ISMAIL: Traversing culture and identity
We do not choose the environment and circumstances we are born in, nor do we choose how society reacts to them. Growing up as a second-generation Egyptian in England with only my immediate family, my home always felt somewhat like an island, distinct from the world around me as I struggled to relate to my peers. Despite my efforts to connect with others, there always felt a sense of untraversable distance standing between us that couldn’t quite be captured in words, just an overarching sense of “other-ness.” The mere knowledge that my culture, home and family life was different from all those around me who’d shared a different experience I wasn’t a part of. Ultimately, any effort to assimilate to those around me only left me feeling more isolated and different.
A Guide for Busy Bodies
So you’ve overcommitted yourself academically, didn’t you? It was course registration week and you thought, “Hmm, I can totally do four classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. That way I can have Mondays and Wednesdays off. And I’ll get all of my work done then.” Is that working for you? I ask because it’s not working for me. Assuming you, like me, made the admirable yet peculiar decision to stack your entire schedule onto two days, you are probably tired all the time. Welcome to the grind. Do people still say that? Anyway, you’ve come to the right person, because I — a senior with experience in shoving five credits, breakfast, lunch, dinner, homework, leisure time and a whole student job into the cramped space between the hands on a clock — have learned a thing or two from this state of perpetual busyness.
LETTERS 2.1
I am glad the Yale Daily News accepts Letters to the Editor, with a generous allowance as to their length (400-500 words). It is wonderful that this very old collegiate publication still persists, after having served Yale University students in New Haven, Connecticut since January 28, 1878. I am not...
ANALYSIS: The legacy of affirmative action
When colleges across the United States began considering race as a factor in the admissions process during the late 1960s, scores of students of color arrived at the country’s most elite campuses. With these race-conscious admissions policies, universities aimed to accept more students from groups that had historically been excluded from institutions of higher education — particularly selective ones.
Kopkowski named as Vice President of Communications
Renee Kopkowski is set to take the helm of Yale’s Office of Public Affairs and Communications, or OPAC. In an email announcement on Wednesday, University President Peter Salovey named Kopkowski as the new vice president of communications at Yale. Kopkowski, who currently serves as vice president for institute communications at the Georgia Institute of Technology, has “extensive experience” across academic, non-profit, and corporate institutions, Salovey wrote in the email. She has previously served as president and partner of the consulting firm Strat-igence, Inc. and senior director of global communications for Mars Inc. Kopkowski will officially step into the role on April 1.
Yale offers flexibility in English proficiency evaluation for international applicants
When students apply to Yale College from abroad, they go through essentially the same process as domestic applicants. But for international applicants who are not native English speakers, Yale requires demonstration of English language proficiency. To help students navigate the many possible tests and platforms through which they can demonstrate...
