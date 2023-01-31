ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

No. 5 Arizona 91, Oregon 76

OREGON (13-10) Bittle 0-1 2-2 2, Dante 5-8 3-4 13, Couisnard 3-12 0-0 8, Richardson 7-10 5-5 22, Soares 5-8 2-3 13, Guerrier 0-5 2-2 2, Barthelemy 3-10 0-0 8, Ware 2-5 1-2 5, Rigsby 1-1 0-0 3, Wur 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 15-18 76. ARIZONA (20-3) A.Tubelis 16-21...
TEMPE, AZ
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Oregon visits Arizona State following Richardson's 22-point performance

Oregon Ducks (13-10, 7-5 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (16-7, 7-5 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits the Arizona State Sun Devils after Will Richardson scored 22 points in Oregon's 91-76 loss to the Arizona Wildcats. The Sun Devils are 9-3 in home games. Arizona State is eighth in the...
EUGENE, OR
USC 80, WASHINGTON STATE 70

Percentages: FG .458, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Powell 3-4, Jakimovski 2-4, Rosario 1-2, Gueye 1-4, Bamba 1-5, Houinsou 0-1, Mullins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Gueye 5, Bamba 2, Houinsou, Mullins). Steals: 1 (Powell). Technical Fouls: Houinsou, 4:02 first. FGFTReb. SOUTHERN...
WASHINGTON STATE
Miller and St. Thomas host Denver

Saint Thomas Tommies (15-10, 6-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (13-12, 4-8 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Denver Pioneers after Riley Miller scored 23 points in St. Thomas' 89-83 win against the Omaha Mavericks. The Pioneers are 7-3 on their home court. Denver has a 6-9 record in games...
DENVER, CO
PORTLAND STATE 69, IDAHO 66

Percentages: FG .500, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 1-9, .111 (Salih 1-2, Moffitt 0-1, Burris 0-2, Ford 0-2, R.Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones 2). Turnovers: 17 (Moffitt 6, Jones 3, Harge 2, R.Smith 2, T.Smith 2, Ford, Salih). Steals: 6 (Ford 4, R.Smith 2).
PORTLAND, OR
PACIFIC 81, PEPPERDINE 73

Percentages: FG .469, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Mitchell 4-7, Porter 2-5, Moore 0-1, Lewis 0-5, Mallette 0-7). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Basham, Gassama, Lewis, Pitre, Porter). Turnovers: 16 (Lewis 4, Moore 3, Pitre 3, Basham 2, Mitchell 2, Mallette, Porter). Steals: 2 (Lewis,...
STOCKTON, CA
NO. 18 SAINT MARY'S 68, SAN FRANCISCO 59

Percentages: FG .388, FT .941. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Williams 4-5, Shabazz 1-5, Hawthorne 0-1, Kunen 0-1, Newbury 0-1, Meeks 0-3, Roberts 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hawthorne, Kunen). Turnovers: 12 (Newbury 4, Meeks 2, Shabazz 2, Hawthorne, Kunen, Roberts, Williams). Steals: 8 (Roberts 3,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

