Raleigh, NC

backingthepack.com

NC State upset by Georgia Tech, 68-62

There’s nothing positive to be found in this one—a bad effort against a bad team led to a bad result. It’s definitely confounding to watch a team that just beat Louisville and Notre Dame play as poorly as NC State did Thursday night, but that makes it no less true.
RALEIGH, NC
backingthepack.com

2023 NC State Baseball Preview - Part III: Who’s New

We’re less than a month out from the 2023 college baseball season, so let’s take a look at the NC State Wolfpack team that will take the field this season. We’ll attempt to do this in a four-part series again (just trying to cover my rear in case life gets in the way):
RALEIGH, NC
backingthepack.com

NC State puts a walloping on FSU, 94-66

Well that was fun. A great night from three, a great night for T, and a great night for thee! Ahem. Right. You know what’s helpful? When your team starts the game on a 30-4 run to damn near put it on ice after 10 minutes. That was a great call by Kevin Keatts and his staff to have their guys do that tonight. Smart coaching.
backingthepack.com

Game thread: FSU vs. NC State

Let’s hope the only suspense tonight is whether or not the game starts on time. (Pitt/UNC tipped on ACC Network at 7.) TV: ACC Network (Jay Alter, Debbie Antonelli)

