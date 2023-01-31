Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland and the Florida State Seminoles take on conference foe Louisville
Florida State Seminoles (7-16, 5-7 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (3-19, 1-10 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Louisville faces Florida State in a matchup of ACC teams. The Cardinals have gone 3-10 at home. Louisville ranks ninth in the ACC with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Okorafor averaging 2.0. The...
Porterville Recorder
No. 5 Arizona 91, Oregon 76
OREGON (13-10) Bittle 0-1 2-2 2, Dante 5-8 3-4 13, Couisnard 3-12 0-0 8, Richardson 7-10 5-5 22, Soares 5-8 2-3 13, Guerrier 0-5 2-2 2, Barthelemy 3-10 0-0 8, Ware 2-5 1-2 5, Rigsby 1-1 0-0 3, Wur 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 15-18 76. ARIZONA (20-3) A.Tubelis 16-21...
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Porterville Recorder
Oregon visits Arizona State following Richardson's 22-point performance
Oregon Ducks (13-10, 7-5 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (16-7, 7-5 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits the Arizona State Sun Devils after Will Richardson scored 22 points in Oregon's 91-76 loss to the Arizona Wildcats. The Sun Devils are 9-3 in home games. Arizona State is eighth in the...
Porterville Recorder
Utah Tech Trailblazers face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on 3-game losing streak
Southern Utah Thunderbirds (16-7, 8-2 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-13, 2-8 WAC) BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech will try to end its three-game skid when the Trailblazers take on Southern Utah. The Trailblazers have gone 7-3 in home games. Utah Tech averages 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points...
Porterville Recorder
USC 80, WASHINGTON STATE 70
Percentages: FG .458, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Powell 3-4, Jakimovski 2-4, Rosario 1-2, Gueye 1-4, Bamba 1-5, Houinsou 0-1, Mullins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Gueye 5, Bamba 2, Houinsou, Mullins). Steals: 1 (Powell). Technical Fouls: Houinsou, 4:02 first. FGFTReb. SOUTHERN...
Porterville Recorder
Miller and St. Thomas host Denver
Saint Thomas Tommies (15-10, 6-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (13-12, 4-8 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Denver Pioneers after Riley Miller scored 23 points in St. Thomas' 89-83 win against the Omaha Mavericks. The Pioneers are 7-3 on their home court. Denver has a 6-9 record in games...
Porterville Recorder
PORTLAND STATE 69, IDAHO 66
Percentages: FG .500, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 1-9, .111 (Salih 1-2, Moffitt 0-1, Burris 0-2, Ford 0-2, R.Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones 2). Turnovers: 17 (Moffitt 6, Jones 3, Harge 2, R.Smith 2, T.Smith 2, Ford, Salih). Steals: 6 (Ford 4, R.Smith 2).
Porterville Recorder
PACIFIC 81, PEPPERDINE 73
Percentages: FG .469, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Mitchell 4-7, Porter 2-5, Moore 0-1, Lewis 0-5, Mallette 0-7). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Basham, Gassama, Lewis, Pitre, Porter). Turnovers: 16 (Lewis 4, Moore 3, Pitre 3, Basham 2, Mitchell 2, Mallette, Porter). Steals: 2 (Lewis,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 18 SAINT MARY'S 68, SAN FRANCISCO 59
Percentages: FG .388, FT .941. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Williams 4-5, Shabazz 1-5, Hawthorne 0-1, Kunen 0-1, Newbury 0-1, Meeks 0-3, Roberts 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hawthorne, Kunen). Turnovers: 12 (Newbury 4, Meeks 2, Shabazz 2, Hawthorne, Kunen, Roberts, Williams). Steals: 8 (Roberts 3,...
Comments / 0