beverly Folkerts
Service:Funeral Name:Beverly FolkertsPronunciation: Age:84From:Council Bluffs, IowaPrevious:…
kmaland.com
Waterfalls in Farragut hosting Winter Romance Party
(Farragut) -- Local artists continue the legacies of Rock n' Roll icons of the 1950s, 60s, and 70s and plan to put some love in the air in Farragut next weekend. The Waterfalls in Farragut will host the Winter Romance Party on Saturday, February 11th with a dinner at 5 p.m. and a show at 6:30 p.m. featuring several local students and impersonators headlined by Ben and Lauren Johnson with their Elvis Presley and Patsy Cline impersonations. Kip Anderson is one of the event organizers. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program recently, Anderson says the event's inspiration came after attending similar events in northwest Missouri.
kmaland.com
Final suspect in Council Bluffs homicide in custody
(Council Bluffs) -- All seven suspects in a fatal shooting incident in Council Bluffs are now accounted for. Council Bluffs Police say 30-year-old Devin Adkins is in custody in Shreveport, Louisiana. Adkins was the final suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont in early January. Adkins' arrest follows that of 20-year-old Angelina Michaelson of Council Bluffs, who turned herself in to authorities early Wednesday evening, and those of 19-year-old Trebor Carman and 20-year-old Dontre Hudson, both of Council Bluffs, who were taken into custody early Thursday morning by the Southwest Iowa Fugitive Task Force at a location in Omaha.
kmaland.com
Pair of Mills County suspects arrested on warrants
(Glenwood) -- Mills County authorities report a pair of warrant arrests from Wednesday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Kaitlyn Louise Anglen of Council Bluffs and 57-year-old Thomas Lee Chalupa of Omaha were arrested around 4:30 p.m. at the Pottawattamie County Corrections facility. Authorities say Anglen was arrested on a warrant for 1st degree theft, money lanudering-conduct transaction, and identity theft over $10,000. Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office says Chalupa was arrested on a warrant for 3rd degree harassment.
kmaland.com
Mills County sentenced for firearm offense
(Council Bluffs) -- A Henderson man faces seven years in federal prison for illegal firearms possession. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Whestphal says 39-year-old Garret Allen Horgdal was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Council Bluffs to 84 months in prison after pleading guilty to prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Horgdal will also serve three years of supervised release. Horgdal was charged in connection with an investigation beginning in March of last year, in which a Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy stopped the defendant and found him in possession of three loaded firearms. Horgdal was prohibited from possessing any firearms because of his prior felony convictions and his drug use.
kmaland.com
Suspects jailed, sought in Council Bluffs murder case
(Council Bluffs) -- Three suspects are in custody, and four others are at large in connection with a murder in Council Bluffs last month. Council Bluffs Police say 20-year-olds Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, Traavon Thomas and Treianna Hudson, all of Council Bluffs, were arrested Wednesday for 1st degree murder and 1st degree robbery. Authorities says the three were among seven connected to the shooting death of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont, who was found dead of a gunshot wound to the chest at 209 South 4th Street in the late afternoon hours of January 8th. Officers were called to that location to investigate a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found Dobberstine lying dead on the floor. Witnesses stated several individuals ran from the building wearing rubber gloves and masks.
kmaland.com
Mills County plans EOC renovation
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials want a fully-functioning emergency facility the next time a major disaster hits. Recently, the Mills County Board of Supervisors approved plans for renovation of the county's Emergency Operations Center. Mills County Emergency Management Coordinator Gabe Barney tells KMA News the renovation is designed to expand the facility for calamities such as those experienced in the county over the past few years.
kmaland.com
Suspect killed in Omaha active shooter incident
(Omaha) -- Omaha Police say a "massive response" stopped a mass shooting incident early Tuesday afternoon. Authorities are investigating an incident at a Target Store at 178th and West Center Road, in which a gunman fired several shots before being shot and killed by officers. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says local, federal and state authorities responded to the store after the first call came in shortly before noon.
Comments / 0