Brookings, SD

Caleb Thielbar continues success in Major Leagues

By Grant Sweeter
 3 days ago

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnesota Twins Caravan made a stop in Brookings last week. Two current players made the trip, including former SDSU standout Caleb Thielber, who has turned into a solid left-handed reliever in the MLB.

Following a standout career at SDSU, Caleb Thielbar was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 18th round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

Thielbar pitched for the Twins from 2013-2015, but then an arm injury put his career in question.

“I felt like I was right on the verge three to four maybe five years ago and I couldn’t get over the hump. I couldn’t get a call up from anyone,” Thielbar said.

The Twins recalled Thielbar during COVID. He threw 20 innings in the shortened season, with a 2.25 ERA. That success continued into 2021 and 2022.

“Now that I’m back, I really try to treasure each day and work hard to be able to make it last as long as possible,” Thielbar said.

“To see a guy that was kind of on his way out of baseball to revive his game as much as he has. He’s become one of the better left-handed relievers in the game,” Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers said.

Thielbar has adjusted his craft since his 2020 call up, which has helped lead to his success

“You don’t see very many lefties that throw from the arm slot that he throws from. He’s so over the top and a straight down type action,” Jeffers said. “He’s just got really, really good movement on his pitchers.”

Now, Thielbar is a part of a Twins pitching staff that should strike fear in the opponents batters box.

“It’s nice to get some guys in that have had a lot of success,” Thielbar said. “I mean, now it’s just a matter of replicating that with the Twins. I think the names we’ve gotten so far this off-season are guys that are going to come in and pitch well for us.”

Thielbar and the Twins will open the season on February 25 in the first game of spring training against the Orioles.

