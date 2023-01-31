Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Sunflower by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 10:49:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 8 PM CST. Target Area: Sunflower The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Sunflower River At Sunflower affecting Sunflower County. Yalobusha At Whaley affecting Leflore and Carroll Counties. For the Lower Yazoo ...including Whaley, Greenwood, Belzoni, Yazoo City, Sunflower, Anguilla...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Sunflower River At Sunflower. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 21.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Big Sunflower River Sunflower 21.0 21.7 Fri 10 am CS 22.5 22.4 22.1
Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 11:38:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 20:34:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Tombigbee River at Bigbee For the Tombigbee River...including Fulton, Bigbee, Amory, Aberdeen L & D...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River at Bigbee. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying agricultural land is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CST Friday was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
