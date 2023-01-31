Effective: 2023-02-03 11:38:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 20:34:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Tombigbee River at Bigbee For the Tombigbee River...including Fulton, Bigbee, Amory, Aberdeen L & D...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River at Bigbee. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying agricultural land is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CST Friday was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

