Buffalo Sabres Linked to Huge Goaltender Trade
The Buffalo Sabres will play their first game at KeyBank Center in almost two weeks, tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are the best team in the Eastern Conference, not named the Boston Bruins. It will be a tough test for a Sabres team who is just one point behind the final wild card spot and four points back of the first wild card spot, with four games in hand on the team who holds that position (the Washington Capitals).
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND IS ON AN ABSOLUTE RAMPAGE ON TWITTER OVER ALL-STAR BREAK
Now that the All-Star break is upon us, players finally have free time to unwind and take some time away from the game. Certain players are on vacation, others just spending time with family. Brad Marchand has bigger plans, though. The Bruins forward has taken the time to put his...
Do Bruins, Maple Leafs Trash Talk? Brad Marchand Gives Hilarious Answer
It’s an Original Six matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night and a battle of the top two teams in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins ride into the contest on a three-game losing streak, but Boston is not letting it keep it down when they face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
What’s Become of Lemieux Since Penguins Were Sold? (+)
During his days as one of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ primary owners, Mario Lemieux routinely turned up in and around the locker room after games at PPG Paints Arena. While there’s no indication that he was actively involved in day-to-day decision-making about personnel and other hockey matters — although he was willing to share opinions and ideas when asked — his frequent presence at ice level was hard to miss.
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER REPORTEDLY WORKING ON BIG-TIME TRADE, COULD NET TOP PROSPECT IN RETURN
The Vancouver Canucks are officially selling the bulk of their team for parts. Although it was probably long overdue, better late than never. With the departure of Bo Horvat, it's only a matter of time before everyone not named Elias or Quinn is shipped out. According to Vancouver 'Hockey Nut'...
‘From a different planet’: Alex Ovechkin spits hot fire on Connor McDavid
Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin had nothing but high praise for Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, as written by Toronto Sun journalist Steve Simmons in a Friday article. “He’s from a different planet,” Alex Ovechkin said. “How he plays the game. How he controls the puck. He controls his speed. He’s very fun to watch. […] The post ‘From a different planet’: Alex Ovechkin spits hot fire on Connor McDavid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
markerzone.com
MITCH MARNER RESPONDS TO BRAD MARCHAND'S RECENT COMMENTS
Athletes chirp one another. It's simply a part of the game. Sometimes it's in good fun, others it can escalate to the point of genuine disdain between combatants. Recently, Brad Marchand chirped Toronto's Mitch Marner, which made for some excellent viewership. During his media tour for the NHL's All-Star festivities,...
markerzone.com
ANALYST SAYS LOW RATINGS SHOULD BE WAKE UP CALL FOR NHL TO MAKE SEVERAL CHANGES
There's not really any way to sugar coat it. Rating for the National Hockey League in the United States are down this season, way down. Viewership has dropped 22 percent on average in America, and former player turned analyst Carlo Colaiacovo believes the league only has itself to blame. "I...
