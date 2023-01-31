Read full article on original website
3 hot takes as Gregor Townsend names Scotland team to play England
England won a football World Cup with their manager Alf Ramsey sticking by the philosophy to ‘never change a winning team’, but that approach is very much not the style of Scotland rugby boss Gregor Townsend judging by the XV he has named to tackle the English in this Saturday’s Calcutta Cup encounter.
Wales vs Ireland time, TV channel, live stream, lineups, betting odds for 2023 Six Nations match
Wales and Ireland kick off the 2023 Six Nations at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, with both sides looking to get their respective campaigns in this World Cup year off to a winning start. The same opening weekend fixture in the 2022 edition saw current world number-one side Ireland put...
Erasmus explains why Springboks wanted pre-RWC trip to Argentina
South African director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has explained why he has arranged for the Springboks to play a pre-Rugby World Cup warm-up match in Argentina before they head to Europe to round off their preparation ahead of France 2023. The reigning world champions kick off their finals campaign with a September 10 pool match versus Scotland in Marseille.
A gulf has always existed between the NRL and Super League but is it about to become worse?
Brian McDermott knows a thing or two about what it takes to win within the incessant grind of rugby league, getting his hands on multiple trophies during his decade-long playing career at Bradford before going on to become the most successful coach in Super League history. He was the man...
Dave Rennie will not be the next All Blacks coach - report
Former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie will not be considered for the All Blacks top job after this year’s Rugby World Cup in France, according to a report out of New Zealand. According to Newshub, Rennie will not be in contention for the All Blacks’ head coaching job. Instead, NZR would prefer the 59-year-old returns in a “Super Rugby-type role.”
Crusaders remain the team to beat but outlook not so rosy for Highlanders and Force
Super Rugby Pacific is set to return at the end of the month with the Crusaders and Chiefs kicking off the proceedings on February 24 in Christchurch. The opening match is a repeat of last year’s semi-final, while the top two Australian sides, the Brumbies and Waratahs, will square off later that evening.
Josh Reynolds completes remarkable comeback at Canterbury, signs one-year deal
Josh Reynolds has moved one step closer to completing a fairytale comeback at Canterbury after earning a spot on the club’s top 30 roster for 2023. The favourite son agreed to a one-year contract after initially being brought back to Belmore during the pre-season on a train-and-trial deal. Reynolds...
Reds' rising star ready to 'make a mark' in Super Rugby
Queensland Reds rising star Zane Nonggorr has some big shoes to fill this season, after Wallaby Taniela Tupou was injured during last year’s end-of-season tour. While Nonggorr is by no means a certain starter, he is eager to make the most of any opportunities to play more in Super Rugby Pacific.
Why there needs to be 'common sense' with ABs resting policy during SR
Broadcaster Tony Johnson has weighed up the pros and cons of the All Blacks’ resting policy ahead of the new Super Rugby season. With this year’s Rugby World Cup in France just around the corner, the All Blacks want to ensure that there players are fit and raring to go ahead of the prestigious tournament.
VFL 2023: Fixtures, start date, results, goalkickers, best players, ladder
Victorian Football League's 2023 season will commence in March and once again be the primary second-tier competition to the AFL. Despite having 'Victoria' in its name, the league also features teams from New South Wales and Queensland - with only the South Australian and West Australian AFL clubs not participating with 'reserves' teams.
Chelsea vs. Fulham live score, updates, highlights & lineups from Premier League as Enzo Fernandez starts
Fulham could do the double over Chelsea for the first time in the 38 seasons in which the teams have met in the league when the Premier League teams begin the weekend action at Stamford Bridge. The Cottagers have suffered 1-0 defeats at Newcastle United and at home to Tottenham...
