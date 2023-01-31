Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Who won Six Nations 2022? How France enjoyed impressive pre-World Cup triumph
As the northern hemisphere's premier rugby sides gear up for the 2023 Six Nations, France, and French rugby in general, is riding the crest of a wave. The reigning Six Nations champions enjoyed a perfect year in 2022, which began by winning all five of their Six Nations games to claim their first Grand Slam since 2010.
Sporting News
Erasmus explains why Springboks wanted pre-RWC trip to Argentina
South African director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has explained why he has arranged for the Springboks to play a pre-Rugby World Cup warm-up match in Argentina before they head to Europe to round off their preparation ahead of France 2023. The reigning world champions kick off their finals campaign with a September 10 pool match versus Scotland in Marseille.
Sporting News
Six Nations 2023: Top six stars to watch in rugby union championship
It's set to be an action-packed year of international rugby in 2023, kicking off with the Six Nations and culminating in the Rugby World Cup in France. As a result, several players will be out to impress over the next month or so as France look to retain the title they won so impressively last year.
Sporting News
Reds' rising star ready to 'make a mark' in Super Rugby
Queensland Reds rising star Zane Nonggorr has some big shoes to fill this season, after Wallaby Taniela Tupou was injured during last year’s end-of-season tour. While Nonggorr is by no means a certain starter, he is eager to make the most of any opportunities to play more in Super Rugby Pacific.
Sporting News
Crusaders remain the team to beat but outlook not so rosy for Highlanders and Force
Super Rugby Pacific is set to return at the end of the month with the Crusaders and Chiefs kicking off the proceedings on February 24 in Christchurch. The opening match is a repeat of last year’s semi-final, while the top two Australian sides, the Brumbies and Waratahs, will square off later that evening.
Sporting News
Wales vs Ireland time, TV channel, live stream, lineups, betting odds for 2023 Six Nations match
Wales and Ireland kick off the 2023 Six Nations at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, with both sides looking to get their respective campaigns in this World Cup year off to a winning start. The same opening weekend fixture in the 2022 edition saw current world number-one side Ireland put...
Sporting News
Dave Rennie will not be the next All Blacks coach - report
Former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie will not be considered for the All Blacks top job after this year’s Rugby World Cup in France, according to a report out of New Zealand. According to Newshub, Rennie will not be in contention for the All Blacks’ head coaching job. Instead, NZR would prefer the 59-year-old returns in a “Super Rugby-type role.”
Sporting News
VFL 2023: Fixtures, start date, results, goalkickers, best players, ladder
Victorian Football League's 2023 season will commence in March and once again be the primary second-tier competition to the AFL. Despite having 'Victoria' in its name, the league also features teams from New South Wales and Queensland - with only the South Australian and West Australian AFL clubs not participating with 'reserves' teams.
Sporting News
Chelsea vs. Fulham live score, updates, highlights & lineups from Premier League as Enzo Fernandez starts
Fulham could do the double over Chelsea for the first time in the 38 seasons in which the teams have met in the league when the Premier League teams begin the weekend action at Stamford Bridge. The Cottagers have suffered 1-0 defeats at Newcastle United and at home to Tottenham...
Sporting News
Seattle Sounders vs Al Ahly time, TV channel, live stream, lineups, betting odds for FIFA Club World Cup
The Seattle Sounders will become the first Major League Soccer side to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup as they take on Egyptian club Al Ahly in Morocco on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Still yet to start their domestic season, the CONCACAF Champions League holders enter the competition as...
Sporting News
Who is Julian Araujo? Why Barcelona want LA Galaxy, Mexico right-back and why it would be a shrewd signing
A young rising star in North America little known to the rest of world is set to make his way to one of the biggest clubs in Europe. First reported by Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens of ESPN, Barcelona reached a Deadline Day deal for LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo. U.S.-based transfer expert Tom Bogert indicated the deal was done pending final paperwork and Fabrizio Romano confirmed the final fee, but apparently the paperwork was submitted right at the deadline and the clubs are waiting on word from FIFA to see if the deal will be greenlit, per Spanish outlet Relevo.
Sporting News
Novak Djokovic at US Open: Vaccine change boost for world No.1
Novak Djokovic will be allowed to compete at US Open 2023 after president Joe Biden's administration altered the country's laws in regards to COVID-19 vaccination. The world No.1 was unable to play at last year's tournament at Flushing Meadows and the Australian Open because he wasn't vaccinated against the virus.
Comments / 0