California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocks
Rest in Peace, Annie Wersching
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Announcements
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water Supply
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $1M for Monterey Park Lunar New Year Victims
Girls’ Water Polo: Wilson Speeds Past Millikan for Moore League Title
The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. A...
Long Beach Poly Girls’ Basketball Wins 17th Straight Moore League Title
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. It was a wild...
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs. Lakewood, Boys’ Soccer
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation....
Millikan Wins Moore League Boys’ Soccer Championship
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. After a tumultuous season tested...
LIVE UPDATES: Millikan vs. Jordan & Lakewood vs. Long Beach Poly Boys’ Soccer, Wilson vs. Millikan Girls’ Water Polo
We’ll have live updates from Moore League boys’ soccer action as Jordan visits Millikan (5:15 p.m.) and Lakewood travels to Long Beach Poly (7 p.m.). We’ll also have updates from Wilson and Millikan girls’ water polo (5 p.m.). STORY + PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly got into...
STANDINGS + SCHEDULE: Long Beach Girls’ Soccer, Week 10
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. Check out the standings and schedule in the last week of the Long Beach girls’ soccer regular season. SCHEDULE. Tuesday. Wilson at Millikan, 6:30 p.m. Poly at Lakewood, 5:30 p.m. Compton at Cabrillo, 3:45...
VIDEO: Wilson vs. Millikan, Girls’ Water Polo
The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Tyler...
Long Beach Poly Girls Flag Football Grab Runner-Up Trophy at Inaugural Championship
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. Of course it came...
NCAA Women’s Basketball: Long Beach State Wears Down Fullerton For 7th Straight Win
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. Back on January 7, Long Beach State was a .500 basketball team. They’d just lost to conference rivals UC Irvine at home, dropping their record to an even 7-7, with a 2-2 record against Big West teams.
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly Girls Flag Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation.
PHOTOS: Millikan vs. Jordan Boys’ Soccer, Intern Gallery
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013.
PODCAST: Long Beach Sports Update & Uplifting Stories
This week we’re talking about the incredible Long Beach basketball, soccer, water polo and wrestling league seasons that just ended. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
LIVE UPDATES: Millikan vs. Wilson, Girls’ Soccer
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. We’ll have live updates from Moore League girls’ soccer action as Wilson visits Millikan. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Join us tomorrow at 12pm at Millikan High School for Signing Day! #WinTheDay. Reply...
thedowneypatriot.com
Cerritos prevails in Norwalk truck route case
NORWALK — A trial court has ruled in favor of the City of Cerritos in a case brought by the City of Norwalk last October. The case was a public nuisance action brought by Norwalk against Cerritos based on increased truck traffic originating from a distribution center in a neighboring city, and the limitations imposed on commercial and heavy weight trucks on local Cerritos streets.
COLUMN: Keith Hansen’s Services A Reminder to Serve
I was there with my family–meaning my wife and kids but also JJ and Tyler–and it seemed like just about the rest of the Long Beach sports world was there too, packed into the Wilson High auditorium on a chilly Saturday morning. We weren’t there for a recital or an assembly or a pep rally, although the events of the day ended up unfolding like a pep rally.
Man fights for life after Beverly Crest mass shooting
A victim of a mass shooting that left three people dead and four others wounded in Beverly Crest remains hospitalized on Wednesday night, fighting to pick up the pieces of their life. Preston Campbell, 26, remains hospitalized after being shot seven times during the deadly incident — in the stomach, chest and calf area. Campbell’s […]
KTLA.com
Car slams into building in Lakewood; 1 hospitalized
At least one person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Lakewood Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a strip mall at Bloomfield Avenue and Centralia Street. Sky5 aerial footage showed a gray Toyota sedan had plowed through the front of a business next...
Eater
An Oyster-Obsessed Raw Bar Just Opened in the San Gabriel Valley
Longtime San Gabriel Valley resident Luke Nguyen debuted Oy, Oysters at Blossom Market Hall in San Gabriel on Wednesday, February 1. The stand focuses solely on shucked-to-order oysters served simply on a half-shell over ice with a few house-made sauces. While the selection of oysters changes from day to day, the lineup can include Nguyen’s favorites from Prince Edwards Island in Canada and Baja, California in Mexico.
1 dead, 2 wounded following shooting near South Pasadena
One person was killed and two others wounded in a triple shooting near South Pasadena early Tuesday morning. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Maycrest Avenue in the Monterey Hills neighborhood at around 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were rushed to nearby hospitals, where one of the men died. The woman, in her 50s, is said to be in critical condition, while the other man, in his mid-40s, is said to be in stable condition. There was no information immediately available on a motive or suspect connected to the incident.
City breaks ground on Artesia corridor project that could overhaul ‘spine’ of North Long Beach
Long Beach officials broke ground Wednesday on a long-anticipated overhaul of the Artesia Boulevard corridor in North Long Beach, a project that the city says will increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists and also help to present a better first impression of the city. The post City breaks ground on Artesia corridor project that could overhaul ‘spine’ of North Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
