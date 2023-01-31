Read full article on original website
WKRC
Student's step-father dies by suicide at Ridgeview Junior High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died by suicide at a Pickerington school Thursday morning. The district said it is canceling classes for Friday and will offer grief-counseling services. It happened at Ridgeview Junior High School at about 10 a.m., but no students or teachers were present where it...
WKRC
New research shows many students suffered academic setbacks during pandemic
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - New research has added to the growing evidence that many students, both in the U.S. and around the world, suffered setbacks in their learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. A new paper analyzed data from 42 studies and across 15 countries regarding student learning progress during the...
