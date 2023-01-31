Effective: 2023-02-03 11:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-04 23:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Decatur; Hardin The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Tennessee River at Savannah For the Tennessee River...including Pickwick Dam, Savannah, Saltillo, Perryville, Johnsonville...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Tennessee River at Savannah. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 366.0 feet, Campsites along Towboat Lane are flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM CST Friday the stage was 365.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 365.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Action stage is 365.0 feet. - Flood stage is 370.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DECATUR COUNTY, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO