weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 10:51:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting Woodruff and White Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, River flows in many side channels and creates islands between the river and sloughs and creeks. Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Portions of the National Wildlife Refuge downstream of Clarendon flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 26.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.5 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 12 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 26.4 Fri 10 AM 26.5 26.4 26.2 26.5 6 AM 2/04
Flood Warning issued for White, Woodruff by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 10:51:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-04 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: White; Woodruff The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting Woodruff and White Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Augusta. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Roads in Henry Gray Hurricane Lake Wildlife Management area flooded. Thousands of acres of cultivated land flooded in White and Woodruff counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 28.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 26.0 feet Monday, February 13. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 12 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date White River Augusta 26.0 28.2 Fri 10 AM 27.9 27.3 26.8 Crested
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Clark, Codington, Deuel, Hamlin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 10:32:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-03 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark; Codington; Deuel; Hamlin WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY
