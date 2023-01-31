Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Josh Reynolds completes remarkable comeback at Canterbury, signs one-year deal
Josh Reynolds has moved one step closer to completing a fairytale comeback at Canterbury after earning a spot on the club’s top 30 roster for 2023. The favourite son agreed to a one-year contract after initially being brought back to Belmore during the pre-season on a train-and-trial deal. Reynolds...
Sporting News
A gulf has always existed between the NRL and Super League but is it about to become worse?
Brian McDermott knows a thing or two about what it takes to win within the incessant grind of rugby league, getting his hands on multiple trophies during his decade-long playing career at Bradford before going on to become the most successful coach in Super League history. He was the man...
Sporting News
Reds' rising star ready to 'make a mark' in Super Rugby
Queensland Reds rising star Zane Nonggorr has some big shoes to fill this season, after Wallaby Taniela Tupou was injured during last year’s end-of-season tour. While Nonggorr is by no means a certain starter, he is eager to make the most of any opportunities to play more in Super Rugby Pacific.
Sporting News
Could Karl Oloapu's arrival spell disaster for Kyle Flanagan at the Bulldogs?
Canterbury have signed one of the hottest young prospects in rugby league on a long-term deal - and it could spell disaster for current halfback Kyle Flanagan. Kyle Oloapu - the Australian Schoolboys captain and prodigious playmaking talent - has inked a four-year NRL contract with the Bulldogs, leaving the Broncos after a messy contract saga.
Sporting News
Dave Rennie will not be the next All Blacks coach - report
Former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie will not be considered for the All Blacks top job after this year’s Rugby World Cup in France, according to a report out of New Zealand. According to Newshub, Rennie will not be in contention for the All Blacks’ head coaching job. Instead, NZR would prefer the 59-year-old returns in a “Super Rugby-type role.”
Sporting News
Six Nations 2023: Top six stars to watch in rugby union championship
It's set to be an action-packed year of international rugby in 2023, kicking off with the Six Nations and culminating in the Rugby World Cup in France. As a result, several players will be out to impress over the next month or so as France look to retain the title they won so impressively last year.
Sporting News
Crusaders remain the team to beat but outlook not so rosy for Highlanders and Force
Super Rugby Pacific is set to return at the end of the month with the Crusaders and Chiefs kicking off the proceedings on February 24 in Christchurch. The opening match is a repeat of last year’s semi-final, while the top two Australian sides, the Brumbies and Waratahs, will square off later that evening.
Sporting News
3 hot takes as Gregor Townsend names Scotland team to play England
England won a football World Cup with their manager Alf Ramsey sticking by the philosophy to ‘never change a winning team’, but that approach is very much not the style of Scotland rugby boss Gregor Townsend judging by the XV he has named to tackle the English in this Saturday’s Calcutta Cup encounter.
Sporting News
Why there needs to be 'common sense' with ABs resting policy during SR
Broadcaster Tony Johnson has weighed up the pros and cons of the All Blacks’ resting policy ahead of the new Super Rugby season. With this year’s Rugby World Cup in France just around the corner, the All Blacks want to ensure that there players are fit and raring to go ahead of the prestigious tournament.
Sporting News
Collingwood announce Darcy Moore as AFL captain for 2023, succeeding Scott Pendlebury
Collingwood defender Darcy Moore has been announced as the club's captain for 2023 and beyond. Following Scott Pendlebury's decision to step-down as leader in December after 206 games and nine seasons, the Pies were in search of who would take charge next. Moore - who is the son of former...
Comments / 0