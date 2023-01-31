Read full article on original website
‘New Amsterdam’ Series Finale: Exec Producer Peter Horton Says “It’s A Mystery As To Why It Was Canceled”
SPOILER ALERT! This story contains plots points from the series finale of New Amsterdam. So long, good doctors of New Amsterdam: The drama about an old public hospital from creator/executive producer David Schulner, director/executive producer Peter Horton and Universal Television ended its five-season run Tuesday on NBC. Launched in 2018, the series was inspired by the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer. Here, Schulner and Horton reflect on what they did and didn’t do in the final episode, and why they think its way too early to wrap up the drama that stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery,...
Mary Cosby returning to ‘RHOSLC’ in friend role amid cast shakeup
Get ready to be read like a scripture, little girls! Mary M. Cosby will be returning to “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” in a “friend of” role, several sources confirmed to Page Six on Wednesday. One source clarified to us that Cosby, 50, has not been cast as a full-time “Housewife,” but instead will “film a few scenes” of the upcoming season — which is set to resume production Feb. 13. “Mary wanted to come back,” the insider said. However, a second source explained that while Cosby had hoped to come back to the franchise, she needed time to process Jennie Nguyen’s...
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Chris O'Donnell Speaks out on CBS Ending the Show
NCIS: Los Angeles stars have responded to CBS' decision to end the show after 14 seasons. Chris O'Donnell and Daniela Ruah shared their reactions to the news on Instagram Saturday. NCIS: Los Angeles will end its run with the Season 14 finale on May 14, with well over 300 episodes produced.
‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Said the Cast ‘Became a Family Instantly’ When Filming the 1st Family Dinner
According to star Bridget Moynahan, the cast bonded right from the very first day of filming the CBS drama series 'Blue Bloods.'
Call Me Kat Taps Another Sitcom Favorite to Step into Late Star Leslie Jordan's Role at the Cat Café
Three months after Call Me Kat began to grieve the loss of Jordan, who died on Oct. 24 of a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," the the FOX sitcom has revealed who will join the show in a similar role Leslie Jordan's last appearance on Call Me Kat aired last month, but the show waited a beat to reveal how it would move ahead to fill the space left by his character Phil. On Thursday, it was announced that 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer is joining the show as Gideon, the new hire...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Kelli Giddish Reveals First Role After 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit
In light of her exit as Det. Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kelli Giddish isn't letting her acting chops go to waste. After spending 12 years on the crime drama, the actress is taking her talents to the theater in a one-night-only play. She announced her participation in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer featuring her and the cast: "So thrilled to be joining this incredible cast including @falachenfala, #KathleenChalfant, and #ElizabethMarvel for the one-night-only event presentation of @spareribplay by @wintygram, hosted by @realsambee on Monday, January 23 at 7pm. Every dollar goes to @keepourclinics." Tickets are on sale for the show now for $25 each, or donations in the same amount can be made.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LL Cool J Speaks out After 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending Annoucement
NCIS: Los Angeles is ending. The series will conclude after 322 episodes and 14 seasons, with the series finale airing on May 14 on CBS, as well as on-demand and streaming on Paramount+. A spinoff of NCIS starring LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell, it is the fifth longest-running CBS primetime series ever on the network behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI, and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds. LL Cool J and O'Donnell have been on the series for the entire run. The rapper is proud of the show's success despite its cancelation, writing in an Instgram post: "This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!!"After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!"
Ron Howard Mourns 'American Graffiti' Co-Star Cindy Williams' Death (Exclusive)
Ron Howard is remembering his longtime co-star and friend, Cindy Williams. Speaking to ET Monday, Howard said that the news of his American Graffiti co-star's death came as a shock. "It was a shocker to hear of Cindy’s passing. I remember her life spark and her energy," the Thirteen Lives...
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
‘Frasier’ Revival to Take Place in Boston; James Burrows to Direct First Episode
The “Frasier” sequel will return to where it all began: Boston. That city, of course, was the setting for “Cheers,” the series that first introduced the character of Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, in 1984. The hit NBC spin-off “Frasier” moved the character to Seattle; in its finale, the Frasier made the quick decision to fly to Chicago to chase a love interest, rather than head to San Francisco, where a new TV job awaited. But as Paramount+ confirmed on Wednesday morning, the new version of “Frasier” will follow the character “in the next chapter of his life as...
9 Things We Need to See by the ‘NCIS: LA’ Series Finale
Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement following news breaking of the upcoming farewell, “we look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters,” so we think the CBS procedural will deliver on at least some fronts.
Why Shammy From Magnum P.I. Looks So Familiar
Successfully rebooting a franchise like "Magnum P.I." is no easy task. The series is as signature to '80s style and attitude as "Miami Vice," and forget filling Tom Selleck's shoes in the lead role; the more critical pressing matter would be how to replace that mustache. "Magnum P.I." premiered in...
Kerry Washington Announces New Memoir, 'Thicker Than Water,' On Her 45th Birthday
The actress announced her "most deeply personal project" to fans and supporters on Tuesday, giving a rare perspective into her private life. Kerry Washington is celebrating a milestone birthday in a major way. Just as the Golden Globe Award-winning actress hit her 45th year, she announced her first-ever memoir, set...
Dexter: New Blood Season 2 Is Dead as Showtime Eyes Prequel Series Centered on Young Dexter
Dexter: New Blood is dead. Long live… Dexter: The Early Years? Multiple sources confirm to TVLine exclusively that Showtime will not be moving forward with a second season of its phenomenally successful revival, Dexter: New Blood. However, the network is far from done with the Dexter franchise (more on that in a moment.) The follow-up to Dexter: New Blood — which had been in development — would’ve found Harrison (played by The Good Lord Bird‘s Jack Alcott) picking up where his late father (Michael C. Hall) left off. (In the Jan. 2022 finale, Harrison killed his dear ol’ dad after discovering that he had...
The Bold and the Beautiful Comings And Goings: Intern Returns
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Bold and the Beautiful (BB) this week or in the not-too-distant future?. Here’s the latest casting news from the CBS soap. Camelia Somers, the real-life granddaughter of actress Suzanne Somers (Three’s Company), is back on the scene as Charlotte, an employee at Forrester Creations. Somers first aired as an intern at the fashion house back in the summer of 2015 when The Bold and the Beautiful’s executive producer and head writer, Bradley Bell, created the character of Charlotte specifically for Camelia.
Kevin O’Neal Dies: ‘No Time For Sergeants’ Actor, Brother Of Ryan O’Neal Was 77
Kevin O’Neal, the younger brother of actor Ryan O’Neal who for a time built a steady, if less widely known, performing career of his own died in his sleep of natural causes in Thousand Oaks, California, on Saturday, Jan. 28. He was 77. His death was announced by his nephew Patrick O’Neal, Ryan O’Neal’s son. “Kevin had a wicked sense of humor, just like his older brother, and we have his stories to keep him in our hearts forever,” Patrick O’Neal wrote on Instagram, adding, “When Kevin walked into a room you heard him before you saw him. That energy and...
‘NCIS’: Rocky Carroll Reflects on Reaching 450 Episodes, Ponders Major Returns
NCIS is hitting quite the milestone, one few shows ever reach, with its 450th episode this season. “It’s just kind of surreal,” series star Rocky Carroll told TV Insider recently while discussing the latest episode he directed (the 21st!). “The fact that we’ve done 450 is a real testament all the way around, not only to the network and the people connected to the show but also to a very loyal fan base.”
