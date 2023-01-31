Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Six Nations 2023: Top six stars to watch in rugby union championship
It's set to be an action-packed year of international rugby in 2023, kicking off with the Six Nations and culminating in the Rugby World Cup in France. As a result, several players will be out to impress over the next month or so as France look to retain the title they won so impressively last year.
Sporting News
Who won Six Nations 2022? How France enjoyed impressive pre-World Cup triumph
As the northern hemisphere's premier rugby sides gear up for the 2023 Six Nations, France, and French rugby in general, is riding the crest of a wave. The reigning Six Nations champions enjoyed a perfect year in 2022, which began by winning all five of their Six Nations games to claim their first Grand Slam since 2010.
Sporting News
Wales vs Ireland time, TV channel, live stream, lineups, betting odds for 2023 Six Nations match
Wales and Ireland kick off the 2023 Six Nations at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, with both sides looking to get their respective campaigns in this World Cup year off to a winning start. The same opening weekend fixture in the 2022 edition saw current world number-one side Ireland put...
Sporting News
A gulf has always existed between the NRL and Super League but is it about to become worse?
Brian McDermott knows a thing or two about what it takes to win within the incessant grind of rugby league, getting his hands on multiple trophies during his decade-long playing career at Bradford before going on to become the most successful coach in Super League history. He was the man...
Sporting News
Reds' rising star ready to 'make a mark' in Super Rugby
Queensland Reds rising star Zane Nonggorr has some big shoes to fill this season, after Wallaby Taniela Tupou was injured during last year’s end-of-season tour. While Nonggorr is by no means a certain starter, he is eager to make the most of any opportunities to play more in Super Rugby Pacific.
Sporting News
Could Karl Oloapu's arrival spell disaster for Kyle Flanagan at the Bulldogs?
Canterbury have signed one of the hottest young prospects in rugby league on a long-term deal - and it could spell disaster for current halfback Kyle Flanagan. Kyle Oloapu - the Australian Schoolboys captain and prodigious playmaking talent - has inked a four-year NRL contract with the Bulldogs, leaving the Broncos after a messy contract saga.
Sporting News
Josh Reynolds completes remarkable comeback at Canterbury, signs one-year deal
Josh Reynolds has moved one step closer to completing a fairytale comeback at Canterbury after earning a spot on the club’s top 30 roster for 2023. The favourite son agreed to a one-year contract after initially being brought back to Belmore during the pre-season on a train-and-trial deal. Reynolds...
Sporting News
VFL 2023: Fixtures, start date, results, goalkickers, best players, ladder
Victorian Football League's 2023 season will commence in March and once again be the primary second-tier competition to the AFL. Despite having 'Victoria' in its name, the league also features teams from New South Wales and Queensland - with only the South Australian and West Australian AFL clubs not participating with 'reserves' teams.
Sporting News
Dave Rennie will not be the next All Blacks coach - report
Former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie will not be considered for the All Blacks top job after this year’s Rugby World Cup in France, according to a report out of New Zealand. According to Newshub, Rennie will not be in contention for the All Blacks’ head coaching job. Instead, NZR would prefer the 59-year-old returns in a “Super Rugby-type role.”
Sporting News
Why there needs to be 'common sense' with ABs resting policy during SR
Broadcaster Tony Johnson has weighed up the pros and cons of the All Blacks’ resting policy ahead of the new Super Rugby season. With this year’s Rugby World Cup in France just around the corner, the All Blacks want to ensure that there players are fit and raring to go ahead of the prestigious tournament.
Sporting News
Steve Smith, Aaron Finch headline official BBL|12 Team of the Year
Steve Smith and Aaron Finch have headlined the official Big Bash Team of the Tournament, with both Aussie stars piling on the runs throughout BBL|12. Smith returned to form against the white-ball in his short stint with the Sydney Sixers, blasting 346 runs from just five innings, including back-to-back centuries and a league-high 25 sixes.
Sporting News
Chelsea vs. Fulham live score, updates, highlights & lineups from Premier League as Enzo Fernandez starts
Fulham could do the double over Chelsea for the first time in the 38 seasons in which the teams have met in the league when the Premier League teams begin the weekend action at Stamford Bridge. The Cottagers have suffered 1-0 defeats at Newcastle United and at home to Tottenham...
