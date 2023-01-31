Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discount retail store opens new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
PORTLAND STATE 69, IDAHO 66
Percentages: FG .500, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 1-9, .111 (Salih 1-2, Moffitt 0-1, Burris 0-2, Ford 0-2, R.Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones 2). Turnovers: 17 (Moffitt 6, Jones 3, Harge 2, R.Smith 2, T.Smith 2, Ford, Salih). Steals: 6 (Ford 4, R.Smith 2).
Oregon visits Arizona State following Richardson's 22-point performance
Oregon Ducks (13-10, 7-5 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (16-7, 7-5 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits the Arizona State Sun Devils after Will Richardson scored 22 points in Oregon's 91-76 loss to the Arizona Wildcats. The Sun Devils are 9-3 in home games. Arizona State is eighth in the...
NO. 5 ARIZONA 91, OREGON 76
Percentages: FG .413, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Richardson 3-4, Barthelemy 2-6, Couisnard 2-7, Rigsby 1-1, Soares 1-3, Ware 0-1, Guerrier 0-2, Wur 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Bittle 2, Dante 2, Ware 2). Turnovers: 12 (Richardson 7, Barthelemy, Couisnard, Dante, Guerrier, Soares). Steals:...
Walker's clutch 3s rally No. 3 Houston past Wichita State
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarace Walker had 15 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied past Wichita State 70-61 on Thursday night. Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars (21-2, 9-1 American Athletic Conference), who trailed by six midway through the second half before Walker connected on a trio of timely 3s.
NO. 12 GONZAGA 88, SANTA CLARA 70
Percentages: FG .400, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Stewart 3-6, Podziemski 3-8, Justice 2-8, Braun 0-1, Knapper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bediako, Justice). Turnovers: 9 (Stewart 3, Bediako 2, Akametu, Holt, Knapper, Podziemski). Steals: 6 (Stewart 3, Braun, Justice, Podziemski). Technical Fouls: None.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Utah Tech Trailblazers face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on 3-game losing streak
Southern Utah Thunderbirds (16-7, 8-2 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-13, 2-8 WAC) BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech will try to end its three-game skid when the Trailblazers take on Southern Utah. The Trailblazers have gone 7-3 in home games. Utah Tech averages 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points...
Miller and St. Thomas host Denver
Saint Thomas Tommies (15-10, 6-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (13-12, 4-8 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Denver Pioneers after Riley Miller scored 23 points in St. Thomas' 89-83 win against the Omaha Mavericks. The Pioneers are 7-3 on their home court. Denver has a 6-9 record in games...
Pacific 81, Pepperdine 73
PEPPERDINE (7-17) Lewis 7-14 5-5 19, Porter 5-10 0-1 12, Mallette 3-13 0-0 6, Mitchell 6-13 0-0 16, Moore 5-6 0-0 10, Basham 2-2 2-2 6, Pitre 2-5 0-0 4, Gassama 0-0 0-0 0, Yoon 0-0 0-0 0, Zidek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 7-8 73. PACIFIC (12-12) Avdalovic 3-7...
Milwaukee 106, L.A. Clippers 105
Percentages: FG .411, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Powell 4-8, Mann 2-2, George 2-5, Jackson 2-5, Morris Sr. 2-6, Leonard 1-6, Covington 0-1, Batum 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Leonard 2, Jackson, Zubac). Turnovers: 7 (George 3, Jackson, Leonard, Mann, Zubac). Steals: 8 (George...
SHS boys basketball beats Granite Hills
The Granite Hills Grizzlies and the Strathmore Spartans boys basketball teams had a solid game together in the Granite Hills gym that ended with a Spartan win 48-46. Both teams played their hardest but the Grizzlies let their guard down while ahead and the Spartans capitalized on the mistake. The...
