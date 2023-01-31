ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Six Nations 2023: Top six stars to watch in rugby union championship

It's set to be an action-packed year of international rugby in 2023, kicking off with the Six Nations and culminating in the Rugby World Cup in France. As a result, several players will be out to impress over the next month or so as France look to retain the title they won so impressively last year.
Sporting News

Who won Six Nations 2022? How France enjoyed impressive pre-World Cup triumph

As the northern hemisphere's premier rugby sides gear up for the 2023 Six Nations, France, and French rugby in general, is riding the crest of a wave. The reigning Six Nations champions enjoyed a perfect year in 2022, which began by winning all five of their Six Nations games to claim their first Grand Slam since 2010.
Sporting News

Reds' rising star ready to 'make a mark' in Super Rugby

Queensland Reds rising star Zane Nonggorr has some big shoes to fill this season, after Wallaby Taniela Tupou was injured during last year’s end-of-season tour. While Nonggorr is by no means a certain starter, he is eager to make the most of any opportunities to play more in Super Rugby Pacific.
Sporting News

Could Karl Oloapu's arrival spell disaster for Kyle Flanagan at the Bulldogs?

Canterbury have signed one of the hottest young prospects in rugby league on a long-term deal - and it could spell disaster for current halfback Kyle Flanagan. Kyle Oloapu - the Australian Schoolboys captain and prodigious playmaking talent - has inked a four-year NRL contract with the Bulldogs, leaving the Broncos after a messy contract saga.
Sporting News

Josh Reynolds completes remarkable comeback at Canterbury, signs one-year deal

Josh Reynolds has moved one step closer to completing a fairytale comeback at Canterbury after earning a spot on the club’s top 30 roster for 2023. The favourite son agreed to a one-year contract after initially being brought back to Belmore during the pre-season on a train-and-trial deal. Reynolds...
Sporting News

VFL 2023: Fixtures, start date, results, goalkickers, best players, ladder

Victorian Football League's 2023 season will commence in March and once again be the primary second-tier competition to the AFL. Despite having 'Victoria' in its name, the league also features teams from New South Wales and Queensland - with only the South Australian and West Australian AFL clubs not participating with 'reserves' teams.
Sporting News

Dave Rennie will not be the next All Blacks coach - report

Former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie will not be considered for the All Blacks top job after this year’s Rugby World Cup in France, according to a report out of New Zealand. According to Newshub, Rennie will not be in contention for the All Blacks’ head coaching job. Instead, NZR would prefer the 59-year-old returns in a “Super Rugby-type role.”
Sporting News

Why there needs to be 'common sense' with ABs resting policy during SR

Broadcaster Tony Johnson has weighed up the pros and cons of the All Blacks’ resting policy ahead of the new Super Rugby season. With this year’s Rugby World Cup in France just around the corner, the All Blacks want to ensure that there players are fit and raring to go ahead of the prestigious tournament.
Sporting News

Steve Smith, Aaron Finch headline official BBL|12 Team of the Year

Steve Smith and Aaron Finch have headlined the official Big Bash Team of the Tournament, with both Aussie stars piling on the runs throughout BBL|12. Smith returned to form against the white-ball in his short stint with the Sydney Sixers, blasting 346 runs from just five innings, including back-to-back centuries and a league-high 25 sixes.

