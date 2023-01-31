Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Could Karl Oloapu's arrival spell disaster for Kyle Flanagan at the Bulldogs?
Canterbury have signed one of the hottest young prospects in rugby league on a long-term deal - and it could spell disaster for current halfback Kyle Flanagan. Kyle Oloapu - the Australian Schoolboys captain and prodigious playmaking talent - has inked a four-year NRL contract with the Bulldogs, leaving the Broncos after a messy contract saga.
Sporting News
NRL 2023: The Sporting News' 10 bold predictions for upcoming season
The NRL season is fast approaching, with plenty of exciting storylines set to play out over the next eight months. Penrith will be looking to make it three-straight premierships, Wests Tigers will be looking to end a lengthy finals drought, while the likes of the Cowboys and Sharks will look to build on the momentum built last year.
Sporting News
Crusaders remain the team to beat but outlook not so rosy for Highlanders and Force
Super Rugby Pacific is set to return at the end of the month with the Crusaders and Chiefs kicking off the proceedings on February 24 in Christchurch. The opening match is a repeat of last year’s semi-final, while the top two Australian sides, the Brumbies and Waratahs, will square off later that evening.
Sporting News
Six Nations Fantasy Rugby 2023: Rules, tips on how to play official game
Six Nations season is well and truly upon us, and accordingly, the Six Nations Fantasy game is gearing up ahead of the tournament. It's set to be as competitive as ever — both on and off the pitch — and at The Sporting News we've got your guide for everything you need to know about how to play the game.
Sporting News
Dave Rennie will not be the next All Blacks coach - report
Former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie will not be considered for the All Blacks top job after this year’s Rugby World Cup in France, according to a report out of New Zealand. According to Newshub, Rennie will not be in contention for the All Blacks’ head coaching job. Instead, NZR would prefer the 59-year-old returns in a “Super Rugby-type role.”
Sporting News
Six Nations 2023: Top six stars to watch in rugby union championship
It's set to be an action-packed year of international rugby in 2023, kicking off with the Six Nations and culminating in the Rugby World Cup in France. As a result, several players will be out to impress over the next month or so as France look to retain the title they won so impressively last year.
Sporting News
Josh Reynolds completes remarkable comeback at Canterbury, signs one-year deal
Josh Reynolds has moved one step closer to completing a fairytale comeback at Canterbury after earning a spot on the club’s top 30 roster for 2023. The favourite son agreed to a one-year contract after initially being brought back to Belmore during the pre-season on a train-and-trial deal. Reynolds...
Sporting News
Reds' rising star ready to 'make a mark' in Super Rugby
Queensland Reds rising star Zane Nonggorr has some big shoes to fill this season, after Wallaby Taniela Tupou was injured during last year’s end-of-season tour. While Nonggorr is by no means a certain starter, he is eager to make the most of any opportunities to play more in Super Rugby Pacific.
Sporting News
VFL 2023: Fixtures, start date, results, goalkickers, best players, ladder
Victorian Football League's 2023 season will commence in March and once again be the primary second-tier competition to the AFL. Despite having 'Victoria' in its name, the league also features teams from New South Wales and Queensland - with only the South Australian and West Australian AFL clubs not participating with 'reserves' teams.
Sporting News
Collingwood announce Darcy Moore as AFL captain for 2023, succeeding Scott Pendlebury
Collingwood defender Darcy Moore has been announced as the club's captain for 2023 and beyond. Following Scott Pendlebury's decision to step-down as leader in December after 206 games and nine seasons, the Pies were in search of who would take charge next. Moore - who is the son of former...
Sporting News
3 hot takes as Gregor Townsend names Scotland team to play England
England won a football World Cup with their manager Alf Ramsey sticking by the philosophy to ‘never change a winning team’, but that approach is very much not the style of Scotland rugby boss Gregor Townsend judging by the XV he has named to tackle the English in this Saturday’s Calcutta Cup encounter.
Sporting News
Why there needs to be 'common sense' with ABs resting policy during SR
Broadcaster Tony Johnson has weighed up the pros and cons of the All Blacks’ resting policy ahead of the new Super Rugby season. With this year’s Rugby World Cup in France just around the corner, the All Blacks want to ensure that there players are fit and raring to go ahead of the prestigious tournament.
Sporting News
Wales vs Ireland time, TV channel, live stream, lineups, betting odds for 2023 Six Nations match
Wales and Ireland kick off the 2023 Six Nations at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, with both sides looking to get their respective campaigns in this World Cup year off to a winning start. The same opening weekend fixture in the 2022 edition saw current world number-one side Ireland put...
Comments / 0