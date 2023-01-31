(Council Bluffs) -- Three suspects are in custody, and four others are at large in connection with a murder in Council Bluffs last month. Council Bluffs Police say 20-year-olds Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, Traavon Thomas and Treianna Hudson, all of Council Bluffs, were arrested Wednesday for 1st degree murder and 1st degree robbery. Authorities says the three were among seven connected to the shooting death of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont, who was found dead of a gunshot wound to the chest at 209 South 4th Street in the late afternoon hours of January 8th. Officers were called to that location to investigate a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found Dobberstine lying dead on the floor. Witnesses stated several individuals ran from the building wearing rubber gloves and masks.

