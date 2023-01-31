ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Sabres Linked to Huge Goaltender Trade

The Buffalo Sabres will play their first game at KeyBank Center in almost two weeks, tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are the best team in the Eastern Conference, not named the Boston Bruins. It will be a tough test for a Sabres team who is just one point behind the final wild card spot and four points back of the first wild card spot, with four games in hand on the team who holds that position (the Washington Capitals).
Pgh Hockey Now

What’s Become of Lemieux Since Penguins Were Sold? (+)

During his days as one of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ primary owners, Mario Lemieux routinely turned up in and around the locker room after games at PPG Paints Arena. While there’s no indication that he was actively involved in day-to-day decision-making about personnel and other hockey matters — although he was willing to share opinions and ideas when asked — his frequent presence at ice level was hard to miss.
ClutchPoints

‘From a different planet’: Alex Ovechkin spits hot fire on Connor McDavid

Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin had nothing but high praise for Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, as written by Toronto Sun journalist Steve Simmons in a Friday article.  “He’s from a different planet,” Alex Ovechkin said. “How he plays the game. How he controls the puck. He controls his speed. He’s very fun to watch. […] The post ‘From a different planet’: Alex Ovechkin spits hot fire on Connor McDavid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
markerzone.com

MITCH MARNER RESPONDS TO BRAD MARCHAND'S RECENT COMMENTS

Athletes chirp one another. It's simply a part of the game. Sometimes it's in good fun, others it can escalate to the point of genuine disdain between combatants. Recently, Brad Marchand chirped Toronto's Mitch Marner, which made for some excellent viewership. During his media tour for the NHL's All-Star festivities,...
markerzone.com

ANALYST SAYS LOW RATINGS SHOULD BE WAKE UP CALL FOR NHL TO MAKE SEVERAL CHANGES

There's not really any way to sugar coat it. Rating for the National Hockey League in the United States are down this season, way down. Viewership has dropped 22 percent on average in America, and former player turned analyst Carlo Colaiacovo believes the league only has itself to blame. "I...
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

