So you’ve overcommitted yourself academically, didn’t you? It was course registration week and you thought, “Hmm, I can totally do four classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. That way I can have Mondays and Wednesdays off. And I’ll get all of my work done then.” Is that working for you? I ask because it’s not working for me. Assuming you, like me, made the admirable yet peculiar decision to stack your entire schedule onto two days, you are probably tired all the time. Welcome to the grind. Do people still say that? Anyway, you’ve come to the right person, because I — a senior with experience in shoving five credits, breakfast, lunch, dinner, homework, leisure time and a whole student job into the cramped space between the hands on a clock — have learned a thing or two from this state of perpetual busyness.

13 HOURS AGO